The Volvo S60 is a premium medium-sized saloon, the estate version of which is called the V60. The current model was unveiled in mid-2018 and arrived in the UK in early 2019. It is also the first Volvo to be built in the USA, while the V60 estate is built in Volvo’s home country of Sweden.
As well as being the first Volvo to be built in America, the S60 was also the first modern Volvo not to be offered anywhere in the world with a diesel engine. Although some fleet-based media sources expressed doubt at this strategy, it quickly proved to be a prescient decision as diesel’s market share collapsed and the UK government started bringing forward the dates by which new petrol and diesel car sales will be banned.
The Volvo S60 has received generally good ratings from the UK motoring media, if not quite as strong as its acclaimed V60 estate sibling. Our unique Expert Rating aggregator has analysed 38 different UK reviews of the S60 (as of November 2020), with an overall Expert Rating of 77% that puts it about three points behind the V60.
The S60 has received widespread praise for its design (both exterior and interior) and outstanding safety ratings. However, it is not considered as rewarding to drive as rivals like the BMW 3 Series or Alfa Romeo Giulia.
Body style: Mid-sized saloon
Engines: petrol, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £39,160 on-road
Launched: Spring 2019
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
MEDIA REVIEWS
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media
The Car Expert
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo S60 can’t quite match some rivals for on-the-road dynamics but is a high quality, efficient all-round alternative in a more striking visual package.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
“The S60 is an excellent alternative to current and forthcoming German rivals. It’s well built, beautifully finished and looks good out on the road.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Polestar Engineered
Score: 5 / 10
“The new Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered promises 399bhp and 104.5mpg, but the overall experience somewhat misses the mark.”
Read review
Model reviewed: T5 Inscription Plus
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo S60 T5 Inscription may not be perfect, but it’s a credible alternative for buyers after a comfort-focussed compact executive saloon.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Volvo S60 piles on the style, but lacks the extensive engine and trim line-up of the highly-rated V60 estate.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo S60 looks fantastic inside and out and every model is powerful and well equipped. It’s exceptionally safe and comfortable, too. It’s a worthy rival for the A4, 3 Series and C-Class, but although the hybrid models have very low emissions the S60 is rather costly to buy and run.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: S60 T8 Polestar Engineered
Score: 8 / 10
“The S60 T8 Polestar Engineered sits comfortably among the ranks of its German peers. In fact Audi, BMW and Mercedes could all learn a thing or two from Volvo about fusing comfort with control. Design, too. Not a bad mix of talents, is it?”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 7 / 10
“Super-sophisticated, closely damped ride and first-rate body control.”
Read review
Model reviewed: T8 Twin Engine
Score: 8 / 10
“Want a fast executive saloon but don’t want to shout about it? Volvo’s new S60 T8 could be for you.”
Read review
Model reviewed: T5
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s a decent-sized boot and plenty of space in the back for grown adults to sit behind the same in the front.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic T5 R-Design Edition
Score: 7 / 10
“Fundamentally the Volvo S60 is a good car – actually, it’s a great car. But for it to be a good company car, we need to see the lower CO2 alternatives. We also hope the plug-in hybrid offering extends beyond the high-performance T8 to include something with a bit less power and lower costs.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid T8 Polestar
Score: 9 / 10
“Volvo’s design department has been producing some of the best-looking new cars in showrooms of late, especially the S60’s sister car, the V60 estate, and this latest is no different.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 8 / 10
“Our pick of the bunch, however? That’ll be the T8 R-Design, as it has all the power, with all the comfort you’d expect.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“It looks good, and once you’re up to speed with operating the screen, it’s a comfortable and restful place to spend time in.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic T5
Score: 8 / 10
“The latest S60 is a big step forward for Volvo. The stunning interior and class-leading refinement feels like a rival to the class best, while the styling also now looks crisp and modern.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid T8 Twin Engine
Score: 9 / 10
“It’s safe to say that even though the design is very similar to many of its siblings in the Volvo line-up, it is yet another great car to come from the Swedish manufacturer. If you’re in the market for a saloon at the start of 2019, the Volvo S60 should be very near the top of your list of options.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.6 / 10
“The Volvo S60 is an impressive all-rounder but the hybrid models hold the most appeal, particularly as company cars.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“The Volvo S60 is a safe and stylish saloon car with a plush interior and decent cabin space, but alternatives are more fun to drive and can be had with a wider range of engines.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: T8 plug-in hybrid automatic R Design Plus
Score: 7.9 / 10
“Volvo’s moves to a plug-in hybrid version of each model in its range continues, and the S60 delivers PHEV efficiency in a high-quality but high-price package.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic T5 R-Design Edition
“Volvo’s svelte new third-generation S60 saloon is a sportily smooth operator that drives like a delight and marks a few significant firsts.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic T5 R-Design
Score: 8 / 10
“Safe, stylish and ever so slightly sporty.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic T5 Inscription Plus
“The Volvo S60 is a car of outstanding ability. The engine is sweet, the dynamics exceptional, the ambience relaxing and soundproofing superb.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic R-Design Edition
“The 2.0-litre engine is gutsy and efficient, with plenty of power on tap for strong acceleration from rest or when overtaking, while remaining smooth and quiet. It steers and stops with agility and ability and you never feel the Volvo S60 is getting away from you or you’re over-reaching your limits.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic T5 R-Design Edition
Score: 8 / 10
“The most dynamic Volvo yet isn’t quite up to BMW levels of involvement, but it looks great and drives well.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic T5 R-Design Edition
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo S60 is what you would expect from Volvo today, a well-designed, comfortable and refined car, and the petrol powertrain has better responses compared to the diesel V60 that we tested recently.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Based on the same platform as most of Volvo’s current range, the S60 – unsurprisingly – looks like a saloon version of the V60 or a smaller version of the S90.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we think most will agree that the Volvo S60 is one of the best-looking cars in its class.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.6 / 10
“Volvo’s 3 Series rival is more than just a leftfield choice”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol-electric plugin hybrid automatic T8 Polestar Engineered
“The Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered is a brilliant bit of kit with epic body control.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid automatic T8 Polestar Engineered
Score: 8 / 10
“This is a beautiful four-door with a classy interior, and first-rate stereo that is capable of beating most other cars away from the lights. Yet it could also save you a packet at the pumps and won’t gas pedestrians along the way.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: T5 R-Design Plus
Score: 8 / 10
“Rivals do the sporting bit better but the Volvo S60 will seldom be embarrassed in their company and as a result this T5 version makes a rather lovely machine.”
Read review
Model reviewed: T5
Score: 8 / 10
“Rivals do the sporting bit better but the Volvo S60 will seldom be embarrassed in their company and, as a result, this T5 version makes a rather lovely machine.”
Read review
Model reviewed: S60 T8 Engineered by Polestar
Score: 8 / 10
“There’s too much going on under the bonnet (and the boot) for this car to ever be a super-refined super-cruiser, but despite its flaws, the plug-in hybrid Volvo S60 T8 offers an alternative to the German hegemony of performance saloons and is quite likeable as a result.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Everything we’ve come to love about new-age Volvos in a smaller size.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Polestar Engineered
Score: 7 / 10
“Sure, it looks just like any other Volvo S60 – that is to say, handsome and understated – but unlike any other Volvo S60 it has a very fancy set of toys.”
Read review
Model reviewed: T5 R-Design
Score: 7 / 10
“The foglight housings are more angular, the exhausts more prominent, and the interior is dark and business-y, like Bruce Wayne’s office.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 6 / 10
“Great to sit in and impressive on the safety front, but rivals are more comfortable, practical and fun.”
Read review
Which?
“The new Volvo S60 is a confident, easy-to-drive car with a decent amount of space for four passengers (five at a squeeze) and their luggage. The interior is smart and interesting, the exterior is striking, and the car generally drives well.”
Read review
SAFETY RATING
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: December 2018
Eco Rating
Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Volvo S60 has not yet been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.
Security Rating
Independent vehicle theft and security ratings from Thatcham Research
Rating: Superior | Good | Basic | Poor | Unacceptable
Relay Attack: Fail
Date: 2019
The Volvo S60 hasn’t specifically been tested for anti-theft protection by Thatcham Research but its sister model, the Volvo V60 estate, has. The two cars share their security technology (along with most other parts) so the same rating would apply.
The V60 automatically received a Poor rating from Thatcham because it failed a relay attack test, which measures the security of a car’s keyless entry and/or keyless start system. The Volvo S60 and V60 are susceptible to thieves intercepting the car’s keyless signal and using it to steal the car.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo S60 has received
2019
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Executive Car
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Volvo S60, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Giulia | Audi A4 | Audi A5 Sportback | BMW 3 Series | BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé | Ford Mondeo | Jaguar XE | Kia Stinger | Lexus IS | Mercedes-Benz C-Class | Peugeot 508 | Tesla Model 3 | Volkswagen Arteon | Volkswagen Passat | Volvo V60