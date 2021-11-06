fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Volkswagen Taigo set for 2022 arrival

Volkswagen is now offering its first European coupe-SUV to UK customers, the Taigo, set to arrive in early 2022 with prices from £21,960.

Volkswagen has started taking orders for the Taigo, which is the brand’s first so-called ‘coupe-SUV’ for European markets.

Already on sale in South America and a close sibling to the Volkswagen Polo supermini and T-Cross SUV, the Taigo is expected in showrooms early in 2022, set to target the likes of the Nissan Juke.

The car boasts a sharply sloping rear body though is said to offer plenty of rear-seat headroom along with comparable boot capacity to the T-Cross at 438 litres.

Volkswagen has given the Taigo an extensive list of standard equipment, with all versions getting LED lights, a digital cockpit driver’s display, wireless phone charging and park assistance with front and rear sensors.

Enhanced safety is also being highlighted on the Taigo – all versions get a range of active safety features including lane changing assistance and adaptive cruise control, as well as a fatigue monitor and central airbag.

Extra equipment on upper-specification models includes matrix LED headlamps – introduced on the Touareg in 2018 and since rolled out across the Volkswagen range, these use individually-controlled modules more precisely placing the beam to suit different driving situations. Style models also get a full-width LED bar across the front grille.

The Taigo will go on sale with a petrol-only engine line-up. The cheapest version will be the Taigo Life models – the only trim level available with a 1.0-litre 95hp three-cylinder petrol engine, costing from £21,960 with a five-speed manual transmission.

Life models with a 110hp version of the 1.0-litre engine and a six-speed manual gearbox will start at £22,770, or £24,360 with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Style models are intended to major on luxury and start from £25,300 with the 110hp engine. A 1.5-litre 150hp unit, supplied as standard with the automatic transmission costs from £28,290.

Most expensive trim level will be the sportily-pitched R-Line, priced from £26,150 with the 110hp manual to a £29,140 automatic with the a 1.5-litre engine.

Andrew Charman
Andrew is a road test editor for The Car Expert. He is a member of the Guild of Motoring Writers, and has been testing and writing about new cars for more than 20 years. Today he is well known to senior personnel at the major car manufacturers and attends many new model launches each year.

