Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition gains all-wheel drive options

Volkswagen will be adding four additional engine options to its Tiguan SUV ‘Black Edition’ trim grade, including a more powerful petrol engine, two extra diesel configurations and the ‘eHybrid’ plug-in hybrid already available with the entry-level trim.

Sitting between the Tiguan ‘R-Line’ models and the top-spec Tiguan R, the ‘Black Edition’ distinguishes itself from the standard Tiguan offering thanks to sportier front and rear bumpers, several black exterior accents, 20-inch black alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

In addition to the 150hp front-wheel drive 1.5-litre petrol engine already on offer, the ‘Black Edition’ will be available with a 190hp all-wheel drive 2.0-litre petrol option from 4th July. The 150hp 2.0-litre diesel engine will also soon be available with four-wheel drive, and an uprated 200hp four-wheel drive 2.0-litre diesel option will also be offered.

Finally, the 245hp 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid model, which is already available with the lead-in ‘Life’ trim, will also soon be available in the ‘Black Edition’ range – this model joining the line-up on 13th July. All of these engine options are paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Prices for the Tiguan ‘Black Edition’ start at under £39k – £6k more than the standard Tiguan. Pricing for these new four-wheel drive models start at just over £42k, while the plug-in hybrid ‘Black Edition’ will cost around £43k.

On sale since 2016, the Volkswagen Tiguan has received good to very good ratings from across the UK media – praised for its quality interior and its smooth and quiet driving experience, but criticised for its rather fiddly touch-sensitive buttons and high price tag. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 70%.

