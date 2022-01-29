fbpx

Expert Rating

Volkswagen Touran

Expert Rating

76%
Summary

Based on the previous-generation Volkswagen Golf, the Touran is a seven-seat multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). This model is the third-generation Touran, which has been on sale since 2015.

Not much has changed for the Volkswagen Touran during its lifespan – there has been no mid-life facelift for the MPV like other models in the Volkswagen range usually receive, only the introduction of a range-topping Touran R-Line trim in early 2016.

Rivals for the Touran have gradually disappeared over time, with the likes of the Ford C-Max and Citroën C3 Picasso no longer on sale. The Touran looks set to go the same way in the not-too-distant future, with no direct replacement model on the horizon as Volkswagen switches its focus onto an entirely new range of electric cars.

The Touran has received plenty of praise from the UK media during its tenure, mostly from What Car?, which has given it numerous awards over the years. “The Volkswagen Touran is roomy, practical, very well built and good to drive”, What Car? concludes, while Heycar adds that this compact MPV has “all the space most families could possibly wish for”, while offering more value for money than an SUV or larger seven-seat MPVs like the Ford Galaxy.

That said, many reviewers find the Volkswagen Touran works best as a spacious five-seater. With all seven seats in use, the 137-litre boot space is “barely enough space for a weekly shop”, Carwow explains.

The biggest criticism levelled at the Touran concerns its rather bland exterior styling – Top Gear asserts that the Touran has a “forgettable, taxi-driver image”.

Nevertheless, the Touran is one of the most versatile people carriers around, offering fuss-free family motoring in an affordable package that Which? concludes is “close to MPV heaven.”

As of January 2022, the Volkswagen Touran holds an Expert Rating of 76% based on 17 reviews, which makes it the highest-scoring MPV listed in our unique Expert Rating Index.

Touran highlights

  • Spacious interior
  • Easy driving experience
  • Impressive build quality
  • Good choice of engines

Touran lowlights

  • Third row of seats is not very practical
  • Minimal boot space when in seven-seater mode
  • Other MPVs are cheaper
  • No hybrid or electric models

Key specifications

Body style: Compact MPV
Engines: petrol
Price: From £30,470 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2015
Last updated: Spring 2016
Replacement due: N/A

Volkswagen Touran front view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Touran rear view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Touran interior view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Volkswagen Touran was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2015 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2021 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of January 2022, the Volkswagen Touran has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Touran has received

2022

  • What Car? Awards Best MPV

2021

  • What Car? Awards – Best MPV
  • What Car? Used Car Awards – Best Used MPV

2020

  • What Car? AwardsBest MPV £22k to £30k

2019

  • What Car? AwardsBest MPV £22k to £30k

2018

  • What Car? AwardsBest MPV

2017

  • What Car? Awards Best MPV

2016

  • What Car? AwardsBest MPV

2015

  • Business Car Awards – Best Mini-MPV
  • What Car? AwardsBest MPV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Touran, you might also be interested in these alternatives

BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer | Citroën Grand C4 SpaceTourerFord Galaxy | Ford S-Max | Volkswagen Sharan

This page last updated:

