The Volvo S90 is a large executive saloon, and the sister model to the V90 estate. The current model was launched in 2016, and has had various light updates over the last five years.

Originally launched with only a pair of diesel engines, the S90 was then fitted with petrol engine options and then a plug-in hybrid. Reflecting the changing tastes and requirements of buyers, the plug-in hybrid powertrain is now the only version available.

The Volvo S90 has received plenty of praise for its design, both externally and particularly inside the cabin – which has even been favourably compared to models from Rolls-Royce and Bentley in terms of its ambience and choice of materials. The large central touchscreen control unit was quite pioneering when the model was launched, but has now been surpassed by better units from rivals.

The driving experience is comfortable, although not as enjoyable as alternatives like a BMW 5 Series or Jaguar XF. As of May 2021, the Volvo S90 has an Expert Rating of 78% based on 27 reviews, which puts it squarely in the midfield of the large executive car segment.

S90 highlights Interior is still one of the best on sale

Exterior design is clean and understated

Comfortable ride

Good cabin and boot space S90 lowlights Driving experience doesn’t match best in class

Limited powertrain choice

Steep depreciation means lease payments are not cheap

Touchscreen sluggish compared to newer rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon

Engines: plug-in hybrid

Price: From £39,835 on-road Launched: Summer 2016

Last updated: Summer 2019

Replacement due: TBA

MEDIA REVIEWS Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media The Car Expert + Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Volvo S90 offers the quality the targeted clientele expects and technology that is every bit as good as – and in some areas more advanced than – executive rivals from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo S90 is a handsome and well-equipped rival to German exec models, but is not quite as good to drive.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Volvo S90 offers something a bit different from the competition, with its emphasis on comfort, refinement and smoothness – not to mention its elegant good looks. It ticks all the boxes for an executive saloon, providing lots of equipment, stellar safety kit, generous cabin space and plentiful power.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Although it is a good-looking and well-mannered brute, the Volvo S90 falls short of the German trio – Mercedes-Benz E-Class, BMW 5 Series and Audi A6 – and the brilliant Jaguar XF.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Momentum Pro

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo S90 is a sophisticated and elegant car that sometimes gets overlooked in favour of its German rivals. Yes, it is slightly more expensive than most, but the amount of safety kit and modern tech on offer, plus the luxurious interior, is justification enough.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D5 R-Design

Score: 8 / 10

“Dynamically, the Volvo S90 is not as good the German competition, but as a long-distance cruiser it’s a welcome alternative. The R-Design is certainly the one to choose, though, if your budget will stretch to it.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D4 Momentum

Score: 8 / 10

“This is a comfortable, great-looking four-door executive saloon that has much going for it. The tech on offer is deeply impressive. There are few better examples of semi-autonomous tech on sale: Pilot Assist will drive for you on dual carriageways, although quite alarmingly at times.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D4 Momentum

Score: 8 / 10

“Sedate and serene, the Volvo S90 is sure to appeal to a great many drivers with its mix of comfort, predictability and efficiency. It looks fantastic, it’s got possibly the best cabin in its segment and more high-end equipment as standard than any of its rivals.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D4 R-Design

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo S90 was already a classy, practical and efficient alternative choice of large executive saloon before the R-Design trim arrived and this version shares those same strengths.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.6 / 10

“The Volvo S90 marks a stylish return to the executive saloon class, with many of the features of the XC90 SUV.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo S90 proves you can have a fantastic executive saloon that’s not made in Germany. The big Swede is a safe and relaxing alternative to the Mercedes E-Class, BMW 5 Series and Audi A6.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid T8 Inscription Pro

“If the individual journey pattern numbers stack up for a plug-in hybrid and you really want a Volvo then there’s nothing wrong with the S90, but the T8 is very expensive against diesel-powered S90s and German premium plug-in rivals.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D5 Inscription

“The Volvo S90 has it all, but for me only as a sideshow to distract us from the basic truth: this ‘executive saloon’ is a wannabe limo in a goddabe world. All in all, such an un-Volvo Volvo.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid T8 Inscription AWD

“This big saloon is a plug-in hybrid that offers excellent fuel economy and low CO2 emissions, to make it an extremely attractive company car with lower BiK payments. It is also luxurious, almost decadent, with just about every creature comfort catered for, and a few other bits and pieces as well.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic T5 R-Design Plus

“The Volvo S90 T5 R-Design Plus is a car which spoils you in ways it’s hard to appreciate if you have never tried one.”

Read review Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D4 R-Design Plus

“The Volvo S90 D4 is hugely economical for such a big car, which also proved a pleasure to drive with weighted direct steering and feeling surprisingly agile on bends. It swallows up five adults in comfort while the huge 500-litre boot also feels like it could swallow a couple of bodies.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed: T8 Twin Engine R-Design Pro

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine offers an amazingly refined and comfortable motorway driving experience, with the potential of decent economy, and also excellent performance.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“With the S90, Volvo finally has a high-quality saloon that’s easily a match for the competition. With a genuine sense of luxury inside, a beautifully smooth ride and an excellent engine, the S90 is a genuinely impressive premium car.”

Read review Motors.co.uk + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Volvo S90 can’t quite offer the involvement that you get with rivals. That said, the S90 does such a good job of providing a relaxing, hassle-free driving experience that few will worry about less-than-bristling steering feedback once up and running.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range review

Score: 8 / 10

“Stylish saloon is packed with advanced safety kit and technology”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D5

“When you’re driving a Volvo you know you’re in the presence of greatness. No flair, no fun, just superb engineering.”

Read review Model reviewed: Range overview

“Whatever your power preference, the Volvo S90 saloon and V90 estate are great alternatives to the ubiquitous German offerings currently pounding the motorways.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D4 Momentum

Score: 6 / 10

“Sitting in a Beemer or a Merc is like being in a well-groomed man’s washbag. It’s all leather and stripes and secret pockets for condoms and what-have-you. Sitting in a Volvo S90 is like sitting in a field. It’s probably the best interior of any mainstream car on sale today.” (Jeremy Clarkson)

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: (range review)

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo S90 isn’t far off being at the top of its class. It really is that good. It’s comfortable, stylish, a pleasure to ride in and drive, and chock-full of toys. True, a Mercedes E-class gets better fuel economy and a slightly more comfortable ride, while a Jaguar XF is more fun to drive. But the Volvo’s price advantage and gorgeous interior make it a compelling alternative.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Goes in a different direction to the German alternatives, with convincing success.”

Read review What Car? + Score: 8 / 10

“The S90 is a fine executive saloon, and if you’re in the market for comfortable premium motoring you should definitely consider it.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6.1 / 10

“The Volvo S90 is a genuine, no-excuses alternative to the likes of BMW and Mercedes. What’s particularly impressive is that it doesn’t attempt to ape its German rivals, and instead offers its own take on luxury motoring. If you’re after a luxury car that’s that a little bit different, it’s worth considering.”

Read review

SAFETY RATING Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP







Overall rating: 5 stars

Date tested: January 2017 95% ADULT OCCUPANT 80% CHILD OCCUPANT 76% VULNERABLE ROAD USERS 93% SAFETY ASSIST Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volvo S90 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the S90 is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Awards Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo S90 has received

2021

Car Dealer Used Car Awards – Best Used Executive Car

2015

Car Design News – Production Car Design of the Year

Similar cars If you’re looking at the Volvo V90, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 | BMW 5 Series | Jaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Tesla Model S | Volvo V90

