Volvo XC60 Black Edition now on sale

Volvo has expanded its mid-sized XC60 trim line-up with the addition of the ‘Black Edition’ optional package, which changes the SUV’s looks, inside and out.

Rather than being a free-standing trim choice of its own, the ‘Black Edition’ is an optional extra that can be combined with either the mid-range ‘Plus’ or top-spec ‘Ultimate’ trim grades. As you might have guessed, this package finishes the car in black – this optional extra is strictly cosmetic.

In addition to painting the exterior in what the brand calls ‘Onyx Black’, the car’s logo emblems and model lettering are also finished in black, as are the 21-inch alloy wheels. This theme continues inside, with a charcoal-coloured headliner and seating finished in the same shade. Volvo offers two ventilated upholstery options – a partial Nappa leather and textile combo, or full Nappa leather.

Provided you opt for the two top trims, the ‘Black Edition’ trim can be specced with one of three powertrains – a mild-hybrid petrol and two petrol-electric plug-in hybrids.

On sale now, prices for the Volvo XC60 Black Edition start just north of £54k for the ‘Plus’ grade. Volvo adds that there are savings for buyers who order before 27th November, which knocks around £2k off that lead-in price.

The Volvo XC60 currently holds an Expert Rating of 75%, and has been particularly praised for its exterior and interior design, class-leading safety standards and comfort. However, its driving experience is not considered as enjoyable as some rivals.