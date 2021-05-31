fbpx
Volvo XC40 Recharge

77 %
Summary

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is Volvo’s first full-electric car and as its name suggests, an electric version of the Swedish brand’s mid-sized crossover. However underneath, its electric drivetrain is similar to that of the Polestar 2 from the Volvo spin-off brand.

The initial model on sale is the range-topper – this uses two 204hp electric motors, one on each axle to give it full all-wheel-drive capability, and a 78kWh battery pack. Front-wheel-drive variants will be added to the line-up later in 2021.

It’s a fast EV this one, hitting 62mph from rest in under five seconds. Official WLTP range is close to 250 miles, and using a 150kWh fast charger the battery can be replenished to 80% capacity in 40 minutes.

For now you can only buy a top-spec First Edition model with a whopping price tag of around £60,000, so no plug-in Government grant to lessen the pain. The range-topping status does mean an excellent safety package, a core feature of Volvos – a wide range of active safety features come fitted as standard.

General equipment levels are extensive too, which they should be for the price. Most of the Volvo options list is supplied on the car including a powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and wireless phone chargers.

The XC40 Recharge also debuts Volvo’s new Android-based infotainment system which makes use of such apps as Google maps – reviewers are split on the system’s effectiveness compared to conventional rivals.   

Most reviews suggest the electric XC40 will be more attractive once the range expands to include cheaper, lower-spec versions.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 16 reviews. This score is dragged down by a poor review from the Telegraph, which only gave it two stars. As the range expands, it’s likely that this score will improve to draw closer to the regular XC40’s score of 83%.

XC40 Recharge highlights

  • Fast acceleration and good range
  • Silent operation
  • Good quality cabin finish
  • Extensive equipment

XC40 Recharge lowlights

  • Initial models too expensive
  • Soft suspension
  • Android infotainment system not as good as rivals
  • Some loss of boot space + cable take up a lot of room

Key specifications

Body style: Compact SUV/crossover
Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered
Price: From £49,950 on-road

Launched: Winter 2020/21
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Volvo XC40 Recharge (2021 onwards) – front view
Volvo XC40 Recharge (2021 onwards) – rear view
Volvo XC40 Recharge (2021 onwards) – interior and dashboard

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of May 2021, the Volvo XC40 Recharge has not been assigned a safety rating by Euro NCAP. The regular petrol and diesel XC40 was awarded a five-star rating back in 2018, however this rating does not currently apply to the electric version.

Euro NCAP’s safety testing programme was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Based on every other Volvo in the current range – as well as the related Polestar 2 – it is highly likely that the XC40 Recharge will score highly when it is assessed.

Once the XC40 Recharge has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volvo XC40 Recharge, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | MG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Polestar 2 | Vauxhall Mokka-e

