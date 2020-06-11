Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 21 of the top UK motoring websites

Volkswagen Touareg (2018 onwards) Expert Rating

Volkswagen Touareg

(2018 – present)

The Volkswagen Touareg is a large SUV, which sits above the Tiguan in the Volkswagen SUV range. The current model is the third generation, which was launched in 2018. Like previous Touaregs, it shares much of its componentry with the Audi Q7 and Porsche Cayenne – and all are built on the same production line in Bratislava.

A higher-performance plug-in hybrid model called the Touareg R was launched in early 2020, which is not covered here. We will update this page to include it once we have a sufficient number of UK reviews.

The Volkswagen Touareg has received mixed reviews from the UK media, varying from average to very good and with contrasting opinions regarding the car’s comfort and value for money. Its overall Expert Rating of 73% (as of June 2020) is considerably lower than any other Volkswagen model we have analysed to date. One of the main issues is that the Touareg is not that much cheaper than its highly-regarded sister model, the Audi Q7. The Touareg is also only a five-seater car, whereas the Audi Q7 and several other rivals offer seven seats.

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price: From £23,990 on-road

Launched: Summer 2018
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: September 2018

89%

ADULT OCCUPANT

86%

CHILD OCCUPANT

72%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

81%

SAFETY ASSIST

The Volkswagen Touareg has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. Check back soon.

2019

  • Parkers New Car Awards – Best Tow Car
  • Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car over 1,700kg

2018

  • Parkers New Car Awards – Best Tow Car
  • Tow Car Awards – Best Tow Car over 1,700kg

Audi Q7 | BMW X5 | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Land Rover Discovery | Lexus RX L | Maserati Levante | Mercedes-Benz GLE | Porsche Cayenne | Range Rover Sport | Volvo XC90

