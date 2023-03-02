Volkswagen updates ID.3 looks and infotainment

Responding to “the wishes of customers”, Volkswagen has given its electric ID.3 a mid-life facelift after nearly three years on sale, the hatchback receiving an exterior styling refresh, more soft-touch materials in the cabin and an infotainment update.

To keep the model competitive with newer compact rivals like the Cupra Born and the Kia Niro EV, Volkswagen has given the ID.3 “sharpened” exterior styling including a re-shaped front bumper with new air vents, which the manufacturer says improve air flow around the front wheels, making the car more aerodynamic.

The large black strip below the windscreen has been removed. Instead, the body-coloured bonnet now extends all the way up to the windscreen.

The car’s rear end looks practically identical to that of the version currently on sale, but Volkswagen adds that it has also tweaked the design of the ID.3’s LED tail lights too. New exterior colours will be available when the update launches, including the olive green colour shown below.

In the cabin, the ID.3 has been given a few tech revisions in response to customer feedback. The previous ten-inch infotainment screen has been replaced by a larger 12-inch display that runs the latest version of the brand’s ID software package, with revised menus that are designed to be more user-friendly, and less confusing.

The infotainment voice assistant is also reportedly improved, responding faster to queries. This software package is also compatible with over-the-air updates, and can therefore download further updates and software installations remotely from the owner’s driveway.

Volkswagen says that it also implemented new cabin materials after customer suggestions. Soft, foam-backed surfaces feature throughout the cabin, including the soft-touch door panels.

Volkswagen is yet to announce exactly when the facelifted ID.3 will be available to order, and hasn’t given us an indication of what the pricing will be either – these details will soon follow.

This update is likely to impact the Volkswagen ID.3’s Expert Rating of 75% in the coming months, as reviewers have previously criticised the car’s interior quality and infotainment system on a frequent basis.

Looking for a Volkswagen ID.3? The Car Expert’s partners can help