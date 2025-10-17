fbpx
Volvo XC60

(2017 - present)

Volvo XC60 (2023 onwards) | Expert Rating

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

74
%
B

Safety Rating:

71
%
B

Eco Rating:

69
%
B

Reliability Rating:

78
%
B

Running Costs:

58
%
D

Summary

The Volvo XC60 is a medium-sized premium SUV/crossover, built on the same platform as its 60-series siblings, the S60 saloon and V60 estate. The current model is the second generation of XC60, and was launched in the summer of 2017.

The long-standing XC60 has received generally good to very good reviews from the UK motoring media, and has won many awards since it was launched – including 2018 World Car of the Year.

Since then, the mid-sized SUV has been updated several times – most recently with an infotainment tech refresh in 2025 – and remains Volvo’s best-selling model in the UK.

Originally available with pure petrol or diesel power at launch, a pair of plug-in hybrid powertrains arrived later into the car’s lifespan. If you are buying new from the showroom floor, these plug-in hybrid are now the only XC60 drivetrains you can choose, and this has raised the SUV’s entry-level price tag significantly.

These plug-in hybrid options have received higher scores than the regular petrol and diesel versions of the Volvo XC60 since joining the range. As of October 2025, the XC60 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%.

The Volvo XC60 range has been particularly praised for its exterior and interior design, class-leading safety standards and comfort. However, its driving experience is not considered as enjoyable as some rivals.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £55,360 on-road

Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: Spring 2025
Replacement due: TBA

Volvo XC60 (2023) front view | Expert Rating
XC60 (2023 onwards)
Volvo XC60 (2023) rear view | Expert Rating
XC60 (2023 onwards)
Volvo XC60 (2023) interior view | Expert Rating
XC60 (2023 onwards)
Volvo XC60 (2017) - front view | The Car Expert
XC60 (2017 to 2023)
Volvo XC60 (2017) - rear view | The Car Expert
XC60 (2017 to 2023)
Volvo XC60 (2017) interior and dashboard | The Car Expert
XC60 (2017 to 2023)

Featured reviews

“There are more dynamic, fun-to-drive alternatives to the Volvo XC60. But as a complete package – combining performance, quality and equipment – this car is difficult to ignore.”

Score: 7.8 / 10

Read full review
The Car Expert

“With a classy interior, excellent build quality and comfortable ride, the Volvo XC60 remains a great alternative to rivals from premium manufacturers such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes. Safety is first-class, too, as is overall space and practicality, although the XC60’s infotainment setup has its flaws – the fiddly climate controls among them.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Ellis Hyde

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2017
Date expired: November 2023
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 98%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 76%
Safety assist: 95%

Notes on safety rating

The Volvo XC60 was tested by Euro NCAP back in 2017 and awarded a full five-star rating. However, this rating expired in November 2023 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.

Although the rating has now expired, the score is still useful if you are comparing a used XC60 to vehicles of similar age – whose ratings will have probably also expired.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

Model tested: XC60 B4 Diesel 4X4 Automatic

Overall score: 2 stars
Date tested: February 2021
Read the full Green NCAP review

Clean Air Index: 6.7 / 10
Energy Efficiency Index: 2.5 / 10

The Volvo XC60 2.0-litre diesel automatic B4 received a two-star rating from Green NCAP in February 2021. Green NCAP said: “The XC60 is tested here with the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine. Its exhaust after-treatment does an excellent job of controlling pollutant emissions. Particulate number is very low for a vehicle of this type and low emissions of other pollutants lead to an impressive 6.7/10 in this part of the assessment.

“Sadly, this level of performance is not repeated in in energy efficiency or emissions of greenhouse gases. The car’s size and weight count against it and it gets 2.5/10 for Energy Efficiency. But it is in the area of greenhouse gases that the XC60 B4 really performs poorly, with values of N2O sufficiently high that the car scores nothing in this part of the assessment.

“Overall, the Volvo’s average index only just puts it into the two-star band.”

This rating only applies to the 2.0-litre diesel automatic B4 version of the Volvo XC60, and does not imply similar ratings for other engine and gearbox combinations in the range.

Keep in mind that this diesel variant is no longer available new, with the current XC60 line-up consisting of only plug-in hybrid models. Again, the score is still useful if you are comparing a used diesel XC60 to vehicles of fuel type.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

CO₂ outputAverageScoreVariationScore
Petrol models179 g/kmD
Diesel models165 g/kmD
Plug-in hybrid models24 g/kmA
Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
Plug-in hybrid models48 milesD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models40D
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£361D
Year 2£899D
Year 3£1,344D
Year 4£1,615D
Year 5£2,080D
Overall£6,299D

The Volvo XC60 is a can be expensive to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

While we currently don’t have the fuel consumption data for the various models in the XC60 range, we do know that the electric-only range of plug-in hybrids is lower than the PHEV range average, and the car’s insurance premiums also sit at around the market average.

The SUV’s service and maintenance costs are unlikely to surprise either, as the accumulated cost over the course of five years of ownership (from new) is neither cheap nor overly expensive.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

Total claims: 227
Average repair cost: £481.12
Last updated: April 2025

Reliability score

All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims

The Volvo XC60 has a higher-than-average overall reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. However, this applies to all Golf models in MotorEasy’s database, so will be a combination of the current model and the previous generation.

The majority of problems with the XC60 relate to its engine, which is unfortunately the most expensive repair cost of about £910 on average. Other more common problem areas like the electrical system and suspension are much cheaper to fix with average repair prices of £245 and £250 respectively.

If you’re looking at a used XC60, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Volvo XC60

Overall ratingD28%
Petrol or diesel modelsE15%
Electric or hybrid modelsC50%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Volvo’s new car warranty is fairly average – typically no better or worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the XC60.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the plug-in hybrid SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Volvo XC60

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Volvo XC60 from an official Volvo dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Volvo XC60 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Volvo XC60 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volvo XC60

Date: January 2023
Recall number: R/2023/025
Model types: All
Build dates: 11/2022 to 01/2023
Number of vehicles affected: 10,197
Defect: There may be a potential software error in the brake control module.
Remedy: Update the brake control module software.

Date: October 2022
Recall number: R/2022/313
Model types: All
Build dates: 03/2021 to 10/2022
Number of vehicles affected: 4,755
Defect: The Engine Control Module (ECM) may prevent the combustion engine from starting.
Remedy: Download updated software.

Date: October 2021
Recall number: R/2021/360
Model types: All
Build dates: 02/2019 to 10/2019
Number of vehicles affected: 2,083
Defect: The thrust bearing in the turbo charger may not be robust enough.
Remedy: Replace turbocharger with a modified version which has an improved thrust bearing.

Date: September 2021
Recall number: R/2021/331
Model types: All
Build dates: 06/2019 to 03/2021
Number of vehicles affected: 28
Defect: There may be an insufficient or missing welding connection in the Hydraulic Unit of the Brake System.
Remedy: Replace the Hydraulic Unit.

Date: June 2021
Recall number: R/2021/205
Model types: All
Build dates: 11/2018 to 03/2020
Number of vehicles affected: 14,380
Defect: There is a risk that the 15amp fuse could blow which will prevent the low pressure fuel pump operating.
Remedy: Replace the 15A fuse with a 20A fuse which can withstand this peak.

Date: January 2021
Recall number: R/2021/205
Model types: All
Build dates: 09/2020 to 09/2020
Number of vehicles affected: 704
Defect: Vehicles may have the Supplementary Restraint System (SRS) control unit incorrectly tightened to the car body.
Remedy: Inspect and tighten the SRS control unit.

Date: August 2020
Recall number: R/2020/246
Model types: All
Build dates: 05/2017 to 05/2020
Number of vehicles affected: 31,778
Defect: Vehicles may have incorrectly tightened front wiper arm securing nuts.
Remedy: Check and tighten the nuts to an increased torque setting.

Date: March 2020
Recall number: R/2020/073
Model types: All
Build dates: 09/2019 to 03/2020
Number of vehicles affected: 56,385
Defect: The Automatic Emergency Brake System a function of the IntelliSafe system may not always engage increasing the risk of a collision.
Remedy: Affected vehicles must have new software downloaded.

Date: December 2019
Recall number: R/2019/452
Model types: All
Build dates: 11/2019 to 11/2019
Number of vehicles affected: 53
Defect: Possible loss of power whilst driving.
Remedy: Vehicles must have updated software downloaded.

Date: January 2019
Recall number: R/2019/023
Model types: All
Build dates: 01/2017 to 10/2018
Number of vehicles affected: 13,273
Defect: Under certain conditions in cold climates the tailgate lifting arms may freeze and separate.
Remedy: Replace both lifting arms on the tailgate.

Date: November 2018
Recall number: R/2018/314
Model types: All
Build dates: 03/2017 to 10/2018
Number of vehicles affected: 7,322
Defect: There may be a software issue in the Vehicle Connectivity Module.
Remedy: Upgrade software in the Vehicle Connectivity Module.

As of September 2024 (our most recent data point), there have been 11 DVSA vehicle safety recalls on the Volvo XC60 to address different issues.

Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volvo dealer.

If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used XC60, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo XC60 has received

2022

  • Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Premium SUV

2021

2020

  • Auto Express Driver Power – Best Premium Mid-Size SUV
  • Auto Trader Awards – Best Car for Families

2019

  • Auto Express Driver Power – Best Premium Mid-Size SUV + Safety Features Award
  • Auto Trader Awards – Best Car for Long Distances

2018

  • World Car of the Year
  • UK Car of the Year Awards – Car of the Year + Best Medium Crossover
  • AM Awards – New Car of the Year
  • Auto Express Awards – Best Premium Hybrid Car (XC60 T8)
  • Auto Trader Awards – Best Car Launched in the Last Year
  • DrivingElectric Awards – Best Large Plug-In Hybrid
  • Fleet World Honours – Best Large SUV
  • Towcar of the Year Awards – Towcar of the Year + Best Family Towcar + Best Towcar 1,500-1,700kg category

2017

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Premium SUV
  • Professional Driver Car of the Year Awards – Best Luxury SUV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Volvo XC60, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | BMW X4DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar

Praised for its safety standards and comfort, the long-standing Volvo XC60 has won many awards since its arrival, including 2018 World Car of the Year.Volvo XC60

