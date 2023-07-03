Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition gains all-wheel drive options

Volkswagen will be adding four additional engine options to its Tiguan SUV ‘Black Edition’ trim grade, including a more powerful petrol engine, two extra diesel configurations and the ‘eHybrid’ plug-in hybrid already available with the entry-level trim.
Sitting between the Tiguan ‘R-Line’ models and the top-spec Tiguan R, the ‘Black Edition’ distinguishes itself from the standard Tiguan offering thanks to sportier front and rear bumpers, several black exterior accents, 20-inch black alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.
In addition to the 150hp front-wheel drive 1.5-litre petrol engine already on offer, the ‘Black Edition’ will be available with a 190hp all-wheel drive 2.0-litre petrol option from 4th July. The 150hp 2.0-litre diesel engine will also soon be available with four-wheel drive, and an uprated 200hp four-wheel drive 2.0-litre diesel option will also be offered.
Finally, the 245hp 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid model, which is already available with the lead-in ‘Life’ trim, will also soon be available in the ‘Black Edition’ range – this model joining the line-up on 13th July. All of these engine options are paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.
Prices for the Tiguan ‘Black Edition’ start at under £39k – £6k more than the standard Tiguan. Pricing for these new four-wheel drive models start at just over £42k, while the plug-in hybrid ‘Black Edition’ will cost around £43k.
On sale since 2016, the Volkswagen Tiguan has received good to very good ratings from across the UK media – praised for its quality interior and its smooth and quiet driving experience, but criticised for its rather fiddly touch-sensitive buttons and high price tag. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 70%.
- Volkswagen Tiguan (2016 onwards) – Expert Rating
- More Volkswagen news, reviews, ratings and features
Looking for a Volkswagen Tiguan? The Car Expert’s partners can help
Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more
Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more
Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more