Expert Rating

Volkswagen Up GTI

Expert Rating

73%
Summary

The smallest and cheapest member of Volkswagen’s performance-focused GTI family, the Volkswagen Up GTI is a compact hot hatch based on the Up city car. Although the regular Up models arrived back in 2012, the GTI version didn’t join the range until the middle of 2017.

The only model to be available with a six-speed manual gearbox across the Volkswagen Up range, this small hot hatch is powered by a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 115hp, which means that the Up GTI cannot muster the power to match its closest rivals; the 129hp Suzuki Swift Sport and the 145hp Abarth 595.

However, UK reviewers conclusively agree that less power does not mean less fun behind the wheel. Honest John concludes that the Up GTI “provides genuine laugh out loud fun, thanks to its miniscule weight, playful handling and zesty turbocharged 1.0-litre engine.”

“The Volkswagen Up GTI midget is a light, darty, chuckable, fizzy riot that growls like a baby Porsche”, explains The Sun. “It’s basically a four-seat go-kart that puts a stupid grin on my face every time I get behind the wheel.”

Car Keys comments that, while the Up GTI’s engine performance, power-to-weight ratio, agile handling and responsive gearbox culminate in a very fun driving experience, the hot hatch is an “impressively practical package”, like the city car it is based on. The Volkswagen Up GTI has also won two separate awards that name it as the best value option on the market.

Despite its practicalities, the Up GTI is not the most spacious hatch on the market, while its three-star Euro NCAP rating is also off the pace of newer cars. Although the Up GTI is fitted with a DAB digital radio as standard, there’s no option for a built-in navigation system. Instead, Volkswagen offers the ability to connect your smartphone for navigation and other functions.

As of November 2021, the Volkswagen Up GTI holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 18 reviews published by the British media. That compares very favourably with the Abarth 595 and Suzuki Swift Sport.

Up GTI highlights

  • Punchy performance
  • Responsive handling
  • As practical as the regular Up
  • Great value-for-money

Up GTI lowlights

  • Infotainment system showing its age
  • Sub-par safety rating
  • Rigid ride is not the most comfortable
  • Engine noise loud on motorways

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door or five-door hot hatch
Engines: petrol
Price: From £17,190 on-road

Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: Spring 2020
Replacement due: TBA

Volkswagen Up GTI interior view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Up GTI boot view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Up GTI rear view | Expert Rating
Volkswagen Up GTI front view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 3 stars
Date tested: February 2019

81%

ADULT OCCUPANT

83%

CHILD OCCUPANT

46%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

55%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

The Euro NCAP rating above stands for the complete Volkswagen Up range, including the three-door and five-door versions of the Up GTI.

Although the Up GTI recieved a three-star rating, standard models are fitted with lane-keeping assistance for motorway driving, while automatic emergency braking is an optional extra.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

Model tested: GTI 4×2 manual
Date tested: February 2019

9.2 / 10

CLEAN AIR INDEX

6.7 / 10

ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX

Read full Green NCAP review

No eco rating

The Volkswagen Up GTI achieved a four-star rating from Green NCAP after its emissons tests in 2019, but it must be noted that this test, while still valid, was conducted during Green NCAP’s pilot phase, and since then testing has become more rigorous, also now assessing cars for their greenhouse gas pollution.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Up GTI has received

2020

  • The Sun Motor Awards – Best Value Car

2019

  • The Sunday Times Motor Awards – Best Value Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Up GTI, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Fiesta ST Hyundai i20 N | Mini Hatch John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Suzuki Swift SportToyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI

Hyundai i20 N

Hyundai i20 N

Volkswagen Polo GTI

Volkswagen Polo GTI

Toyota GR Yaris

Toyota GR Yaris

Suzuki Swift Sport

Suzuki Swift Sport

Mini hatch John Cooper Works

Mini hatch John Cooper Works

Ford Fiesta ST

Ford Fiesta ST

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

