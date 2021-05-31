Summary

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is Volvo’s first full-electric car and as its name suggests, an electric version of the Swedish brand’s mid-sized crossover. However underneath, its electric drivetrain is similar to that of the Polestar 2 from the Volvo spin-off brand.

The initial model on sale is the range-topper – this uses two 204hp electric motors, one on each axle to give it full all-wheel-drive capability, and a 78kWh battery pack. Front-wheel-drive variants will be added to the line-up later in 2021.

It’s a fast EV this one, hitting 62mph from rest in under five seconds. Official WLTP range is close to 250 miles, and using a 150kWh fast charger the battery can be replenished to 80% capacity in 40 minutes.

For now you can only buy a top-spec First Edition model with a whopping price tag of around £60,000, so no plug-in Government grant to lessen the pain. The range-topping status does mean an excellent safety package, a core feature of Volvos – a wide range of active safety features come fitted as standard.

General equipment levels are extensive too, which they should be for the price. Most of the Volvo options list is supplied on the car including a powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera and wireless phone chargers.

The XC40 Recharge also debuts Volvo’s new Android-based infotainment system which makes use of such apps as Google maps – reviewers are split on the system’s effectiveness compared to conventional rivals.

Most reviews suggest the electric XC40 will be more attractive once the range expands to include cheaper, lower-spec versions.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge has an Expert Rating of 77%, based on 16 reviews. This score is dragged down by a poor review from the Telegraph, which only gave it two stars. As the range expands, it’s likely that this score will improve to draw closer to the regular XC40’s score of 83%.

XC40 Recharge highlights Fast acceleration and good range

Silent operation

Good quality cabin finish

Extensive equipment XC40 Recharge lowlights Initial models too expensive

Soft suspension

Android infotainment system not as good as rivals

Some loss of boot space + cable take up a lot of room

Key specifications

Body style: Compact SUV/crossover

Powertrain: electric motor, battery-powered

Price: From £49,950 on-road Launched: Winter 2020/21

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo XC40 EV is a beautifully engineered creation with excellent performance, decent range, exceptional refinement and no compromise on practicality compared with regular versions. But, if anything, the P8 feels a little too potent and pricey for this size of vehicle.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed:

Score: 7 / 10

“The Swedish manufacturer’s first fully electric production model is effectively a Polestar 2 in an XC40-shaped frock; and in P8 guise – currently the only variant of this new Volvo that’s available in the UK – the two cars are extremely close when it comes to on-paper specification.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: P8 First Edition

Score: 6 / 10

“Perhaps the XC40 is a car more for Volvo’s early adopters and tech lovers. The C40, announced recently and due in showrooms by the end of the year, will be more affordable. Sadly, it will still have the Google infotainment platform, but perhaps we will have got used to it by then.”

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“This is a very accomplished EV debut, achieving Volvo’s aim of making the transition simple and painless. It’s clearly aimed at early adopters, and it should do a good marketing job, in that the first XC40 P8 that anyone sees will be a quick, well equipped one, driven by someone smart and wealthy.”

Read review Carbuyer + Score: 8.2 / 10

“The Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 is a fantastic electric crossover but cheaper versions are needed”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed:

“Very rapid yet very sensible in every other way, it’s just a shame that we have to wait for the more affordable versions of Volvo’s pricey but otherwise very impressive first electric vehicle.”

Read review Daily Mail + Model reviewed: P8 First Edition

“As is the sweeping generalisation about Scandinavian folk, the XC40 P8 is very polite and charming, though a little reserved at first. But then once you get comfortable and have spent a bit of time together, you suddenly discover a rather fun-loving and raucous side as the ‘inner Viking’ emerges.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: First Edition

Score: 8 / 10

“This Volvo is one of the finest electric cars on the market but in First Edition spec it’s simply too expensive, unless you really do want all that performance. I suspect that the less powerful models which will be sold at a more reasonable price will be extremely popular.”

Read review Green Car Guide + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin AWD looks like an SUV, however under this boxy exterior lies a party trick: an all-electric powertrain with very rapid acceleration.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed:

“The electric XC40 offers 413 litres of boot space, which is less than the 460 litres of the regular model. Although, due to the space saved by the absence of an engine, it gains a 31-litre ‘frunk’ storage area underneath the bonnet.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed:

Score: 8.6 / 10

“Volvo’s first EV sets a new standard in ease of use.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: First Edition

“The Volvo XC40 Recharge First Edition is the same as its petrol twin, but way too expensive.”

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed:

Score: 9 / 10

“The Volvo XC40 Pure Electric P8 is undeniably a fabulous machine. It’s great to look at, sit in and drive, and the creature comforts (even rear passengers get heated seats) and technology are really first-rate. Still, you can’t ignore the high price of the First Edition.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 78kWh

Score: 4 / 10

“There’s lots to like about this battery-electric Volvo SUV; it’s fast, refined, comfortable and quirky, and also quite nice to drive once learned. But it’s too heavy and that means its efficiency at 3.46 miles per kWh is poor. It’s also, in this form, staggeringly expensive.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“What we have here is nothing less than the most dynamically capable Volvo ever. Seriously.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric has an appealing interior, a decent electric range, rapid performance and impressive safety credentials. It’s expensive next to many rivals, but the lower-spec models stack up fairly well next to similarly premium alternatives.”

Read review

Safety rating

No safety rating

As of May 2021, the Volvo XC40 Recharge has not been assigned a safety rating by Euro NCAP. The regular petrol and diesel XC40 was awarded a five-star rating back in 2018, however this rating does not currently apply to the electric version.

Euro NCAP’s safety testing programme was halted during the first half 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and has been gradually resuming since Autumn 2020. Based on every other Volvo in the current range – as well as the related Polestar 2 – it is highly likely that the XC40 Recharge will score highly when it is assessed.

Once the XC40 Recharge has been put through its paces by Euro NCAP, we will publish the results here.

Thatcham Research rated the Volvo XC40 as one of its ten safest new cars of 2019.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volvo XC40 Recharge, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-C4 | DS 3 Crossback E-Tense | Hyundai Kona Electric | Kia e-Niro | Kia Soul EV | Lexus UX Electric | Mazda MX-30 | Mercedes-Benz EQA | MG ZS EV | Peugeot e-2008 | Polestar 2 | Vauxhall Mokka-e

