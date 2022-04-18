fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Expert Rating

Volvo V40 (2012 – 2019)

Our unique Expert Rating Index combines scores from 30 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

57%
More Expert Ratings

Summary

The Volvo V40 is a five-door family-sized hatchback that was a leftfield upmarket alternative to the likes of the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Volkswagen Golf. The V40’s production cycle came to an end in 2019, and the Volvo range has not featured a hatchback since (although technically the new all-electric C40 is a replacement).

Available as a diesel or a petrol car, and fitted with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, the Volvo V40 received its mid-life facelift in 2016, which consisted of tech upgrades and interior tweaks. A crossover-style spin-off model called the V40 Cross Country arrived a year after the standard model in 2013, with SUV-style body cladding, bigger wheels and increased ride height.

Throughout its lifespan, the V40 was commended by reviewers for its excellent safety standards and high-quality interior trim, which Auto Express says “lives up to Volvo’s premium brand status”. Although refined, many journalists also label the V40’s interior as dated, particularly the car’s ageing infotainment, and many reviews explain that rivals have more passenger space in the rear.

Parkers adds that rear visibility is poor, but otherwise states that the V40 has “nicely weighted steering”, “good body control in the bends”, and a range of very quiet and efficient engines that makes the hatchback “an excellent all-rounder”.

No longer on sale, the Volvo V40 holds an Expert Rating of 57% based on 46 reviews published by the British media.

V40 highlights

  • Plenty of safety equipment as standard
  • A refined and comfortable interior
  • Capable long distance cruiser
  • Upmarket exterior styling

V40 lowlights

  • Rather harsh suspension
  • Cramped rear seating
  • Dated infotainment
  • Top-spec models get pricey

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £18,995 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2012
Last updated: Summer 2016
Replaced: Summer 2019

Volvo V40 Cross Country (2013 - 2019) rear view | Expert Rating
Volvo V40 Cross Country (2013 – 2019)
Volvo V40 Cross Country (2013 - 2019) front view | Expert Rating
Volvo V40 Cross Country (2013 – 2019)
Volvo V40 (2012 - 2019) rear view | Expert Rating
Volvo V40 (2012 – 2019)
Volvo V40 (2012 - 2019) interior view | Expert Rating
Volvo V40 (2012 - 2019) front view | Expert Rating
Volvo V40 (2012 – 2019)

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Eurekar

+

Evo

+

Fleetworld

+

Green Car Guide

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Motoring Research

+

Motors.co.uk

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Sunday Times

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Euro NCAP logo

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The Volvo V40 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid.

The V40 did win many awards throughout its life cycle for safety, and remains an excellent choice for safety as a used car compared to similar vehicles.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Volvo V40 pre-dated Green NCAP by several years, so it was not tested during its life cycle.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo V40 has received

2018

  • Safest Used Car AwardsSafest Used Car

2017

  • Safest Used Car Awards – Safest Used Car

2016

  • Safest Used Car Awards – Safest Used Car

2013

  • Auto Express Awards – Safest Car
  • Carsite Awards – Car of the Year + Best Medium Family Car

2012

  • Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Executive Hatch

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volvo V40, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Audi A3 | BMW 1 SeriesInfiniti Q30 | Lexus CT | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Volkswagen Golf

Buy a used Volvo V40

If you’re looking to buy a used V40, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car

Cazoo 600x300

Buy a car online from your sofa.
We’ll deliver it. Find out more

Motors 600x300

Search less, live more. We make finding the right car simple. Find out more

The UK’s automotive search engine. All the cars in one place. Find out more

Finance a Volvo V40

If you’re looking to finance a used V40, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal

We Finance Any Car 400x200

We Finance Any Car provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more

Motorly logo 600x300

Motorly provides an alternative to dealer finance. Find out more

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

DS 4

DS 4

Vauxhall Astra

Vauxhall Astra

Ford Focus

Ford Focus

Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen ID.3

BMW 1 Series (2011 – 2019)

BMW 1 Series (2011 – 2019)

- Advertisement -
This page last updated:

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

Best car rankings

Want to see how this car ranks against its rivals?

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, based on scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites

Best small cars

Best small SUVs

Best medium cars

Best medium SUVs

Best large cars

Best large SUVs

No longer in production, the Volvo V40 is a capable family hatchback commended for its safety, but criticised for its rigid ride comfort.Sean ReesVolvo V40 (2012 - 2019)

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Warranty offers from Warrantywise

Insurance offers from Motoreasy

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from Cazoo

Check a car's history with carVertical

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please