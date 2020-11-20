Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

77 %
Expert Rating
Volvo S60 (2018 onwards) – Expert Rating

Volvo S60

(2019 – present)

The Volvo S60 is a premium medium-sized saloon, the estate version of which is called the V60. The current model was unveiled in mid-2018 and arrived in the UK in early 2019. It is also the first Volvo to be built in the USA, while the V60 estate is built in Volvo’s home country of Sweden.

As well as being the first Volvo to be built in America, the S60 was also the first modern Volvo not to be offered anywhere in the world with a diesel engine. Although some fleet-based media sources expressed doubt at this strategy, it quickly proved to be a prescient decision as diesel’s market share collapsed and the UK government started bringing forward the dates by which new petrol and diesel car sales will be banned.

The Volvo S60 has received generally good ratings from the UK motoring media, if not quite as strong as its acclaimed V60 estate sibling. Our unique Expert Rating aggregator has analysed 38 different UK reviews of the S60 (as of November 2020), with an overall Expert Rating of 77% that puts it about three points behind the V60.

The S60 has received widespread praise for its design (both exterior and interior) and outstanding safety ratings. However, it is not considered as rewarding to drive as rivals like the BMW 3 Series or Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Body style: Mid-sized saloon
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £39,160 on-road

Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2018

96%

ADULT OCCUPANT

84%

CHILD OCCUPANT

74%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

76%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco Rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volvo S60 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

Security Rating

Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research

Thatcham Research logo 150x65px

Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable
Relay Attack: Fail

Date: 2019

The Volvo S60 hasn’t specifically been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research but its sister model, the Volvo V60 estate, has. The two cars share their security technology (along with most other parts) so the same rating would apply.

The V60 automatically received a Poor rating from Thatcham because it failed a relay attack test, which measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and/or keyless start system. The Volvo S60 and V60 are susceptible to thieves intercepting the car’s keyless signal and using it to steal the car.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo S60 has received

2019

  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Executive Car

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volvo S60, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | Audi A5 Sportback | BMW 3 Series | BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé | Ford Mondeo | Jaguar XE | Kia Stinger | Lexus IS | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo V60

Expert Rating

Volvo S60

77%
The Volvo S60 has received widespread praise for its design and outstanding safety. However, it doesn't drive as nicely as a BMW 3 Series.
Read more
Expert Rating

Fiat 500L

62%
The Fiat 500L has had mixed reviews. It lacks the cuteness of the smaller 500, although it trades that for interior space and practicality.
Read more
Expert Rating

BMW Z4

75%
The BMW Z4 has received generally positive media reviews, although it hasn't scored as highly as the mechanically-identical Toyota Supra.
Read more
Expert Rating

Lamborghini Urus

81%
The Lamborghini Urus has been praised for its performance, but criticised for its price and for not feeling extreme as might be expected.
Read more
Expert Rating

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

70%
The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense electric SUV has been praised for its distinctive styling, but it's expensive and the battery range is sub-par.
Read more
Expert Rating

Honda e

77%
The Honda e electric city car has been praised for its retro-futuristic styling and technology, but criticised for poor battery range.
Read more

This page last updated:

