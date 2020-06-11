The Volkswagen Touareg is a large SUV, which sits above the Tiguan in the Volkswagen SUV range. The current model is the third generation, which was launched in 2018. Like previous Touaregs, it shares much of its componentry with the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne – and all are built on the same production line in Bratislava.

A higher-performance plug-in hybrid model called the Touareg R was launched in early 2020, which is not covered here. We will update this page to include it once we have a sufficient number of UK reviews.

The Volkswagen Touareg has received mixed reviews from the UK media, varying from average to very good and with contrasting opinions regarding the car’s comfort and value for money. Its overall Expert Rating of 73% (as of June 2020) is considerably lower than any other Volkswagen model we have analysed to date. One of the main issues is that the Touareg is not that much cheaper than its highly-regarded sister model, the Audi Q7. The Touareg is also only a five-seater car, whereas the Audi Q7 and several other rivals offer seven seats.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price: From £23,990 on-road Launched: Summer 2018

Last updated: Spring 2020

Replacement due: TBA







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The VW Touareg is a quick, comfortable and refined luxury SUV that comes loaded with clever technology.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The third-generation Volkswagen Touareg is quiet and smooth on the road, and comes with an impressively powerful engine and lots of advanced technology. A modern look and roomy cabin should make it popular with business and family buyers alike, even if it lacks the option of seven seats.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Broadly speaking, the Volkswagen Touareg is a respectable effort but it risks anonymity in too many ways to earn a really telling recommendation.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0 TSI

Score: 6 / 10

“Given the engine is a quiet one, this Touareg makes for a very comfortable and compelling car for covering long distances in, if a pricey one to run while doing so.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a successful evolution of a big-selling car. It may be a little short on magic and mystery, but it drives well and looks after you.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic R-Line Tech

Score: 9 / 10

“This third generation of the Volkswagen Touareg is a very capable car and despite its chassis siblings being particularly excellent, the Volkswagen holds its own – even if the Audi Q7 is only marginally more expensive.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touareg has a superb interior and lots of convenience and safety-boosting technology, but it’s not a thrilling drivers’ car.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touareg is a very large SUV with a spacious cabin, a practical boot and a bang-up-to-date infotainment system but it doesn’t feel as posh inside as some alternatives.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic R-Line Tech

“The new Volkswagen Touareg is rightly described as the pinnacle by VW, and it drives nicely, looks great and is packed with technology at the higher trim levels. But it’s also not cheap, and efficiency is an issue as it sits in the maximum BIK band.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic R-Line

Score: 6 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touareg isn’t for the fashion-conscious SUV buyer, and what its new V6 petrol engine offers in refinement and pace, it loses in thirst.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite its gargantuan size, the Volkswagen Touareg feels surprisingly light-footed at slow speeds – the optional four-wheel steering giving it the same turning circle as a VW Golf. This means it’s easy to guide this large SUV into a parking bay or driveway.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

“The Volkswagen Touareg comes with all-wheel steering to make it feel more agile around town, while trick active roll compensation means it remains remarkably composed in bends. It’s not as fun to drive as the Porsche Cayenne, obviously, but you could easily forget you’re driving a two-tonne SUV.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Impressively luxurious full-size SUV majors on comfort and tech”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic R-Line

“Dashing new VW Touareg finally catches the eye after 16 years of ‘ordinary’”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic

“In the company of the Porsche Cayenne, Bentley Bentayga and Audi Q7, you might think the Volkswagen Touareg would wilt — but instead it pretty much rules the roost.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic R-Line Tech

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re not too picky about the badge on the front, the Volkswagen will do very nicely. It may have triggered a fit of boredom in Jeremy Clarkson, but it’s still a very nice car.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 3.0-litre petrol automatic SEL

Score: 6 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touareg was already immensely spacious and decent value; with this new engine, it’s genuinely fast, and sounds rather pleasing into the bargain. But that isn’t quite enough to make it feel special enough to tempt you away from its more expensive rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: 3.0-litre diesel automatic R-Line Tech

Score: 8 / 10

“Volkswagen set out to make the Touareg its most sophisticated and technically advanced car yet, and has delivered. Smooth and powerful to drive, luxuriously refined and with a standout interior, the Touareg has a wow factor that could see it stealing sales from more upmarket rivals.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Often forgotten in favour of more exotic fare, the Volkswagen Touareg is a hidden SUV hero.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 6 / 10

“Definitely worth considering though, if you want a big, high-quality SUV and want to slip past largely unnoticed.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“Practical for five people, luggage space is plentiful and it’s good value in the lower trim levels, but in terms of interior quality and ride comfort the Volkswagen Touareg lags behind its rivals. It also lacks the flexibility of seven seats.”

Read review Which? + Score: 7.5 / 10

“The VW Touareg is a very impressive machine in many respects. To drive, it’s among the best large SUVs on the market, with excellent handling and ride comfort. It’s also very practical, thanks to its big boot and generous passenger space.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: September 2018 89% ADULT OCCUPANT 86% CHILD OCCUPANT 72% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 81% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

The Volkswagen Touareg has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Touareg has received

2019 Parkers New Car Awards – Best Tow Car

Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car over 1,700kg 2018 Parkers New Car Awards – Best Tow Car

Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car over 1,700kg

