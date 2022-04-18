Volvo V40 (2012 – 2019)

Summary

The Volvo V40 is a five-door family-sized hatchback that was a leftfield upmarket alternative to the likes of the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Volkswagen Golf. The V40’s production cycle came to an end in 2019, and the Volvo range has not featured a hatchback since (although technically the new all-electric C40 is a replacement).

Available as a diesel or a petrol car, and fitted with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, the Volvo V40 received its mid-life facelift in 2016, which consisted of tech upgrades and interior tweaks. A crossover-style spin-off model called the V40 Cross Country arrived a year after the standard model in 2013, with SUV-style body cladding, bigger wheels and increased ride height.

Throughout its lifespan, the V40 was commended by reviewers for its excellent safety standards and high-quality interior trim, which Auto Express says “lives up to Volvo’s premium brand status”. Although refined, many journalists also label the V40’s interior as dated, particularly the car’s ageing infotainment, and many reviews explain that rivals have more passenger space in the rear.

Parkers adds that rear visibility is poor, but otherwise states that the V40 has “nicely weighted steering”, “good body control in the bends”, and a range of very quiet and efficient engines that makes the hatchback “an excellent all-rounder”.

No longer on sale, the Volvo V40 holds an Expert Rating of 57% based on 46 reviews published by the British media.

V40 highlights Plenty of safety equipment as standard

A refined and comfortable interior

Capable long distance cruiser

Upmarket exterior styling V40 lowlights Rather harsh suspension

Cramped rear seating

Dated infotainment

Top-spec models get pricey

Key specifications

Body style: Medium hatchback

Engines: petrol, diesel

Price when new: From £18,995 on-road Launched: Autumn 2012

Last updated: Summer 2016

Replaced: Summer 2019

The Volvo V40 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid.

The V40 did win many awards throughout its life cycle for safety, and remains an excellent choice for safety as a used car compared to similar vehicles.

The Volvo V40 pre-dated Green NCAP by several years, so it was not tested during its life cycle.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo V40 has received

2018 Safest Used Car Awards – Safest Used Car 2017 Safest Used Car Awards – Safest Used Car 2016 Safest Used Car Awards – Safest Used Car

2013 Auto Express Awards – Safest Car

Carsite Awards – Car of the Year + Best Medium Family Car 2012 Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Executive Hatch

