The Volkswagen Up (styled as the up!) is a city car-class small hatchback, available with either three or five doors. It is effectively the same vehicle as the SEAT Mii and Skoda Citigo, neither of which are still on sale.

An electric version of the Up is also available, called the e-Up. Unsurprisingly, this is virtually identical to the SEAT Mii Electric and Skoda Citigo e iV. There is also a high-performance model called the Up GTI. We are building separate pages for these vehicles, so check back again soon.

Despite being in production for nearly a decade, the Volkswagen Up is still one of the highest-rated small cars on sale. As of May 2021, its Expert Rating of 81% is the top-ranked city car and one of the top small cars on sale. The Up has been highly praised for its build quality and driving dynamics, as well as its low running costs. However, its safety rating was downgraded by Euro NCAP due to its lack of modern accident-avoidance technology.

Key specifications

Body style: Small three- and five-door hatch

Engine: petrol

Price: From £12,910 on-road Launched: Winter 2011/12

Last updated: Spring 2019

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery







MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (70hp) manual

“Though the Volkswagen Up! now sits in a market with several other key competitors, it’s still more than good enough a proposition. Cleverly put together and surprisingly refined, it’ll be a great option for those who want a comfortable around-town car that won’t fall over during longer journeys.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Volkswagen up! is a sensible city car that offers practicality, style and plenty of fun.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up is as good as city cars get. It’s enjoyable to drive thanks to a smooth ride, alert handling and excellent refinement. It’s practical and affordable to buy and run, making this a sensational all-rounder. Don’t buy another city car before giving this one a look.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up city car isn’t revolutionary, it’s just quantifiably better than the opposition.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (75hp) manual High Up

Score: 7 / 10

“A high-quality and fashionable city car choice with a versatile petrol engine under the bonnet.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“This is a first-class city car, the king of the urban jungle – you can use it on motorways, but where this car really excels is through crowded urban landscapes.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“Low running costs, good build quality and an easy driving experience make the Volkswagen up! an excellent city-car choice.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The VW Up is one of the most stylish and desirable city cars on sale, but it’s relatively expensive and some alternatives have a little more space in the back.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (60hp) manual R-Line

“The smallest car in the extensive Volkswagen range remains one very much in the ascendancy.”

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (60hp) manual R-Line

“Head out onto the open road, though, and the limitations of its tiny powerplant become more noticeable. Getting up to motorway speeds will test your patience and overtaking on country lanes will require careful consideration, a long straight and dropping down a gear or two.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (90hp) manual High Up

Score: 7 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up is undoubtedly one of the more talented small cars on the market, but it lacks the kind of on-paper performance that would put it on the radar of an evo reader.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (60hp) manual Move Up

“The main thing that characterises the Volkswagen Up! is that it resembles a shrunken Polo. It has a similar quality feel to its larger Volkswagen family members, and this is quite rare in the city car class. The downside is that there are cheaper cars in a segment where price is important.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“There’s a great deal to like about the Volkswagen Up, not least the fact that it feels quite mature for a city car and doesn’t make you feel like it is a compromise over a bigger car.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“City cars generally don’t cost the Earth to run and the Volkswagen Up is no exception. Regardless of your engine choice, you can look forward to a 60mpg+ fuel economy on paper, and the low purchase price and low emissions mean that road tax is inexpensive too.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.8 / 10

“The benchmark of the city car class”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“It’s a VW. So it’s quality. Well-built, comfortable, easy to drive, cheap to run – and as big as a Polo inside. It can’t compete with the Fiat 500 for looks – or sales. But it is the best little car you can buy. It doesn’t feel cheap.

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (74hp) manual High Up!

“In short, the VW is a bloody good little car. But the Fiat’s quite a lot more than that. That’s why you’re going to say Up! yours to the Volkswagen and buy the 500 instead.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Model reviewed: 1.0-litre petrol (60hp) manual Move Up!

Score: 8 / 10

“A small car that’s terribly grown-up but works well as a city car.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up might be more expensive than a SEAT Mii or Skoda Citigo, but it’s classier inside and available with a brilliant turbocharged engine, making the expense easy to justify. Choosing between the Up and the Hyundai i10 is harder; the Up is better to drive while the i10 more practical.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“This is the one they all need to watch out for. VW has finally got serious about the city car.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up combines fun driving manners with generous standard equipment, while a high-quality interior sets it apart from rivals such as the Kia Picanto. It’s a shame the entry-level engine is a little underpowered, though, and automatic emergency braking isn’t available.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4.5 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up feels right at home on tight city streets, thanks to its compact dimensions. And, with a new turbocharged engine, it’s not out of its depth on the motorway, either. Unfortunately, its ageing safety specs now render it a car to avoid.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 3 stars

Date tested: December 2019 81% ADULT OCCUPANT 83% CHILD OCCUPANT 46% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 55% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety

The Volkswagen Up was initially given a five-star safety rating by Euro NCAP when it was first assessed, which was way back in 2011. However, it was reassessed in 2019 and downgraded to a three-star rating. It still provides competitive protection in the event of an accident, but it no longer meets the highest standards for avoiding an accident in the first place.

Eco ratings Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volkswagen Up! has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP, and only a few cars have do far been assessed.

The Up! is now an old car, so it is likely that it will never be tested by Green NCAP. If it does ever happen, we’ll update this page with the results.

Security rating Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

No security rating

The Volkswagen Up has not been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research. This is a new initiative that was launched in 2019 to assess, in particular, the security of new cars with keyless entry and keyless start systems. If the Up is tested, we will update this page.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Up has received

2020 Auto Express Awards – Best City Car 2019 Auto Express Awards – Best City Car

What Car? Used Car Awards – Best City Car 2018 Auto Express Awards – Best City Car

2017 Auto Express Awards – Best City Car 2016 Top Gear Awards – Best First Wheels

Telegraph Cars Awards – Best Car Under £10,000 2013 Fleet World Honours – Best City Car

What Car? Awards – Best City Car

2012 World Car of the Year

What Car? Awards – Car of the Year

Carbuyer Awards – Best City Car

Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Compact Car

Fleet World Honours – Best City Car

Next Green Car Awards – Best City Car 2011 Top Gear Awards – Best Small Car

