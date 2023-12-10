Summary

The Volvo EX30 is a small all-electric SUV/crossover that launched in the UK around the end of 2023, and arrived to consistent praise and acclaim from the British motoring media.

Already the winner of three separate ‘Car of the Year’ titles from British outlets, the Volvo EX30 has been widely commended for its stylish looks, its premium-feel interior, its comfortable ride quality and its competitive price tag.

“It’s absolutely brilliant”, says the Carwow team. “There aren’t many electric cars that even get close to the Volvo EX30’s comfort, especially at this low price.” What Car?‘s Doug Revolta adds that the compact crossover is “excellent on the road, rapid, and well-finished inside.”

That said, the EX30 does come with a large practicality flaw that all reviewers mention, and some modify their review scores as a result. Volvo has opted to not install any physical buttons that are not required by law, and thus practically all of the cabin controls run through the central touchscreen.

As a result, Autocar‘s Matt Prior struggles to recommend the Volvo, as the lack of physical controls makes the car “frustrating to use well beyond the point of annoyance”, which he says is disappointing considering that this is otherwise a strong family car package.

Top Gear’s Paul Horrell mirrors this complaint, while also explaining that the EX30 is cramped in the rear. “The Volvo EX30 is a likeable and admirable car, unless you’re sat in the back of it or lost in the labyrinth that is the screen.”

As of December 2023, the Volvo EX30 holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 16 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

EX30 highlights Comfortable and balanced driving experience

Good value-for-money

Impressive performance considering price

Upmarket, tech-laden interior EX30 lowlights Tight rear seats and small boot

Entry-level battery range beaten by rivals

Alternatives are more battery efficient

All cabin controls run through a touchscreen

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV/crossover

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £33,795 on-road Launched: Winter 2023/24

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Score: 9 / 10

“We love the Volvo EX30. It’s a great small EV at a comparable price to a petrol model, but it’s just a really fun thing to be in. It drives nicely, looks great and is built well, and its clever use of sustainable materials is a plus. Only the over-reliance on the touchscreen and the tight rear space let the side down, but this is one of the most desirable EVs you can buy at a really desirable price.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Fast, stylish, sustainable and surprisingly affordable, Volvo’s compact electric SUV seemingly ticks an awful lot of boxes.”

Author: Dan Trent

Read review Autocar + Score: 5 / 10

“The new Volvo EX30 is terrific to drive, and yet I cannot in any honesty recommend you buy this car. It’s tempting to put it more strongly: do not buy a Volvo EX30. It is frustrating to use well beyond the point of annoyance, which is such a shame given the rest of the package – the design, the style, the range and value and most of all the driving dynamics – are so strong.

Author: Matt Prior

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo EX30 is a high-quality, solid-feeling EV with acceptable driving manners, a high-spec interior, and excellent performance, at a price that gives budget brands cause for concern. Some rivals are better to drive – notably the even cheaper MG4 – but provided you get on with its all-touchscreen interior then there are a lot of reasons to choose the Volvo.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“The Volvo EX30 is a lot of electric SUV for the price you’d expect to pay for a petrol-powered Volvo.”

Author: Ivan Aistrop

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Volvo EX30 is really comfortable and has a cool interior, but it’s not particularly practical.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Volvo EX30 really is a great car – but with one significant flaw. Nearly all key controls are carried out via a 12-inch display screen sitting in the centre of the dashboard, with no ‘hard controls’. This means you have to turn your head away from the road to carry out some of the most basic safety functions – and that includes setting the side-view wing mirrors. I hope someone at Volvo is looking in the wing mirror to see how they might rectify it.

Author: Ray Massey

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo EX30 is a fantastic small electric SUV that offers great value for money. It not only drives beautifully and looks stunning but also boasts excellent build quality and a commitment to sustainable materials. While the over-reliance on touchscreen controls is a bit frustrating and the lack of rear space might put off some buyers, the EX30 nevertheless manages to deliver electric SUV desirability at a truly tempting price.”

Author: Tom Jervis, Steve Fowler

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“For a company that loves to talk about its commitment to sustainability, Volvo was pretty late to the game with electrification, but it looks like the EX30 could be the car to change that. It drives well in 2WD form and has some fantastic design touches.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Volvo is hoping to strike a chord with buyers who are interested in owning a compact five-seat SUV but don’t want to pay too much for the privilege. We think they’ve got the formula just about right, with just a few minor niggles leaving the EX30 as a very good buy rather than a brilliant one.”

Author: Rob Clymo

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The all-electric Volvo EX30 looks good, drives very nicely and there’s plenty of innovation. The pricing is also attractive, particularly when put up against rivals that offer similar specification, but lack the same charm.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“New small Volvo brings Scandi values for a competition-busting price tag.”

Author: Tom Wiltshire

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Extended Range Ultra

Score: 6 / 10

“Great cabin and a sharp price, but it’s compromised.”

Author: Nail Briscoe

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: Single Motor Extended Range

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo EX30 is expensive and wildly over-specced for a car which, on average, is going to live in town and do less than 31 miles a day. Oh, and using the latest generation figures, it will emit CO2 at a rate of 30.9g/km. Viewed from that perspective it makes no sense. But somehow, despite all that, the EX30 is a deeply desirable machine.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo EX30 is a likeable and admirable car, unless you’re sat in the back of it or lost in the labyrinth that is the screen.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 10 / 10

“The Volvo EX30 is a great electric SUV that is excellent on the road, rapid, well-finished inside and most models are very competitively priced. The boot is tiny, though.”

Author: Doug Revolta

Read review

