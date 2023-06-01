Volvo and Polestar models get infotainment upgrade

Volvo and its sister brand Polestar have rolled out a new over-the-air update for models that feature their Google-based infotainment system.

The update, which impacts new showroom models and cars already sold, introduces a few improvements for Apple CarPlay users. Apple’s ‘Maps’ navigation software is now available to view on the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, while the central infotainment screen now displays call information, allowing you to hang up or mute the call using the touchscreen or buttons on the steering wheel.

The software update also includes an update to the Apple CarPlay home screen tile, which now presents media information, allowing you to play, pause and skip between songs without having to open the media app.

For Volvo models, the door mirror settings can be changed with the steering wheel buttons, and some models have been given minor engine software tweaks to slightly improve performance.

For Polestar models, the YouTube app is now available to install through the app store, and a revised ‘Range Assistant’ app now allows drivers to monitor their energy consumption over the previous 20, 40 or 100 miles, with real-time information enabling them to adjust their driving style to improve efficiency.

The digital instrument cluster in Polestar cars now also presents the real-world related battery range figure, and no longer estimates the battery range using data that Polestar collected during model testing.

That sums up this small software update – Volvo says that this update will be sent out to more than 650,000 Volvo cars worldwide.