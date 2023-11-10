fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

Search
Find an Expert Rating: 
Model update

Volvo XC60 Black Edition now on sale

Volvo has expanded its mid-sized XC60 trim line-up with the addition of the 'Black Edition' optional package, which changes the SUV's looks

Volvo XC60 Black Edition

Our Expert Partners

Motorway 600x300

Sell your car with Motorway
Find out more

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next car with Cazoo
Find out more

ALA Insurance logo 2022 600x300

Warranty and GAP from ALA Insurance
Find out more

Motors 600x300

Find your next car with Motors.co.uk
Find out more

MotorEasy logo 300x150

Warranty, servicing and tyres from MotorEasy
Find out more

Mycardirect subscriptions – 600x300

Carsubscriptions from Mycardirect
Find out more

All our Expert Partners
by Sean Rees
spot_imgspot_img

Volvo has expanded its mid-sized XC60 trim line-up with the addition of the ‘Black Edition’ optional package, which changes the SUV’s looks, inside and out.

Rather than being a free-standing trim choice of its own, the ‘Black Edition’ is an optional extra that can be combined with either the mid-range ‘Plus’ or top-spec ‘Ultimate’ trim grades. As you might have guessed, this package finishes the car in black – this optional extra is strictly cosmetic.

In addition to painting the exterior in what the brand calls ‘Onyx Black’, the car’s logo emblems and model lettering are also finished in black, as are the 21-inch alloy wheels. This theme continues inside, with a charcoal-coloured headliner and seating finished in the same shade. Volvo offers two ventilated upholstery options – a partial Nappa leather and textile combo, or full Nappa leather.

Provided you opt for the two top trims, the ‘Black Edition’ trim can be specced with one of three powertrains – a mild-hybrid petrol and two petrol-electric plug-in hybrids.

On sale now, prices for the Volvo XC60 Black Edition start just north of £54k for the ‘Plus’ grade. Volvo adds that there are savings for buyers who order before 27th November, which knocks around £2k off that lead-in price.

The Volvo XC60 currently holds an Expert Rating of 75%, and has been particularly praised for its exterior and interior design, class-leading safety standards and comfort. However, its driving experience is not considered as enjoyable as some rivals.

The latest from The Car Expert

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2023 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved