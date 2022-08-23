fbpx

Expert Rating

Volkswagen Tiguan R

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

66%

Expert Rating

Volkswagen Tiguan R

(2020 - present)

    Volkswagen Tiguan R | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Volkswagen Tiguan R is a high-performance version of the regular Tiguan SUV range, which has been on sale since the Tiguan’s mid-life facelift in 2020.

    This is not to be confused with the Tiguan R-Line, which is a range-topping trim in the regular SUV range that features many of the Tiguan R’s design elements both inside and out, but none of its performance upgrades.

    Described as a “fantastic all-rounder” by What Car?, the Tiguan R blends the space and practicality of an SUV with the acceleration and pace of the Golf R hot hatch, which uses the same 320hp 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

    “It certainly doesn’t hang about – put your foot down and it just goes”, Carwow‘s Mat Watson explains. “It’s not as fun as a Golf R, but it’s pretty comfortable.”

    Several reviewers have noted that the ‘hot’ SUV is not as engaging to drive as other R variants in the Volkswagen range, with Jordan Katsianis of Evo coming to the conclusion that the Tiguan R “lacks its own clear personality”, and recommending a test drive in the “more sophisticated” Porsche Macan instead. The fact that the Macan is within the Tiguan R’s price range puts a dent in Volkswagen’s value-for-money reputation too.

    Richard Lane of Autocar praises the Tiguan R for its strong residual values, and points out that it’s faster and cheaper than similar vehicles like the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 and BMW X2 M35i. But if you’re looking for a rewarding driving experience combined with family practicality, he suggests opting for the cheaper Golf R estate instead.

    As of August 2022, the Volkswagen Tiguan R holds an Expert Rating of 66% on our awad-winning Expert Rating Index, which is markedly lower than the current score of the regular Tiguan range.

    Tiguan highlights

    • Composed and comfortable on the road
    • Strong resale values
    • As spacious and practical as the normal Tiguan
    • Acceleration and pace
    • Well-equipped as standard

    Tiguan lowlights

    • Upmarket rivals have more interior quality
    • High running costs
    • Fiddly touch-sensitive infotainment
    • More expensive than Golf R estate
    • Porsche Macan is more fun to drive

    Key specifications

    Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
    Engines:     petrol
    Price:     From £48,540 on-road

    Launched: Autumn 2020
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Volkswagen Tiguan R rear view | Expert Rating
    Volkswagen Tiguan R interior view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    Overall score: 5 stars
    Date tested: June 2016
    Read the full Euro NCAP review

    Adult protection: 96%
    Child protection: 80%
    Vulnerable road users: 68%
    Safety assist: 68%

    The Volkswagen Tiguan R shares its safety rating with the regular Tiguan range. Euro NCAP put the Tiguan through its paces back in 2016, awarding the car a top-level five-star safety rating.

    Eco rating

    No eco rating

    As of August 2022, the Volkswagen Tiguan R has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    The Volkswagen Tiguan range, including this R model, has an overall reliability score of 44%, which is slightly below average. However, please note that most of these repair claim entries in MotorEasy’s database will apply to the regular Tiguan, and not the Tiguan R, which uses an uprated engine and is fitted with lower suspension and a braking system upgrade.

    The Tiguan’s most common mechanical problems relate to engine and braking systems, which each account for a third of all warranty claims. While braking repairs are relatively inexpensive, with an average repair bill of just over £200, engine repairs are much more expensive with an average bill of nearly £1,000. Worth watching out for are gearbox problems, which are not very common but which have an average repair bill of more than £2,500.

    Given the below-average reliability score and potentially expensive bills, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase for a Volkswagen Tiguan covers all of these potential problem areas.

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Tiguan R, you might also be interested in these alternatives

    Alfa Romeo Tonale | Audi RS Q3BMW X2 M35i | Cupra Ateca | Jaguar E-Pace | Mini Countryman John Cooper Works | Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 | Porsche Macan S | Volkswagen T-Roc R

    Volkswagen Tiguan RThe Volkswagen Tiguan R offers a great combination of practicality and pace, but rivals are more rewarding to drive.

