Volvo unveils all-electric EX90 SUV

Volvo has unveiled the EX90 SUV, which is set to be the brand’s largest all-electric model, offering 517hp and a promised maximum battery range of 373 miles.

The brand-new SUV is the long-awaited replacement for the combustion-powered and plug-in hybrid XC90 seven-seater that has been on sale in the UK since 2015, but XC90 owners interested in taking its battery-powered successor for a test drive will have to wait a little longer – the EX90 is set to enter production late next year, before its official UK arrival in 2024.

Sharing its foundations with the recently revealed Polestar 3 SUV, the EX90’s design gives us a good indication of how Volvo plans to style its electric models in the future. Compared with Volvo’s current range, the most notable difference is the absence of a front grille. Instead, the SUV’s front fascia consists of subtly redesigned branding that sits between new “Thor hammer” headlights.

Daytime running lights mirror the pixel pattern design of the headlights, and an oval-shaped air intake finished in black takes up most of the front bumper. Pixel pattern lights also feature either side of the rear window, which sit above C-shaped tail lights that extend on to the boot lid.

The range will launch with a single all-wheel drive drivetrain option, which is powered by a large 111kWh battery that works in tandem with two electric motors to produce 517hp and an official battery range of 373 miles. A cheaper 408hp dual-motor variant will reportedly arrive at a later date. Both models will have their speed capped at 112mph.

Volvo adds that the EX90 will be able to charge from 10% to 80% battery capacity in under 30 minutes, and that it is the brand’s first car with bi-directional charging, allowing the owner to use the car’s battery as an extra energy supply that can power other electronic devices, including other electric cars.

The manufacturer claims that the EX90 is its safest car to date, and refers to the SUV as “a highly advanced computer on wheels”. The car is fitted with Volvo’s latest camera and sensor technology that can detect objects hundred of metres down the road, which feeds information to the 15-inch google-based ‘Snapdragon’ infotainment system that relays driving details to the cabin using Unreal Engine 5 graphics – software usually reserved for realistic video games.

The infotainment console is compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 5G connectivity comes as standard. The EX90 is fitted with a 25-speaker Dolby Atmos sound system, and can be locked or unlocked remotely using a smartphone app, though this feature will require a digital services subscription.

Safety features include a ‘pilot assist’ function that can take control of the steering while changing lanes, and Volvo claims that the EX90 has the sufficient hardware to enable autonomous driving in the future. Like some models in its current range, Volvo will be able to update the SUV as and when it likes using over-the-air updates during its lifespan – the car will be able to download new features remotely while sitting on your driveway.

That sums up what Volvo has announced so far – more EX90 details will be released next year when the SUV goes into production.