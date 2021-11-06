Volkswagen Taigo set for 2022 arrival

Volkswagen has started taking orders for the Taigo, which is the brand’s first so-called ‘coupe-SUV’ for European markets.

Already on sale in South America and a close sibling to the Volkswagen Polo supermini and T-Cross SUV, the Taigo is expected in showrooms early in 2022, set to target the likes of the Nissan Juke.

The car boasts a sharply sloping rear body though is said to offer plenty of rear-seat headroom along with comparable boot capacity to the T-Cross at 438 litres.

Volkswagen has given the Taigo an extensive list of standard equipment, with all versions getting LED lights, a digital cockpit driver’s display, wireless phone charging and park assistance with front and rear sensors.







Enhanced safety is also being highlighted on the Taigo – all versions get a range of active safety features including lane changing assistance and adaptive cruise control, as well as a fatigue monitor and central airbag.

Extra equipment on upper-specification models includes matrix LED headlamps – introduced on the Touareg in 2018 and since rolled out across the Volkswagen range, these use individually-controlled modules more precisely placing the beam to suit different driving situations. Style models also get a full-width LED bar across the front grille.

The Taigo will go on sale with a petrol-only engine line-up. The cheapest version will be the Taigo Life models – the only trim level available with a 1.0-litre 95hp three-cylinder petrol engine, costing from £21,960 with a five-speed manual transmission.

Life models with a 110hp version of the 1.0-litre engine and a six-speed manual gearbox will start at £22,770, or £24,360 with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Style models are intended to major on luxury and start from £25,300 with the 110hp engine. A 1.5-litre 150hp unit, supplied as standard with the automatic transmission costs from £28,290.

Most expensive trim level will be the sportily-pitched R-Line, priced from £26,150 with the 110hp manual to a £29,140 automatic with the a 1.5-litre engine.