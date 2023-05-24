fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website

Model update

Volkswagen Touareg set for mid-life refresh

The large Volkswagen Touareg SUV is set for a minor facelift, which includes cosmetic tweaks, improved tech and a suspension upgrade

2023 Volkswagen Touareg

by Sean Rees
The large Volkswagen Touareg SUV is set for a minor facelift, which includes cosmetic tweaks, improved tech and a suspension upgrade.

To keep the model competitive with newer family SUV choices like the latest Jeep Grand Cherokee and Mercedes-Benz GLE, Volkswagen says that it has revised the design and specification of its Touareg range by “implementing the wishes of customers” to deliver “top quality and outstanding comfort.”

Starting with the SUV’s mild exterior refresh, Volkswagen has tweaked the car’s front grille and bumper design to give the Touareg a “sharper” look. The SUV’s rear will also feature a new LED strip that stretches across the boot lid and an illuminated Volkswagen badge. The revised model sits on 21-inch alloy wheels with a new-look design.

The brand’s glare-free ‘IQ.LIGHT’ Matrix LED headlights will be available on the optional extras list after the update – a feature currently reserved for the range-topping ‘V6 Black Edition’ trim.

Stepping inside, the SUV will soon be available with a 12-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel as standard – currently only offered with mid-range models and above – and a 15-inch infotainment display in the centre of the dashboard.

The voice control and sat-nav features that this infotainment package offers have been updated, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now wireless. Volkswagen has also upped the output of the car’s USB ports, meaning plugged in devices like smartphones and tablets will charge at a faster rate.

The brand has also used soft-touch materials to trim the centre console, in response to customer feedback.

A suspension upgrade incorporates a new roof load sensor that can adjust the suspension settings when it detects that something is strapped to the roof. ‘Active roll compensation’ tech is also included, depending on the trim chosen, which gives the car more stability in tight turns, as well as ‘all-wheel steering’ for tighter turning circles.

The updated SUV range will launch in Germany this month with five powertrain options, all based on the 3.0-litre engine currently on sale.

That sums up what we know about the Touareg facelift so far. More details, including UK specs and pricing, are sure to follow in the coming weeks.

The Volkswagen Touareg has received mixed reviews from the UK media, and its current Expert Rating of 63% is lower than most other Volkswagen models we have analysed. One of the main issues is that the Touareg is not that much cheaper than its highly-regarded sister model, the Audi Q7.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
