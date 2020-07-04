Car manufacturer news

Volvo recalls nearly 170,000 cars in the UK for seatbelt fault

Large recall applies to a variety of Volvo models made between 2006 and 2018.

Jack Evans
Volvo has issued a recall of nearly 170,000 of its cars across the UK due to a securing cable that can suffer from wear over time and could result in reduced seatbelt function.

The recall applies to examples the following vehicles built from 2006 to 2018:

  • Volvo S60
  • Volvo S60 Cross Country
  • Volvo S80
  • Volvo V60
  • Volvo V60 Cross Country
  • Volvo V70
  • Volvo XC60
  • Volvo XC70

These models exclude cars in the firm’s current-generation cycle of vehicles. A total of 169,481 cars are affected.

In a statement, the Swedish manufacturer said that: “Investigations by Volvo Cars have identified that in very rare cases and under specific circumstances, a flexible steel cable connected to the front seat belts on certain Volvo models produced between 2006 and 2018 may under certain rare circumstances suffer from wear and fatigue over time.

“In extreme cases, damage to the cable, which is located in a rubber sleeve on the outside of the seats, could result in reduced seat belt restraint function.”

We do not compromise on safety, and always take full responsibility to ensure the highest quality and safety standards of our cars. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers, and are grateful for their cooperation as we look to perform this precautionary action.

It also added that the issue is ‘extremely rare’ and that it ‘has had no reports either globally or in the UK of accidents or personal injuries connected to this issue.’

Volvo will contact owners of all affected cars to inform them of the issue and will be asking them to contact their closest Volvo dealer to book in their vehicle to have the issue corrected. If you are unsure whether your car is affected by this recall, contact your nearest Volvo dealer.

Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

