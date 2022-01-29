Summary

Based on the previous-generation Volkswagen Golf, the Touran is a seven-seat multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). This model is the third-generation Touran, which has been on sale since 2015.

Not much has changed for the Volkswagen Touran during its lifespan – there has been no mid-life facelift for the MPV like other models in the Volkswagen range usually receive, only the introduction of a range-topping Touran R-Line trim in early 2016.

Rivals for the Touran have gradually disappeared over time, with the likes of the Ford C-Max and Citroën C3 Picasso no longer on sale. The Touran looks set to go the same way in the not-too-distant future, with no direct replacement model on the horizon as Volkswagen switches its focus onto an entirely new range of electric cars.

The Touran has received plenty of praise from the UK media during its tenure, mostly from What Car?, which has given it numerous awards over the years. “The Volkswagen Touran is roomy, practical, very well built and good to drive”, What Car? concludes, while Heycar adds that this compact MPV has “all the space most families could possibly wish for”, while offering more value for money than an SUV or larger seven-seat MPVs like the Ford Galaxy.

That said, many reviewers find the Volkswagen Touran works best as a spacious five-seater. With all seven seats in use, the 137-litre boot space is “barely enough space for a weekly shop”, Carwow explains.

The biggest criticism levelled at the Touran concerns its rather bland exterior styling – Top Gear asserts that the Touran has a “forgettable, taxi-driver image”.

Nevertheless, the Touran is one of the most versatile people carriers around, offering fuss-free family motoring in an affordable package that Which? concludes is “close to MPV heaven.”

As of January 2022, the Volkswagen Touran holds an Expert Rating of 76% based on 17 reviews, which makes it the highest-scoring MPV listed in our unique Expert Rating Index.

Touran highlights Spacious interior

Easy driving experience

Impressive build quality

Good choice of engines Touran lowlights Third row of seats is not very practical

Minimal boot space when in seven-seater mode

Other MPVs are cheaper

No hybrid or electric models

Key specifications

Body style: Compact MPV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £30,470 on-road Launched: Autumn 2015

Last updated: Spring 2016

Replacement due: N/A

Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touran is roomy, practical, very well built and good to drive.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“Subtle improvements across the board make the new Volkswagen Touran more impressive than ever.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Touran’s generous space alone is enough to make this one of the very best mid-size SUVs.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“If you need the versatility of a seven-seat MPV, but find a larger model like the Sharan or Galaxy simply too massive or expensive, the Touran is an excellent compromise.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touran is a spacious MPV with seven seats and a wide range of engines.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touran is a practical family car that has lots of space, seven seats and a huge array of storage areas, but it’s not exactly eye-catching.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed:

“The Touran is a well-engineered and refined compact MPV which achieves fuel economy that would have been beyond superminis a few years ago.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“You can’t knock the Volkswagen Touran. It drives like a Golf but offers all the space most families could possibly wish for. It’s better value for money than an SUV while its interior outshines most rivals this side of a BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touran is hugely practical.”

Read review Motoring Research + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The seven-seat Volkswagen Touran is worth considering if you’re after fuss-free family motoring.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touran has sophisticated looks and is very practical.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The VW Touran is a capable family people-carrier seats seven at a push.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 6 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touran takes the stress out of family motoring.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 2015

Score: 9 / 10

“Families can’t go too far wrong with the latest Touran, which is among the most versatile cars in its class.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Better than the car it replaces, but not interesting, exciting or memorable.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Volkswagen Touran is roomy, practical, very well built and good to drive. It’s a bit more expensive than the Citroën C4 Grand Spacetourer, but worth the extra – especially when you factor in the huge discounts that are available.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Close to MPV heaven.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Volkswagen Touran was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2015 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the Volkswagen Touran has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Touran has received

2022 What Car? Awards – Best MPV 2021 What Car? Awards – Best MPV

What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used MPV 2020 What Car? Awards – Best MPV £22k to £30k

2019 What Car? Awards – Best MPV £22k to £30k 2018 What Car? Awards – Best MPV 2017 What Car? Awards – Best MPV

2016 What Car? Awards – Best MPV 2015 Business Car Awards – Best Mini-MPV

What Car? Awards – Best MPV

