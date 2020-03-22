Car manufacturer news

Volvo recalls more than 700,000 cars over emergency braking issue

Software problem affects all cars built since 21 January 2019.

Jack Evans
- Advertisement -

Volvo has issued a recall of close to 750,000 vehicles worldwide over concerns that autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems in its cars could be faulty.

The issue, which affects 736,430 cars – 56,368 of which are in the UK – means that the braking system ‘may not function as intended in certain situations and in certain temperatures’.

It could mean that the AEB system might not brake as intended for certain objects, pedestrians and cyclists. However, in this instance, Volvo says, the system will continue to provide visual and audible alerts via the forward-collision warning system.

The recall affects almost every model in the range apart from the V40 hatchback. So, it includes:

The Swedish firm says that the affected cars are still safe to use and that standard braking remains unaffected by the fault. At present, Volvo has had no reports of any incidents or personal injuries as a result of the issue.

Volvo is in the process of contacting the owners of all affected cars and asking them to contact their closest Volvo retailer to have the issue corrected for free. If you are unsure whether your car is affected, simply call your local Volvo dealership with your registration number and they should be able to tell you.

- Advertisement -
View comments0
Jack Evans
Jack Evans
Articles by Jack Evans are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

Latest Expert Advice

Car ownership advice

Coronavirus: Can I still hire a car?

Car rental companies have told us they are still allowing people to hire a car, although they have more stringent safety and hygiene measures in place.
Read more
Car ownership advice

Coronavirus: My car’s broken down. Can I still get roadside assistance?

We spoke to leading breakdown firms to see how roadside assistance services will be affected during the Covid-19 pandemic. Here's what they had to say.
Read more
More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Ratings and reviews

Lexus RX

70%
The Lexus RX and RX L have received praise for for their build quality, comfort and refinement, but have been criticised for their driving dynamics.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Volvo V90

77%
The Volvo V90 has received consistently good media reviews and several awards , although it tends to sit in the shadow of its SUV sister, the popular XC90.
Read more
More ratings

Latest New Car News

Model update

Lexus UX gets new kit and finance offer

The Lexus UX crossover has been given an update for 2020, offering improved technology, new equipment packages, and a finance offer that...
Read more
New model

Porsche 911 Turbo S revealed with 650hp

The new 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S has been revealed, with the latest flagship 911 model producing a monstrous 650hp.
Read more
More new cars

Latest Industry News

Car manufacturer news

Volvo recalls more than 700,000 cars over emergency braking issue

Volvo has issued a recall of close to 750,000 vehicles worldwide over concerns that autonomous emergency braking (AEB) systems in its cars could be faulty.
Read more
Car ownership advice

Coronavirus: Can I still hire a car?

Car rental companies have told us they are still allowing people to hire a car, although they have more stringent safety and hygiene measures in place.
Read more
More news

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.