The Volkswagen Tiguan R is a high-performance version of the regular Tiguan SUV range, which has been on sale since the Tiguan’s mid-life facelift in 2020.

This is not to be confused with the Tiguan R-Line, which is a range-topping trim in the regular SUV range that features many of the Tiguan R’s design elements both inside and out, but none of its performance upgrades.

Described as a “fantastic all-rounder” by What Car?, the Tiguan R blends the space and practicality of an SUV with the acceleration and pace of the Golf R hot hatch, which uses the same 320hp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

“It certainly doesn’t hang about – put your foot down and it just goes”, Carwow‘s Mat Watson explains. “It’s not as fun as a Golf R, but it’s pretty comfortable.”

Several reviewers have noted that the ‘hot’ SUV is not as engaging to drive as other R variants in the Volkswagen range, with Jordan Katsianis of Evo coming to the conclusion that the Tiguan R “lacks its own clear personality”, and recommending a test drive in the “more sophisticated” Porsche Macan instead. The fact that the Macan is within the Tiguan R’s price range puts a dent in Volkswagen’s value-for-money reputation too.

Richard Lane of Autocar praises the Tiguan R for its strong residual values, and points out that it’s faster and cheaper than similar vehicles like the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 and BMW X2 M35i. But if you’re looking for a rewarding driving experience combined with family practicality, he suggests opting for the cheaper Golf R estate instead.

As of August 2022, the Volkswagen Tiguan R holds an Expert Rating of 66% on our awad-winning Expert Rating Index, which is markedly lower than the current score of the regular Tiguan range.

Tiguan highlights Composed and comfortable on the road

Strong resale values

As spacious and practical as the normal Tiguan

Acceleration and pace

Well-equipped as standard Tiguan lowlights Upmarket rivals have more interior quality

High running costs

Fiddly touch-sensitive infotainment

More expensive than Golf R estate

Porsche Macan is more fun to drive

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £48,540 on-road Launched: Autumn 2020

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

“The Volkswagen Tiguan R is a good all-rounder. It’s fast (if not all that economical) while it offers secure and predictable handling and plenty of easily accessible performance.”

“The Volkswagen Tiguan R succeeds as a hot SUV because of its versatility. In comfort mode it’s barely any more taxing than a 2.0-litre TDI model and rides arguably better than the standard Tiguan line-up, owing to adaptive suspension.”

“Rabidly quick, spacious and easy to drive, but there are finer fast SUVs at this price”

“As SUVs go, the Volkswagen Tiguan R is a cracker.”

“It may seem odd to create a performance model out of a big, boxy SUV, but the result is a car that is both sporty and practical.”

“The Tiguan R certainly doesn’t hang about – put your foot down and it just goes. It’s not as fun as a Golf R, but it’s pretty comfortable.”

“VW’s best-selling SUV, the Tiguan R, is competent and refined, but it lacks its own clear personality.”

“The Volkswagen Tiguan R is a very competent and very quick thing, and it’ll no doubt sell well given the lack of rivals that match its size and performance figures.”

“The Volkswagen Tiguan R is a fantastic all rounder.”

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: June 2016

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 96%

Child protection: 80%

Vulnerable road users: 68%

Safety assist: 68%

The Volkswagen Tiguan R shares its safety rating with the regular Tiguan range. Euro NCAP put the Tiguan through its paces back in 2016, awarding the car a top-level five-star safety rating.

Eco rating

No eco rating

As of August 2022, the Volkswagen Tiguan R has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

The Volkswagen Tiguan range, including this R model, has an overall reliability score of 44%, which is slightly below average. However, please note that most of these repair claim entries in MotorEasy’s database will apply to the regular Tiguan, and not the Tiguan R, which uses an uprated engine and is fitted with lower suspension and a braking system upgrade.

The Tiguan’s most common mechanical problems relate to engine and braking systems, which each account for a third of all warranty claims. While braking repairs are relatively inexpensive, with an average repair bill of just over £200, engine repairs are much more expensive with an average bill of nearly £1,000. Worth watching out for are gearbox problems, which are not very common but which have an average repair bill of more than £2,500.

Given the below-average reliability score and potentially expensive bills, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase for a Volkswagen Tiguan covers all of these potential problem areas.

