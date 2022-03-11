Summary

The Volvo C40, also referred to as the C40 Recharge, is the coupé-SUV version of the XC40 Recharge SUV, and the first model range in the Swedish brand’s line-up to debut as a purely electric model.

The five-door C40 range consists of two power levels, the single-motor version with a smaller 69kWh battery and a dual-motor variant with a 78kWh battery – the same powertrain options available with the XC40 Recharge SUV. Volvo claims that the C40 in dual-motor form can travel a maximum of 273 miles on a full battery.

The Volvo C40 has received mixed review scores from the British motoring media, with many reviewers critical of the the price tag for the dual-motor version, which was the only version available to order at launch.

Volvo has since added the cheaper single-motor models to the C40 range, but the general consensus among journalists is that, even at entry-level price, the C40 does not make much financial sense.

“Looks aside, there’s nothing really to recommend it over the cheaper XC40 Recharge”, Car comments, while Top Gear adds, “If you want a wilfully different electric crossover where practicality takes a slight backseat, Sweden already does a wholly convincing one of those, and priced from under £40,000 too. It’s called the Polestar 2.”

Auto Trader recommends that UK buyers consider rivals like the Audi Q4 e-tron and Hyundai Ioniq 5 instead, as those models are more affordable and have a longer battery range, while Parkers conclude that better performance can be found in the Tesla range for the same price.

That said, reviewers conclusively agree that the C40 has considerable driver’s appeal – a strong performance package that can travel from 0-60mph in 4.7 seconds – slightly faster than its SUV brother thanks to its more aerodynamic sloping roofline. A majority of UK outlets were also enthused by the C40’s interior quality, generous levels of on-board tech available as standard, and practical cabin features.

As of March 2022, the Volvo C40 holds an Expert Rating of 64% based on 14 reviews published by the UK media. That makes the coupé-SUV the lowest-scoring Volvo model in our Expert Rating Index, five points behind its XC40 Recharge sibling.

This is a brand new model and we expect to see further UK-based reviews published in coming months – especially for the newer single-motor version – which could push the rating up or down by a few points.

C40 highlights Generous levels of on-board tech as standard

Attractive exterior styling

Strong performance

Comfortable and refined interior

Low running costs C40 lowlights Undercut by a number of talented rivals

Limited rear visibility

So-so battery range

No traditional PCP finance

XC40 Recharge is cheaper and more practical

Key specifications

Body style: Medium coupé-SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £44,800 on-road Launched: Spring 2022

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The addition of the C40 to the Volvo line-up presents a puzzling conundrum. It’s a good electric car, but we’re not sure what more it offers over the XC40 Recharge other than its styling, as its range advantage is negligible. For now, you can only buy the expensive Twin Pro model, too.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s an impressive product, but rivals like the Q4 E-Tron and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer more range and the Google-driven onboard tech rather excludes iPhone users, at least until a promised update adds CarPlay connectivity.”

Read review Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“the Volvo C40 is an all-electric SUV with an impressive combination of style, tech and performance, not to mention the space and practicality families need. It’s not cheap but has a genuinely premium feel, while the extensive use of sustainable materials in the cabin sits well with Volvo’s socially conscious image.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“For those seeking a more resolved performance EV the mechanically near identical twin motor Polestar 2 offers a compelling alternative.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Volvo C40 Recharge is a good electric car with excellent performance, enough range and a quality interior. It just doesn’t feel particularly special for a car that’s meant to be Volvo’s electric flagship – and looks aside, there’s nothing really to recommend it over the XC40 Recharge.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re looking for an upmarket, stylish and powerful electric SUV, the Volvo C40 Recharge is a tough option to beat. It essentially combines all the good elements of the XC40 with an even more stylish look – not that the regular car is bad to look at, that’s for sure.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“It appeals if you simply see it as a coupe version of the XC40, in the same way that Audi has the Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback. But you’ll need to be prepared to pay a hefty premium over the XC40 and finance the car through Volvo’s subscription service.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo C40 Recharge is effectively the coupe version of the popular Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV. It looks great, but that sloping roofline affects practicality.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Dual-motor, 402hp 78kWh

Score: 7 / 10

“A less expensive, single-motor version will arrive later, and this is likely to be the pick of the range. For now, all the Volvo C40 can offer is more rakish styling than the XC40; the longer ranges at similar or even lower price points offered by rivals can’t be overlooked.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“It gets stylish looks, sports car power and decent range for an EV.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.8 / 10

“The C40 Recharge is a good electric car, but it doesn’t really feel as though it moves the game on for Volvo or the industry in general. Performance is rapid and it returns an acceptable range on a single charge, but it’s beaten soundly in both aspects by the Tesla Model 3.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“If you know your onions, you’ll know C40 also shares its electric gubbins with Polestar 2. That’s the better option for now. It’s different, it’s cool and the single-motor long-range model does 316 miles-plus for £42,900. There you go — I’ve just saved you £14,500.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“What holds the C40 back – for now – is that fact it launches with such high spec and thus such a high price, especially given some of its interior bits are shared with XC40s half the cost. If you want a wilfully different electric crossover where practicality takes a slight backseat, Sweden already does a wholly convincing one of those, and priced from under £40k too. It’s called the Polestar 2.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s a refined and pleasant electric car to drive, justifying its premium billing. Unfortunately, the regular Volvo XC40 Recharge is cheaper, and because it has the same motor and battery underneath, offers similar performance, so we’d recommend going for that instead.”

Read review

No safety rating

As of March 2022, the Volvo C40 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

No eco rating

As of March 2022, the Volvo C40 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the C40 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Kia e-Niro | Kia EV6 | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | MG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Polestar 2 | Skoda Enyaq | Vauxhall Mokka-e | Volkswagen ID.4

