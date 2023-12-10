fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Volvo EX30

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

73%

Expert Rating

Volvo EX30

(2023 - present)

    More Expert Ratings
    Volvo EX30 | Expert Rating

    Summary

    The Volvo EX30 is a small all-electric SUV/crossover that launched in the UK around the end of 2023, and arrived to consistent praise and acclaim from the British motoring media.

    Already the winner of three separate ‘Car of the Year’ titles from British outlets, the Volvo EX30 has been widely commended for its stylish looks, its premium-feel interior, its comfortable ride quality and its competitive price tag.

    “It’s absolutely brilliant”, says the Carwow team. “There aren’t many electric cars that even get close to the Volvo EX30’s comfort, especially at this low price.” What Car?‘s Doug Revolta adds that the compact crossover is “excellent on the road, rapid, and well-finished inside.”

    That said, the EX30 does come with a large practicality flaw that all reviewers mention, and some modify their review scores as a result. Volvo has opted to not install any physical buttons that are not required by law, and thus practically all of the cabin controls run through the central touchscreen.

    As a result, Autocar‘s Matt Prior struggles to recommend the Volvo, as the lack of physical controls makes the car “frustrating to use well beyond the point of annoyance”, which he says is disappointing considering that this is otherwise a strong family car package.

    Top Gear’s Paul Horrell mirrors this complaint, while also explaining that the EX30 is cramped in the rear. “The Volvo EX30 is a likeable and admirable car, unless you’re sat in the back of it or lost in the labyrinth that is the screen.”

    As of December 2023, the Volvo EX30 holds an Expert Rating of 73%, based on 16 reviews published by the British motoring media. This is a brand-new model, however, so this rating could fluctuate up or down by a few points as more reviews are published in the coming months.

    EX30 highlights

    • Comfortable and balanced driving experience
    • Good value-for-money
    • Impressive performance considering price
    • Upmarket, tech-laden interior

    EX30 lowlights

    • Tight rear seats and small boot
    • Entry-level battery range beaten by rivals
    • Alternatives are more battery efficient
    • All cabin controls run through a touchscreen

    Key specifications

    Body style: Small SUV/crossover
    Engines:     electric, battery-powered
    Price:     From £33,795 on-road

    Launched: Winter 2023/24
    Last updated: N/A
    Replacement due: TBA

    Volvo EX30 front view | Expert Rating
    Volvo EX30 rear view | Expert Rating
    Volvo EX30 interior view | Expert Rating
    Volvo EX30 boot view | Expert Rating

    Media reviews

    Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

    Auto Express

    +

    Auto Trader

    +

    Autocar

    +

    Car

    +

    Carbuyer

    +

    Carwow

    +

    Daily Mail

    +

    Driving Electric

    +

    Electrifying.com

    +

    Heycar

    +

    Honest John

    +

    Parkers

    +

    The Sunday Times

    +

    The Telegraph

    +

    Top Gear

    +

    What Car?

    +

    Safety rating

    Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

    No safety rating

    As of December 2023, the Volvo EX30 has not been crash tested by Euro NCAP.

    Eco rating

    Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

    No eco rating

    As of December 2023, the Volvo EX30 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

    Reliability rating

    MotorEasy logo 600x167

    Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

    No reliability rating

    As of December 2023, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Volvo EX30 to generate a reliability rating.

    The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

    As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the EX30, we’ll publish the score here.

    Running cost rating

    Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

    Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

    No data yet

    As of December 2023, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Volvo EX30. Check back again soon.

    Awards

    Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo EX30 has received.

    2023

    • Carwow AwardsCar of the Year + Urban Living Award
    • Electifying.com AwardsCar of the Year + Best Small Family Car
    • News UK Motor Awards – Best Small SUV/Crossover
    • The Sun Motoring AwardsCar of the Year + Best Small SUV/Crossover

    Similar cars

    If you’re looking at the Volvo EX30, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

    Audi Q4 e-tron | Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 E-Tense | Honda e:Ny1 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Hyunda Kona Electric | Jeep Avenger | Kia Niro EV Kia EV6 | Kia Soul EV | Mazda MX-30 | MG ZS EV | Nissan Leaf | Peugeot e-2008 | Renault Mégane E-TechVauxhall Mokka Electric | Volkswagen ID.4 | Volvo XC40 Recharge

    More news, reviews and information about the Volvo EX30 at The Car Expert

    Compact all-electric Volvo EX30 now on sale

    Compact all-electric Volvo EX30 now on sale

    Buy a Volvo EX30

    If you’re looking to buy a new or used Volvo EX30, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

    Motors.co.uk logo transparent 600x300

    Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Find your next used car with Cazoo. Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

    Lease a Volvo EX30

    If you’re looking to lease a new Volvo EX30, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

    Carparison 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

    Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

    Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

    Leasing dot com 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

    Hippo Leasing 600x300

    Personal contract hire deals from Hippo Leasing. Find out more

    Subscribe to a Volvo EX30

    Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

    Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Mycardirect.
    Find out more

    Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
    Find out more

    Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
    Find out more

    Drive Fuze logo 600x300

    Car subscriptions from Drive Fuze.
    Find out more

    Used car finance

    Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
    We Finance Any Car 400x200

    Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
    Find out more

    Blue Motor Finance

    Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
    Find out more

    Happy Motor Finance 600x300

    Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance.
    Find out more

    Quick Car Finance logo 800x400

    Used car finance from Quick Car Finance.
    Find out more

    Sell your car

    Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
    Motorway 600x300

    Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
    Find out more

    Cazoo 600x300

    Get a free and instant offer for your car from Cazoo.
    Find out more

    Carwow logo 600x300

    The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
    Find out more

    Auto Trader logo 600x300

    Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
    Find out more

    This page last updated:

    This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium cars

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large cars

    Best large SUVs

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best convertibles

    Best hot hatches

    Best EVs

    Best car rankings

    The top cars in every category

    The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites. We'll be adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

    Best small cars

    Best medium cars

    Best large cars

    Best small SUVs

    Best medium SUVs

    Best large SUVs

    Best hot hatches

    Best coupé SUVs

    Best EVs

    The critically-acclaimed electric Volvo EX30 is a very compelling family car package, but compromised practicality may deter some buyers.Volvo EX30
    Exclusive partner offers for you:

    GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

    Sell your car today with Motorway

    Browse cars for sale from
    Cazoo

    Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

    New car leasing offers from Carparison

    Check a car's history with carVertical

    Expert Advice

    Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

    Explore
    Expert Ratings

    We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

    Explore
    Expert News

    All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

    Explore
    Expert Partners

    Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

    Explore
    Expert Advice

    Car buying
    Car finance
    Car ownership
    Car insurance

    Expert Ratings

    All Expert Ratings
    How our Expert Ratings work
    License our Expert Ratings

    Expert Info

    About us
    Media appearances
    Partners
    Advertising

    Expert Family

    The Van Expert
    The Truck Expert
    Immediate Network

    Expert Knowledge

    Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

    Yes please

    T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
    © 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
    All rights reserved