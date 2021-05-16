fbpx

78 %
Expert Rating
Volvo S90 (2016 onwards) – Expert Rating

Volvo S90

(2016 – present)

The Volvo S90 is a large executive saloon, and the sister model to the V90 estate. The current model was launched in 2016, and has had various light updates over the last five years.

Originally launched with only a pair of diesel engines, the S90 was then fitted with petrol engine options and then a plug-in hybrid. Reflecting the changing tastes and requirements of buyers, the plug-in hybrid powertrain is now the only version available.

The Volvo S90 has received plenty of praise for its design, both externally and particularly inside the cabin – which has even been favourably compared to models from Rolls-Royce and Bentley in terms of its ambience and choice of materials. The large central touchscreen control unit was quite pioneering when the model was launched, but has now been surpassed by better units from rivals.

The driving experience is comfortable, although not as enjoyable as alternatives like a BMW 5 Series or Jaguar XF. As of May 2021, the Volvo S90 has an Expert Rating of 78% based on 27 reviews, which puts it squarely in the midfield of the large executive car segment.

S90 highlights

  • Interior is still one of the best on sale
  • Exterior design is clean and understated
  • Comfortable ride
  • Good cabin and boot space

S90 lowlights

  • Driving experience doesn’t match best in class
  • Limited powertrain choice
  • Steep depreciation means lease payments are not cheap
  • Touchscreen sluggish compared to newer rivals

Key specifications

Body style: Large saloon
Engines: plug-in hybrid
Price: From £39,835 on-road

Launched: Summer 2016
Last updated: Summer 2019
Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

SAFETY RATING

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall rating: 5 stars
Date tested: January 2017

95%

ADULT OCCUPANT

80%

CHILD OCCUPANT

76%

VULNERABLE ROAD USERS

93%

SAFETY ASSIST

Read full Euro NCAP review

Eco rating

Independent emissions and efficiency ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volvo S90 has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. This is a new initiative, launched in 2018 as a sister organisation to Euro NCAP. As yet, very few new cars have been tested for environmental impact by Green NCAP, and inevitably the testing programme was halted in early 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic.

If the S90 is put through the Green NCAP lab testing programme, we will publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo S90 has received

2021

  • Car Dealer Used Car Awards – Best Used Executive Car

2015

  • Car Design News – Production Car Design of the Year

Similar cars

If you're looking at the Volvo V90, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Audi A6 | BMW 5 SeriesJaguar XF | Lexus ES | Maserati Ghibli | Mercedes-Benz E-Class | Tesla Model S | Volvo V90

