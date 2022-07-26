fbpx

Winner, UK's best automotive website 2022

Model update

Volvo update adds Apple CarPlay

Over-the-air update for Android-based infotainment system finally allows iPhone owners to use Apple CarPlay on latest Volvo models

Sean Rees

Volvo has rolled out an over-the-air update for its Google-powered infotainment system in the UK, which allows iPhone owners to finally use Apple CarPlay.

This update comes more than a year after the brand switched its latest models to an Android Automotive-powered infotainment system for its new cars, which alienated iPhone users who would prefer to use Apple applications to power their Volvo’s navigation and music.

This update, which compatible Volvo cars can download remotely while sitting in the driveway, adds Apple CarPlay to the infotainment system’s functions – allowing customers to connect their iPhone to the central console via a USB cable.

Volvo says that its last over-the-air update that was released back in April, which added new navigation, charging and parking assistance apps to the infotainment’s Google Play catalogue, was downloaded by around 197,000 Volvo cars worldwide.

Further infotainment updates are planned for this year, including the addition of a Google-powered video streaming feature.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is a content editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Where has the Comments section gone?

We've had to disable our Comments section due to some technical issues. We're working on it, and will hopefully have a solution shortly.

