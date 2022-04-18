Volvo V40 (2012 – 2019)

Summary
The Volvo V40 is a five-door family-sized hatchback that was a leftfield upmarket alternative to the likes of the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Volkswagen Golf. The V40’s production cycle came to an end in 2019, and the Volvo range has not featured a hatchback since (although technically the new all-electric C40 is a replacement).
Available as a diesel or a petrol car, and fitted with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox, the Volvo V40 received its mid-life facelift in 2016, which consisted of tech upgrades and interior tweaks. A crossover-style spin-off model called the V40 Cross Country arrived a year after the standard model in 2013, with SUV-style body cladding, bigger wheels and increased ride height.
Throughout its lifespan, the V40 was commended by reviewers for its excellent safety standards and high-quality interior trim, which Auto Express says “lives up to Volvo’s premium brand status”. Although refined, many journalists also label the V40’s interior as dated, particularly the car’s ageing infotainment, and many reviews explain that rivals have more passenger space in the rear.
Parkers adds that rear visibility is poor, but otherwise states that the V40 has “nicely weighted steering”, “good body control in the bends”, and a range of very quiet and efficient engines that makes the hatchback “an excellent all-rounder”.
No longer on sale, the Volvo V40 holds an Expert Rating of 57% based on 46 reviews published by the British media.
V40 highlights
- Plenty of safety equipment as standard
- A refined and comfortable interior
- Capable long distance cruiser
- Upmarket exterior styling
V40 lowlights
- Rather harsh suspension
- Cramped rear seating
- Dated infotainment
- Top-spec models get pricey
Key specifications
Body style: Medium hatchback
Engines: petrol, diesel
Price when new: From £18,995 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2012
Last updated: Summer 2016
Replaced: Summer 2019
Media reviews
The Car Expert
Model reviewed:
“Volvo has a winner here. The V40 is a car that really should be considered by ‘premium’ buyers.”
Read review
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 2012
“It’s easy to see why the V40 is Volvo’s best-selling model in the UK.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2012
Score: 6 / 10
“The Volvo V40 is a classy and economical alternative to the Audi A3 Sportback.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2016
Score: 6 / 10
“While the V40 is a match for its class rivals in terms of style and handling, it can’t match the best for practicality.”
Read review
Model reviewed: V40 SE Lux automatic (2015)
Score: 6 / 10
“While this new 1.5-litre T3 petrol auto Volvo V40 model is good, it’s pricey against rivals like the Mercedes A-Class and Audi A3 – cars that offer a more premium feel and badge.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed:
Score: 7.4 / 10
“The Volvo V40 is stylish, strong on interior quality, and really well equipped, especially when it comes to safety.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2012
Score: 7 / 10
“The Volvo V40 is stylish, strong on interior quality and really well equipped, especially when it comes to safety.”
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed:
Score: 4 / 10
“Apart from a ride height that’s been raised by 40mm, basically all that’s changed from the standard Volvo V40 hatchback is the addition of some shiny roof rails and a dash of black plastic on the lower bumpers and sills.”
Read review
Model reviewed: T3 R-Design (2016)
Score: 7 / 10
“If you were thinking of buying a V40, there’s now even more reason to do so.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2012
Score: 7 / 10
“Stylish, practical, economical, refined, even classy… so much of the job with the Volvo V40 is done.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Cross Country D2
Score: 6 / 10
“The 2.0-litre engine is a big improvement in the D2, but the Volvo V40 Cross Country remains unexceptional in most ways.”
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: V40 D2 R-Design Nav Plus
Score: 9 / 10
“The Volvo V40 D2 is a mature and refined choice with a premium cabin and impressive running costs.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: T5 R-Design Pro Polestar
Score: 6 / 10
“The Volvo V40 Polestar’s spikey front end lends itself to a bit of fun if you’re in a playful mood and you can’t deny the V40’s leftfield charm.”
Read review
Model reviewed: D4 Geartronic SE Lux Nav
Score: 6 / 10
“There are so many safety devices fitted to this car that it could virtually drive itself.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Cross Country D2 (2013)
Score: 6 / 10
“You’d have to be sorely tempted by the V40 Cross Country’s butch styling to spend an extra £1000 on one over the commendable standard car.”
Read review
Model reviewed: V40 R-Design (2013)
Score: 8 / 10
“R-Design trim enhances the V40’s styling without ruining the ride: we give the thumbs up to the quarter of UK buyers who’ll opt for it.”
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Volvo V40 Cross Country is comfortable to sit in, has lots of standard kit and the diesel engines are brisk and very efficient.”
Read review
Model reviewed: D2 R-Design Nav Plus
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V40 Cross Country has luxury, practicality and efficiency in spades.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V40 performs very strongly in terms of efficiency, running costs, equipment and cabin quality.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed:
Score: 6.6 / 10
“The Volvo V40 is a comfortable hatchback, with a version to suit most drivers and impressive safety kit.”
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Cross Country
“The Volvo V40 Cross Country stands out from other trims in the range thanks to its unique look, with more ground clearance, a front skid plate, silver roof rails and side scuff plates.”
Read review
Eurekar
Model reviewed:
“The Volvo V40 offers a mix of Scandinavian design, high-tech safety features and all-round versatility; and comes loaded with goodies buyers now expect as standard in premium-brand cars.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“The Volvo V40 is a premium hatchback in the same class as the Audi A3 and much of the time is as good to drive.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“Smaller and less engaging than a Volkswagen Golf, the Volvo V40 has style and safety as its key strengths.”
Read review
Fleetworld
Model reviewed: D4
“While the V40 D4 isn’t the most focused driving machine in its class, it ticks a lot more boxes than before.”
Read review
Model reviewed: V40 D2 SE Lux
“The V40 has all the right ingredients to be a great premium hatchback – it drives well, it’s efficient and well-equipped too.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Cross Country
“There’s not really any reason to choose this Cross Country version over a standard V40 if you’re being entirely rational about it, but it’s a good-looking thing, redolent of all those excellent, chunky Volvos that manfully contend with the great outdoors, and it’s efficient too.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
“Low running costs are not enough to set the Volvo V40 apart from its competitors, but its high quality, feel-good interior gives it an appeal missing in its German rivals.”
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: D2
Score: 9 / 10
“The all-new Volvo V40 is – at last – the company’s contender in the vital C-segment hatchback class, and in the case of the D2 it combines low emissions of just 94g/km CO2 and 78.5mpg with an upmarket feel.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Cross Country
Score: 7 / 10
“The smoother ride and attractive styling only add to the appeal of an already accomplished Volvo V40.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 5 / 10
“The Volvo V40 is very pleasant to drive, refinement is impressive and the engines offer a good balance of performance and economy.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: 2012
Score: 6 / 10
“There’s still plenty to like about the V40 and it’s a more affordable option that its main rivals.”
Read review
Motoring Research
Model reviewed: Cross Country T5
“With 245hp on tap and all-wheel drive, the Volvo V40 Cross Country T5 could – at a push – be the thinking man’s Subaru WRX STI.”
Read review
Motors.co.uk
Model reviewed:
Score: 6 / 10
“The Volvo V40 has a stylish design, premium interior and lots of standard safety kit.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 7.4 / 10
“Comfortable old stager that’s still a sound all-rounder”
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed:
“The Volvo V40 feels reassuringly safe. It breeds confidence in you and your car.”
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo V40 is a premium alternative to the usual German offerings, and better to drive.”
Read review
Model reviewed:
Score: 8 / 10
“This car scored a whopping 98% in independent safety tests for adult occupancy. The highest score of any car in history.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Volvo V40 T5 R-Design Lux (2013)
Score: 6 / 10
“Volvo V40 T5 R-Design Lux is simply uncrashable.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed:
Score: 7 / 10
“The Volvo V40 is safe and stylish, but quite small.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: 2016
“Volvo’s 2012-vintage family hatchback has only sustained the merest flick of a stylist’s marker.”
Read review
Score: 8 / 10
“Volvo hits the premium hatch format on the head: the V40 is an impressive model that’s a genuine Golf rival.”
Read review
What Car?
Model reviewed: D4
“The firm ride and narrow cabin will put off some buyers – but if you only need a compact hatch for the commute to and from work then this Volvo is as fast and frugal as they come.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2012
Score: 6 / 10
“This V40 remains one of the Vauxhall’s most popular models.”
Read review
Score: 6 / 10
“Smart interior and strong engines, but ride is too firm.”
Read review
Which?
Model reviewed: 2012
“The Volvo V40 offers a stylish alternative to mainstream rivals and, while it may not be the best family hatch you can buy, it is one of the safest.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
No safety rating
The Volvo V40 was originally crash tested by Euro NCAP back in 2012 and awarded a five-star rating. However, this rating expired in January 2018 and is no longer valid.
The V40 did win many awards throughout its life cycle for safety, and remains an excellent choice for safety as a used car compared to similar vehicles.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
The Volvo V40 pre-dated Green NCAP by several years, so it was not tested during its life cycle.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo V40 has received
2018
- Safest Used Car Awards – Safest Used Car
2017
- Safest Used Car Awards – Safest Used Car
2016
- Safest Used Car Awards – Safest Used Car
2013
- Auto Express Awards – Safest Car
- Carsite Awards – Car of the Year + Best Medium Family Car
2012
- Scottish Car of the Year Awards – Best Executive Hatch
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Volvo V40, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Audi A3 | BMW 1 Series | Infiniti Q30 | Lexus CT | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Volkswagen Golf
