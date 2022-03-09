fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Model update

Volvo introduces new entry-level C40 model

Cheaper single-motor option for C40 coupé-SUV range and minor facelift for closely-related XC40 Recharge SUV

Sean Rees

A new entry-level powertrain has been added to the Volvo C40 coupé-SUV range, while the entire XC40 Recharge SUV line-up has been refreshed for 2022.

Previously only available with a dual-motor setup to power the wheels, Volvo has announced that a cheaper single-motor variant of the electric C40 is now available to order in the UK. While the dual-motor versions are equipped with a 78kWh battery, this new single-motor powertrain uses a smaller 69kWh battery.

Consequently, Volvo says that the maximum battery range of the single-motor C40 is 269 miles – four miles fewer than the range of dual-motor models.

New single-motor versions are available with every trim level, including the new entry-level Volvo C40 ‘Core’, which is single-motor only and more than £10,000 cheaper than the dual-motor models that were previously the only options available. Should you prefer to opt for the mid-range ‘Plus’ or range-topping ‘Ultimate’ trims, the single-motor versions are £5,000 cheaper than dual-motor models.

Trim levelPowertrainBattery sizeBattery rangeDrive typePrice
C40 CoreSingle-motor69kWh269 milesFront-wheel drive£44,800
C40 PlusSingle-motor69kWh269 milesFront-wheel drive£50,550
C40 PlusDual-motor78kWh273 milesAll-wheel drive£55,550
C40 UltimateSingle-motor69kWh269 milesFront-wheel drive£53,900
C40 UltimateDual-motor78kWh273 milesAll-wheel drive£58,900

As well as expanding the C40 range, Volvo has also given the closely-related XC40 Recharge SUV range a minor facelift for 2022. Applied to every trim level in the XC40 range, it includes a new front bumper and a frameless grille that is similar to that on the C40.

Customers can now also choose leather-free upholstery when ordering their XC40 Recharge, while there are new exterior colours and alloy wheel designs to choose from as well.

Volvo C40 (blue) and XC40 (white)

UK buyers can now order the updated C40 and XC40 in the UK, with first deliveries expected in Autumn 2022.

Arriving as Volvo’s first all-electric car in 2021, the XC40 Recharge has received plenty of reviewer praise for its performance, battery range, comfort and safety. However, pricing has been a sticking point for journalists, with many commenting that the entry-level price of £43,550 is rather expensive. The XC40 Recharge currently holds an Expert Rating of 68%.

The Volvo C40, which swaps out the XC40’s squarer rear end for a more sloping roofline, faced the same pricing criticism at its more recent launch, as the initial absence of cheaper single-motor models disappointed many reviewers. The coupé-SUV currently holds an Expert Rating of 64%.

Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

Latest Expert Advice

More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Toyota Prius Plug-in

Audi A1 (2010 – 2018)

More ratings

Latest New Car News

More new cars

Latest Industry News

More news

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2022 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved