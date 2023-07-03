fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition gains all-wheel drive options

Four additional engine options will soon be added to the Volkswagen Tiguan Black Edition line-up, including a plug-in hybrid model

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Volkswagen will be adding four additional engine options to its Tiguan SUV ‘Black Edition’ trim grade, including a more powerful petrol engine, two extra diesel configurations and the ‘eHybrid’ plug-in hybrid already available with the entry-level trim.

Sitting between the Tiguan ‘R-Line’ models and the top-spec Tiguan R, the ‘Black Edition’ distinguishes itself from the standard Tiguan offering thanks to sportier front and rear bumpers, several black exterior accents, 20-inch black alloy wheels and a panoramic sunroof.

In addition to the 150hp front-wheel drive 1.5-litre petrol engine already on offer, the ‘Black Edition’ will be available with a 190hp all-wheel drive 2.0-litre petrol option from 4th July. The 150hp 2.0-litre diesel engine will also soon be available with four-wheel drive, and an uprated 200hp four-wheel drive 2.0-litre diesel option will also be offered.

Finally, the 245hp 1.4-litre plug-in hybrid model, which is already available with the lead-in ‘Life’ trim, will also soon be available in the ‘Black Edition’ range – this model joining the line-up on 13th July. All of these engine options are paired with a seven-speed automatic gearbox.

Prices for the Tiguan ‘Black Edition’ start at under £39k – £6k more than the standard Tiguan. Pricing for these new four-wheel drive models start at just over £42k, while the plug-in hybrid ‘Black Edition’ will cost around £43k.

On sale since 2016, the Volkswagen Tiguan has received good to very good ratings from across the UK media – praised for its quality interior and its smooth and quiet driving experience, but criticised for its rather fiddly touch-sensitive buttons and high price tag. It currently holds an Expert Rating of 70%.

Looking for a Volkswagen Tiguan? The Car Expert’s partners can help

Carwow logo 600x300

Discover great deals available on both new and used cars. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Search for your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa. We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Moneyshake logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Moneyshake. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

LeaseLoco logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from LeaseLoco. Find out more

Ready2Lease logo

Personal contract hire deals from Ready2Lease. Find out more

Hippo Leasing 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Moneyshake

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore