Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Expert Rating

Volvo C40

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

64%
Summary

The Volvo C40, also referred to as the C40 Recharge, is the coupé-SUV version of the XC40 Recharge SUV, and the first model range in the Swedish brand’s line-up to debut as a purely electric model.

The five-door C40 range consists of two power levels, the single-motor version with a smaller 69kWh battery and a dual-motor variant with a 78kWh battery – the same powertrain options available with the XC40 Recharge SUV. Volvo claims that the C40 in dual-motor form can travel a maximum of 273 miles on a full battery.

The Volvo C40 has received mixed review scores from the British motoring media, with many reviewers critical of the the price tag for the dual-motor version, which was the only version available to order at launch.

Volvo has since added the cheaper single-motor models to the C40 range, but the general consensus among journalists is that, even at entry-level price, the C40 does not make much financial sense.

“Looks aside, there’s nothing really to recommend it over the cheaper XC40 Recharge”, Car comments, while Top Gear adds, “If you want a wilfully different electric crossover where practicality takes a slight backseat, Sweden already does a wholly convincing one of those, and priced from under £40,000 too. It’s called the Polestar 2.”

Auto Trader recommends that UK buyers consider rivals like the Audi Q4 e-tron and Hyundai Ioniq 5 instead, as those models are more affordable and have a longer battery range, while Parkers conclude that better performance can be found in the Tesla range for the same price.

That said, reviewers conclusively agree that the C40 has considerable driver’s appeal – a strong performance package that can travel from 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds – slightly faster than its SUV brother thanks to its more aerodynamic sloping roofline. A majority of UK outlets were also enthused by the C40’s interior quality, generous levels of on-board tech available as standard, and practical cabin features.

As of March 2022, the Volvo C40 holds an Expert Rating of 64% based on 14 reviews published by the UK media. That makes the coupé-SUV the lowest-scoring Volvo model in our Expert Rating Index, five points behind its XC40 Recharge sibling.

This is a brand new model and we expect to see further UK-based reviews published in coming months – especially for the newer single-motor version – which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

C40 highlights

  • Generous levels of on-board tech as standard
  • Attractive exterior styling
  • Strong performance
  • Comfortable and refined interior
  • Low running costs

C40 lowlights

  • Undercut by a number of talented rivals
  • Limited rear visibility
  • So-so battery range
  • No traditional PCP finance
  • XC40 Recharge is cheaper and more practical

Key specifications

Body style: Medium coupé-SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £44,800 on-road

Launched: Spring 2022
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volvo C40 Recharge (2022 onwards) – front view
Volvo C40 Recharge (2022 onwards) – rear view
Volvo C40 Recharge (2022 onwards) – interior and dashboard
Volvo C40 and XC40 charging
Volvo C40 vs XC40

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Driving Electric

+

Heycar

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the Volvo C40 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Volvo C40 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the C40 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volvo C40, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQAMG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq | Vauxhall Mokka-e | Volkswagen ID.4

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

