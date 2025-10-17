Summary
The Volvo XC60 is a medium-sized premium SUV/crossover, built on the same platform as its 60-series siblings, the S60 saloon and V60 estate. The current model is the second generation of XC60, and was launched in the summer of 2017.
The long-standing XC60 has received generally good to very good reviews from the UK motoring media, and has won many awards since it was launched – including 2018 World Car of the Year.
Since then, the mid-sized SUV has been updated several times – most recently with an infotainment tech refresh in 2025 – and remains Volvo’s best-selling model in the UK.
Originally available with pure petrol or diesel power at launch, a pair of plug-in hybrid powertrains arrived later into the car’s lifespan. If you are buying new from the showroom floor, these plug-in hybrid are now the only XC60 drivetrains you can choose, and this has raised the SUV’s entry-level price tag significantly.
These plug-in hybrid options have received higher scores than the regular petrol and diesel versions of the Volvo XC60 since joining the range. As of October 2025, the XC60 holds a New Car Expert Rating of B, with a score of 67%.
The Volvo XC60 range has been particularly praised for its exterior and interior design, class-leading safety standards and comfort. However, its driving experience is not considered as enjoyable as some rivals.
Key specifications
Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
Price: From £55,360 on-road
Launched: Summer 2017
Last updated: Spring 2025
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“There are more dynamic, fun-to-drive alternatives to the Volvo XC60. But as a complete package – combining performance, quality and equipment – this car is difficult to ignore.”
Score: 7.8 / 10Read full review
“With a classy interior, excellent build quality and comfortable ride, the Volvo XC60 remains a great alternative to rivals from premium manufacturers such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes. Safety is first-class, too, as is overall space and practicality, although the XC60’s infotainment setup has its flaws – the fiddly climate controls among them.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Express
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic B5 AWD Plus (2025 facelift)
Score: 7 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 B5 is still a stylish SUV, but it struggles to keep up with the much younger competition.”
Author: Richard Ingram
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid T8 Recharge
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 is still a premium SUV with strong appeal almost half a decade after its debut, and this updated T8 Recharge model brings improved plug-in hybrid tech. Perhaps the only qualm is the cost – the T6 version offers identical efficiency with a smaller price tag.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid T6 R-Design
Score: 9 / 10
“Updates to the Volvo XC60 have fixed the pre-facelift model’s minor foibles, and have pushed the SUV’s cabin further ahead of the competition.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 10 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 offers style, luxury, lots of advanced tech and is one of the best premium SUVs.”
Read review
Model reviewed: D4
Score: 8 / 10
“It’s slightly old school, but the new Volvo XC60 D4 fulfils its brief as a company car tax-friendly workhorse.”
Read review
Model reviewed: T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid
Score: 9 / 10
“The XC60 T8 Twin Engine is refined, comfortable, spacious and luxurious. Yes, it’s expensive, but it’s among the best plug-in hybrids you can buy and we’ve loved having it on our test fleet.”
Read review
Model reviewed: D4 R-Design
Score: 9 / 10
“The Volvo XC60’s comfort and refinement ensure driving to and from road tests is very relaxing. It’s so pleasant to drive that it can make even the M25 bearable on a morning commute, and that’s high praise indeed.”
Read review
Model reviewed: T5 R-Design
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 T5 is just as handsome, practical and classy as the rest of the range – and it’s even more refined than the already very quiet diesel versions.”
Read review
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: 2025 facelift range
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 might be getting on a bit, but it’s still one of our favourite family SUVs and has now been updated with fresh tech.”
Author: Dan Trent
Read review
Model reviewed: Pre-facelift (2017 – 2024) range
Score: 8 / 10
“The XC60 is one of Volvo’s best-selling cars, and one of the best family SUVs you can buy. It’s a real class act, providing excellent comfort, good practicality and exceptional safety. Some versions are pricey, but the XC60 is a very credible rival to the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Jaguar F-Pace.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
Read review
Business Car
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Overall, the changes we’ve tried so far only add to the XC60’s status as a strong contender in this segment – and once the bigger battery PHEV versions arrive, they’ll surely demand very strong fleet consideration.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic Momentum
Score: 9 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 just looks like a shrunken XC90 inside and out, but this is no bad thing. Its premium looks, superb cabin and excellent suite of advanced technology make it a real best-in-class contender and it should prove even more popular than its big brother.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel automatic D5 R-Design
Score: 9 / 10
“Critics might accuse Volvo of simply repeating its XC90 in a smaller form, but the reality is that when you’ve got a successful formula, you’ve got to forgive the firm for wanting to do the same again. Make no mistake, the best-selling mid-size premium SUV in Europe just got even better.”
Read review
Car
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol-electric plug-in hybrid automatic T8 Twin Engine
Score: 6 / 10
“Given the premium price the T8 demands over all other XC60 variants – including the T6 hybrid – perhaps opting for one of the more ordinary models makes more sense, the reduced performance a better fit for the laid-back driving experience.” (Brn Barry)
Read review
Car Keys
Model reviewed: T8 Polestar Engineered
Score: 8 / 10
“The XC60 T8 Polestar Engineered is a great addition to the Volvo line-up – adding additional performance, sportier styling and a more dynamic experience to this already brilliant premium SUV.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre diesel mild hybrid B5 AWD
Score: 9 / 10
“This latest Volvo XC60 B5 mild-hybrid is a seriously compelling option – offering the long-distance benefits of diesel with the fuel-saving benefits of electrification. It’s appealing in the way that this tech is working beneath on the surface in a way where you wouldn’t really notice it, too.”
Read review
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 9 / 10
“The latest XC60 is a huge step forward for Volvo, with vast improvements in the interior making this latest car feel hugely competitive next to rivals. Add in a relaxing and comfortable driving experience and an impeccable safety record, and the XC60 makes a fantastic case for itself.”
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8.4 / 10
“A stylish SUV with a calming interior, impressive onboard tech and the option of plug-in hybrid powertrains, the Volvo XC60 has plenty of upmarket appeal.” (Andy Goodwin)
Read review
Model reviewed: Recharge hybrid
Score: 7.6 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 Recharge hybrid proves that efficient cars can also be sleek, desirable and fast – but they are rather expensive”.
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 is an upmarket family SUV with a lot of safety kit and understated styling. It’s not the most comfortable SUV, though, and alternatives have bigger boots.”
Read review
Company Car Today
Model reviewed: Range overview
“New infotainment system has industry-leading search function and is otherwise neat if not perfect, in a lightly revised SUV that does most things well.”
Read review
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid T8 Twin Engine R-Design Pro
“It’s expensive, but the BiK benefits and efficiency if used correctly help well and truly claw that back.”
Read review
Daily Mail
Model reviewed: D4 Momentum
Score: 8 / 10
“Everything about this car is smooth. Gear changes, braking, engine noise, steering, even body roll. Life, if you will, becomes smooth when you’re in a modern-day Volvo XC60.”
Read review
Daily Mirror
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol automatic T5 R-Design
“There’s a lot to love about the Volvo XC60, whose speed, reliability and roominess made our long-haul trip comfortable, even with three in the back, a boot crammed to the rafters and a bike on the roof.”
Read review
Discover EV
Model reviewed: 2.0-litre petrol/electric plug-in hybrid T8 Inscription Pro
Score: 8 / 10
“A mid-size crossover that’s handsome, luxurious, refined and fast. For those that do less than 25 miles a day the next-to-nothing running costs would justify the high price tag. Volvo’s XC60 T8 Twin Engine proves that hybrid SUVs can be desirable, fast and efficient but it comes at a price and, for a lot of people, its cheaper petrol and diesel siblings make more sense.”
Read review
Evo
Model reviewed: Range review
Score: 7 / 10
“Solid, comfortable, safe and sophisticated, executed with a Swedish flair that now defines modern Volvos.”
Read review
Model reviewed: T5 R-Design
Score: 6 / 10
“Handsome, comfortable and refined, the Volvo XC60 is a slick and practical alternative to the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.”
Read review
Heycar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 proves that an SUV doesn’t need to be particularly sporty to be desirable. It’s incredibly stylish, is packed with safety kit and is one of the most comfortable cars you can possibly buy.”
Read review
Honest John
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“If you value comfort and luxury over razor-sharp handling and performance, then the Volvo XC60 will make a fine choice as your next family car.”
Read review
Motors
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 features a smart, sophisticated look inside and out. Interior quality is superb, while all engines offer good amounts of power and are relatively economical for the class. Some rivals are more enjoyable to drive, but the XC60 is comfortable and offers good levels of practicality.”
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The XC60 is well worth considering if you want something premium but not one of the usual German luxury brands. It combines a high standard of safety equipment with plenty of passenger space and good ride comfort.”
Author: Keith Adams
Read review
The Sun
“What’s not to like with this car? Very little indeed. It’s almost annoyingly good.”
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: T8 Inscription Pro
Score: 6 / 10
“The XC60 is one of the most pleasant SUVs on sale today, but while adding a petrol-electric drivetrain might make it financially appealing to business users, others are likely to find that a conventional diesel model is still the one to go for as an all-rounder.”
Read review
Model reviewed: (range review)
Score: 8 / 10
“The latest XC60 continues Volvo’s run of building cars that are practical and safe as well as extremely desirable. If you prefer a sporty drive a Jaguar F-Pace is a better car, while the Audi Q5 can ultimately be more comfortable, but for something that feels of very high quality and a little different from the norm, the XC60 comes highly recommended.”
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Volvo XC60 does things differently to the equivalent BMW, Mercedes and Audi… and it’s all the better for it.”
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2017
Date expired: November 2023
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 98%
Child protection: 87%
Vulnerable road users: 76%
Safety assist: 95%
Notes on safety rating
The Volvo XC60 was tested by Euro NCAP back in 2017 and awarded a full five-star rating. However, this rating expired in November 2023 and is no longer valid as the car no longer meets the standards required for such a rating. This is normal practice, as Euro NCAP reviews its ratings on most cars annually with most ratings expiring after about six or seven years.
Although the rating has now expired, the score is still useful if you are comparing a used XC60 to vehicles of similar age – whose ratings will have probably also expired.
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
Model tested: XC60 B4 Diesel 4X4 Automatic
Overall score: 2 stars
Date tested: February 2021
Read the full Green NCAP review
Energy Efficiency Index: 2.5 / 10
The Volvo XC60 2.0-litre diesel automatic B4 received a two-star rating from Green NCAP in February 2021. Green NCAP said: “The XC60 is tested here with the 2.0-litre turbodiesel engine. Its exhaust after-treatment does an excellent job of controlling pollutant emissions. Particulate number is very low for a vehicle of this type and low emissions of other pollutants lead to an impressive 6.7/10 in this part of the assessment.
“Sadly, this level of performance is not repeated in in energy efficiency or emissions of greenhouse gases. The car’s size and weight count against it and it gets 2.5/10 for Energy Efficiency. But it is in the area of greenhouse gases that the XC60 B4 really performs poorly, with values of N2O sufficiently high that the car scores nothing in this part of the assessment.
“Overall, the Volvo’s average index only just puts it into the two-star band.”
This rating only applies to the 2.0-litre diesel automatic B4 version of the Volvo XC60, and does not imply similar ratings for other engine and gearbox combinations in the range.
Keep in mind that this diesel variant is no longer available new, with the current XC60 line-up consisting of only plug-in hybrid models. Again, the score is still useful if you are comparing a used diesel XC60 to vehicles of fuel type.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|CO₂ output
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Petrol models
|179 g/km
|D
|Diesel models
|165 g/km
|D
|Plug-in hybrid models
|24 g/km
|A
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|Plug-in hybrid models
|48 miles
|D
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|40
|D
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£361
|D
|Year 2
|£899
|D
|Year 3
|£1,344
|D
|Year 4
|£1,615
|D
|Year 5
|£2,080
|D
|Overall
|£6,299
|D
The Volvo XC60 is a can be expensive to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
While we currently don’t have the fuel consumption data for the various models in the XC60 range, we do know that the electric-only range of plug-in hybrids is lower than the PHEV range average, and the car’s insurance premiums also sit at around the market average.
The SUV’s service and maintenance costs are unlikely to surprise either, as the accumulated cost over the course of five years of ownership (from new) is neither cheap nor overly expensive.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
Total claims: 227
Average repair cost: £481.12
Last updated: April 2025
Reliability score
All data based on MotorEasy average workshop costs for extended car warranty claims
The Volvo XC60 has a higher-than-average overall reliability score, according to exclusive extended warranty data provided by our partners at MotorEasy. However, this applies to all Golf models in MotorEasy’s database, so will be a combination of the current model and the previous generation.
The majority of problems with the XC60 relate to its engine, which is unfortunately the most expensive repair cost of about £910 on average. Other more common problem areas like the electrical system and suspension are much cheaper to fix with average repair prices of £245 and £250 respectively.
If you’re looking at a used XC60, make sure any extended warranty cover you purchase covers all of these potential problem areas.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Volvo XC60
|Overall rating
|D
|28%
|Petrol or diesel models
|E
|15%
|Electric or hybrid models
|C
|50%
|New car warranty duration
|3 years
|New car warranty mileage
|60,000 miles
|Battery warranty duration
|8 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|100,000 miles
Volvo’s new car warranty is fairly average – typically no better or worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the XC60.
The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the plug-in hybrid SUV has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.
Warranty on a used Volvo XC60
- If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Volvo XC60 from an official Volvo dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
- If you are buying a used Volvo XC60 from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
- If you are buying a used Volvo XC60 from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.
If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Volvo XC60
Date: January 2023
Recall number: R/2023/025
Model types: All
Build dates: 11/2022 to 01/2023
Number of vehicles affected: 10,197
Defect: There may be a potential software error in the brake control module.
Remedy: Update the brake control module software.
Date: October 2022
Recall number: R/2022/313
Model types: All
Build dates: 03/2021 to 10/2022
Number of vehicles affected: 4,755
Defect: The Engine Control Module (ECM) may prevent the combustion engine from starting.
Remedy: Download updated software.
Date: October 2021
Recall number: R/2021/360
Model types: All
Build dates: 02/2019 to 10/2019
Number of vehicles affected: 2,083
Defect: The thrust bearing in the turbo charger may not be robust enough.
Remedy: Replace turbocharger with a modified version which has an improved thrust bearing.
Date: September 2021
Recall number: R/2021/331
Model types: All
Build dates: 06/2019 to 03/2021
Number of vehicles affected: 28
Defect: There may be an insufficient or missing welding connection in the Hydraulic Unit of the Brake System.
Remedy: Replace the Hydraulic Unit.
Date: June 2021
Recall number: R/2021/205
Model types: All
Build dates: 11/2018 to 03/2020
Number of vehicles affected: 14,380
Defect: There is a risk that the 15amp fuse could blow which will prevent the low pressure fuel pump operating.
Remedy: Replace the 15A fuse with a 20A fuse which can withstand this peak.
Date: January 2021
Recall number: R/2021/205
Model types: All
Build dates: 09/2020 to 09/2020
Number of vehicles affected: 704
Defect: Vehicles may have the Supplementary Restraint System (SRS) control unit incorrectly tightened to the car body.
Remedy: Inspect and tighten the SRS control unit.
Date: August 2020
Recall number: R/2020/246
Model types: All
Build dates: 05/2017 to 05/2020
Number of vehicles affected: 31,778
Defect: Vehicles may have incorrectly tightened front wiper arm securing nuts.
Remedy: Check and tighten the nuts to an increased torque setting.
Date: March 2020
Recall number: R/2020/073
Model types: All
Build dates: 09/2019 to 03/2020
Number of vehicles affected: 56,385
Defect: The Automatic Emergency Brake System a function of the IntelliSafe system may not always engage increasing the risk of a collision.
Remedy: Affected vehicles must have new software downloaded.
Date: December 2019
Recall number: R/2019/452
Model types: All
Build dates: 11/2019 to 11/2019
Number of vehicles affected: 53
Defect: Possible loss of power whilst driving.
Remedy: Vehicles must have updated software downloaded.
Date: January 2019
Recall number: R/2019/023
Model types: All
Build dates: 01/2017 to 10/2018
Number of vehicles affected: 13,273
Defect: Under certain conditions in cold climates the tailgate lifting arms may freeze and separate.
Remedy: Replace both lifting arms on the tailgate.
Date: November 2018
Recall number: R/2018/314
Model types: All
Build dates: 03/2017 to 10/2018
Number of vehicles affected: 7,322
Defect: There may be a software issue in the Vehicle Connectivity Module.
Remedy: Upgrade software in the Vehicle Connectivity Module.
As of September 2024 (our most recent data point), there have been 11 DVSA vehicle safety recalls on the Volvo XC60 to address different issues.
Not all vehicles are affected by recalls. You can check to see if your car is included in any of the above recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Volvo dealer.
If your car is affected by a recall, the vehicle must be repaired and you should not be charged for any work required. If you are buying a used XC60, you should insist that any outstanding recall work is completed before you take delivery of the vehicle.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Volvo XC60 has received
2022
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Premium SUV
2021
- The Car Expert Awards – Medium SUV Class Champion, petrol/diesel
- Company Car Today CCT100 Awards – Best Premium SUV
2020
- Auto Express Driver Power – Best Premium Mid-Size SUV
- Auto Trader Awards – Best Car for Families
2019
- Auto Express Driver Power – Best Premium Mid-Size SUV + Safety Features Award
- Auto Trader Awards – Best Car for Long Distances
2018
- World Car of the Year
- UK Car of the Year Awards – Car of the Year + Best Medium Crossover
- AM Awards – New Car of the Year
- Auto Express Awards – Best Premium Hybrid Car (XC60 T8)
- Auto Trader Awards – Best Car Launched in the Last Year
- DrivingElectric Awards – Best Large Plug-In Hybrid
- Fleet World Honours – Best Large SUV
- Towcar of the Year Awards – Towcar of the Year + Best Family Towcar + Best Towcar 1,500-1,700kg category
2017
- Auto Express Awards – Best Premium SUV
- Professional Driver Car of the Year Awards – Best Luxury SUV
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Volvo XC60, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Alfa Romeo Stelvio | Audi Q5 | BMW X3 | BMW X4 | DS 7 Crossback | Genesis GV70 | Jaguar F-Pace | Lexus NX | Mercedes-Benz GLC | Porsche Macan | Range Rover Velar
