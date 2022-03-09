Volvo introduces new entry-level C40 model

A new entry-level powertrain has been added to the Volvo C40 coupé-SUV range, while the entire XC40 Recharge SUV line-up has been refreshed for 2022.

Previously only available with a dual-motor setup to power the wheels, Volvo has announced that a cheaper single-motor variant of the electric C40 is now available to order in the UK. While the dual-motor versions are equipped with a 78kWh battery, this new single-motor powertrain uses a smaller 69kWh battery.

Consequently, Volvo says that the maximum battery range of the single-motor C40 is 269 miles – four miles fewer than the range of dual-motor models.

New single-motor versions are available with every trim level, including the new entry-level Volvo C40 ‘Core’, which is single-motor only and more than £10,000 cheaper than the dual-motor models that were previously the only options available. Should you prefer to opt for the mid-range ‘Plus’ or range-topping ‘Ultimate’ trims, the single-motor versions are £5,000 cheaper than dual-motor models.

Trim level Powertrain Battery size Battery range Drive type Price C40 Core Single-motor 69kWh 269 miles Front-wheel drive £44,800 C40 Plus Single-motor 69kWh 269 miles Front-wheel drive £50,550 C40 Plus Dual-motor 78kWh 273 miles All-wheel drive £55,550 C40 Ultimate Single-motor 69kWh 269 miles Front-wheel drive £53,900 C40 Ultimate Dual-motor 78kWh 273 miles All-wheel drive £58,900

As well as expanding the C40 range, Volvo has also given the closely-related XC40 Recharge SUV range a minor facelift for 2022. Applied to every trim level in the XC40 range, it includes a new front bumper and a frameless grille that is similar to that on the C40.

Customers can now also choose leather-free upholstery when ordering their XC40 Recharge, while there are new exterior colours and alloy wheel designs to choose from as well.

Volvo C40 (blue) and XC40 (white)

UK buyers can now order the updated C40 and XC40 in the UK, with first deliveries expected in Autumn 2022.

Arriving as Volvo’s first all-electric car in 2021, the XC40 Recharge has received plenty of reviewer praise for its performance, battery range, comfort and safety. However, pricing has been a sticking point for journalists, with many commenting that the entry-level price of £43,550 is rather expensive. The XC40 Recharge currently holds an Expert Rating of 68%.

The Volvo C40, which swaps out the XC40’s squarer rear end for a more sloping roofline, faced the same pricing criticism at its more recent launch, as the initial absence of cheaper single-motor models disappointed many reviewers. The coupé-SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 64%.