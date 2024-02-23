Volvo XC40 Recharge renamed

Volvo has announced that it has changed the nameplate of its XC40 Recharge SUV and C40 coupé-SUV models, to match the newer electric EX30, EX90 and EM90 models that have debuted in the last year.

On sale since 2021, the XC40 Recharge, which is the electric counterpart to the ICE-powered XC40 crossover, is now called the EX40. The C40, which is essentially identical to the EX40 apart from its sloping rear roofline, is instead called the EC40.

The ‘Recharge’ moniker has also been dropped from the brand’s plug-in hybrid range, and EX40 and EC40 twin motor variants are now available with an optional ‘Performance’ pack that ups the powertrain output by a further 25kW to provide faster acceleration. Existing XC40 Recharge and C40 models can get this additional pack too without visiting a dealership, as it can be downloaded on the driveway as a purchased over-the-air update accessed via the Volvo app.

Finally, for customers looking for a new model, Volvo says it will be rolling out a ‘Black Edition’ variants of the EX40, EC40 and ICE-powered XC40 following the sale success of the larger XC60 ‘Black Edition’, which features ‘Onyx Black’ exterior paint, black badging, black 20-inch alloy wheels, and the choice between microtech or textile charcoal interiors.

The Volvo EX40 currently holds an New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%, while the EC40 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 72% in our Expert Rating Index.