The smallest and cheapest member of Volkswagen’s performance-focused GTI family, the Volkswagen Up GTI is a compact hot hatch based on the Up city car. Although the regular Up models arrived back in 2012, the GTI version didn’t join the range until the middle of 2017.

The only model to be available with a six-speed manual gearbox across the Volkswagen Up range, this small hot hatch is powered by a three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 115hp, which means that the Up GTI cannot muster the power to match its closest rivals; the 129hp Suzuki Swift Sport and the 145hp Abarth 595.

However, UK reviewers conclusively agree that less power does not mean less fun behind the wheel. Honest John concludes that the Up GTI “provides genuine laugh out loud fun, thanks to its miniscule weight, playful handling and zesty turbocharged 1.0-litre engine.”

“The Volkswagen Up GTI midget is a light, darty, chuckable, fizzy riot that growls like a baby Porsche”, explains The Sun. “It’s basically a four-seat go-kart that puts a stupid grin on my face every time I get behind the wheel.”

Car Keys comments that, while the Up GTI’s engine performance, power-to-weight ratio, agile handling and responsive gearbox culminate in a very fun driving experience, the hot hatch is an “impressively practical package”, like the city car it is based on. The Volkswagen Up GTI has also won two separate awards that name it as the best value option on the market.

Despite its practicalities, the Up GTI is not the most spacious hatch on the market, while its three-star Euro NCAP rating is also off the pace of newer cars. Although the Up GTI is fitted with a DAB digital radio as standard, there’s no option for a built-in navigation system. Instead, Volkswagen offers the ability to connect your smartphone for navigation and other functions.

As of November 2021, the Volkswagen Up GTI holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 18 reviews published by the British media. That compares very favourably with the Abarth 595 and Suzuki Swift Sport.

Up GTI highlights Punchy performance

Responsive handling

As practical as the regular Up

Great value-for-money Up GTI lowlights Infotainment system showing its age

Sub-par safety rating

Rigid ride is not the most comfortable

Engine noise loud on motorways

Key specifications

Body style: Small three-door or five-door hot hatch

Engines: petrol

Price: From £17,190 on-road Launched: Summer 2017

Last updated: Spring 2020

Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen up! GTI is the antithesis of the bloated and overpowered performance cars that are almost unusable on UK roads. It provides proof that it’s possible to have fun while sticking to the speed limits.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up GTI is as genial and charming a car as any pint-sized ‘pocket rocket’ there has ever been – and may be even more desirable than any. That it isn’t quite the driver’s car we’ve embraced in this performance niche over the years, however, is at once plain and slightly regrettable.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“They may share a nameplate, but the Volkswagen Up GTI has about as much in common with the Golf GTI as Kim Jong-Un has with Kim Kardashian. Now we’ve cleared that up, what we can say is that the Up GTI is a proper hoot.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up! GTI is a brilliant car. It combines perky performance, great handling and everyday usability in a small, yet impressively practical package. While it might not quite be the successor to the original Golf GTI, it’s definitely up there.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed:

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up GTI isn’t a thoroughbred performance car, but it has a strong engine and makes a fun, sporty and stylish runaround.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up GTI is a tiny hot hatch that’s loads of fun to drive, nippy enough to put a smile on your face and can even seat four – the engine can be a bit noisy on the motorway though.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed:

Score: 10 / 10

“It’s amazing what VW has achieved: 115hp, 200Nm of torque, a hugely efficient power-to-weight ratio and an incredible top speed of 126mph (Chris Evans)”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed:

“On the road, the Volkswagen Up! GTI delivers on all fronts. The six-speed gearbox is delightfully crisp and quick and the wide torque spread means you can get all the performance you want without having to over-rev the engine.”

Read review Evo + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It might be the entry-level car in Volkswagen’s GTI range, but the Up GTI has masses of charm.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Five-door hatch

Score: 8 / 10

“The up! GTI is enormous entertainment on a budget, yet back off the throttle and you get all the joys and economy of a small car, with the reassurance of big car performance.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s even better to look at than the regular Up, drives with a great deal of enthusiasm and doesn’t use a great deal more fuel in the process. It’s quite a bit more expensive than a 90hp regular Up, but it is a very appealing package if you can afford it.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volkswagen Up GTI is the cheapest route into a hot hatch and provides genuine laugh out loud fun, thanks to its miniscule weight, playful handling and zesty turbocharged 1.0-litre engine.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 9.2 / 10

“Enormous fun on a budget, the Up GTI is one of the finest cars out there when it comes to pound-for-pound driving thrills. As is often the way, Volkswagen’s cheapest GTI model might just be one of its best. If not the best.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“The Volkswagen Up GTI midget is a light, darty, chuckable, fizzy riot that growls like a baby Porsche. It’s basically a four-seat go-kart that puts a stupid grin on my face every time I get behind the wheel.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

“A power pup to make you sit up and beg.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review Top Gear + Score: 7 / 10

“You can tell it’s not had squillions spent developing it, but if you like hot hatches simple and scrappy, the Volkswagen Up! GTI is a little tonic.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed:

“Revives original VW GTI spirit.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP









Overall rating: 3 stars

Date tested: February 2019 81% ADULT OCCUPANT 83% CHILD OCCUPANT 46% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 55% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Notes on safety rating

The Euro NCAP rating above stands for the complete Volkswagen Up range, including the three-door and five-door versions of the Up GTI.

Although the Up GTI recieved a three-star rating, standard models are fitted with lane-keeping assistance for motorway driving, while automatic emergency braking is an optional extra.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP









Model tested: GTI 4×2 manual

Date tested: February 2019 9.2 / 10 CLEAN AIR INDEX 6.7 / 10 ENERGY EFFICIENCY INDEX Read full Green NCAP review

No eco rating

The Volkswagen Up GTI achieved a four-star rating from Green NCAP after its emissons tests in 2019, but it must be noted that this test, while still valid, was conducted during Green NCAP’s pilot phase, and since then testing has become more rigorous, also now assessing cars for their greenhouse gas pollution.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volkswagen Up GTI has received

2020 The Sun Motor Awards – Best Value Car 2019 The Sunday Times Motor Awards – Best Value Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volkswagen Up GTI, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Ford Fiesta ST | Hyundai i20 N | Mini Hatch John Cooper Works | Renault Megane RS | Suzuki Swift Sport | Toyota GR Yaris | Volkswagen Polo GTI

