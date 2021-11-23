fbpx

Independent, impartial advice for car buyers and car owners

What are the safest new cars to lease in 2021?

Using the crash tests conducted by Euro NCAP, we break down which new cars are the safest choices for your next lease deal.

Performance figures and new technology often steal the headlines in any modern car brochure.

Whether it’s horsepower, torque figures or even the amount of boot space, there are so many numbers to look out for when you’re trying to find the perfect vehicle for your next car lease.

Your vehicle’s safety features protect you and your family in so many different ways, but it is perhaps not always the first element you think about in your car search.

An introduction to Euro NCAP safety ratings

When a new car is released, they are put through their paces in various tests and trials by the European New Car Assessment Programme.

Vehicles are put through tests that mimic real-life events, potential crashes and life-threatening scenarios that push their safety features to the limit.

Based on their performance, cars are awarded their Euro NCAP score. This can range between zero and five stars – the higher the star rating, the better the score.

These scores can provide invaluable insight to consumers before they choose their next vehicle.

Here are some of the best-performing new vehicles that are available to lease right now.

Skoda Enyaq iV                           

Skoda Enyaq (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

Scoring a very impressive 94% for adult occupants and 89% for child occupants, the Enyaq iV recently secured a five-star Euro NCAP rating.

This fully-electric SUV is a fantastic choice for your next Skoda lease deal. Famed for their practicality and sensible design, Skoda have ensured the Enyaq iV is a more than suitable family car.

Battery dependent, the Enyaq iV has a claimed range of up to 331 miles, making it one of the best-performing electric SUVs on the road today.

Cupra Formentor

Cupra Formentor (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

There’s lots of excitement surrounding the Cupra brand and their suitability impressive scores in the latest round of safety tests justify some of that hype.

The Formentor bagged five stars recently, with a 93% and 88% score for adult and child occupants respectively.

As standard, entry-level models come packed with a generous amount of driver technology and safety features, including predictive adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking and a driver alert system among others.

With the choice of petrol and hybrid engine options, a Cupra Formentor lease allows you to enjoy the distinctive good looks and impressive performance.

Polestar 2

Polestar 2 (2020 onwards) – Expert Rating

One of the most eye-catching and unique electric cars on the road today, the Polestar 2 is a worthy contender for your next electric car lease.

With a five-star Euro NCAP rating, the Polestar 2 scored a 93% score for adult occupants and 89% for child occupants, making it a fantastic family car.

It hasn’t only been scoring top marks in the safety tests either, Polestar 2 reviews have been hailing the combination of class-leading comfort levels and stunning performance, with a claimed range of 335 miles.

To match its exceptional performance, this is an electric vehicle that comes with a generous amount of standard equipment, making a Polestar 2 lease fantastic value for money.

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen ID.4 (2021 onwards) – Expert Rating

If you’re looking for a capable family-friendly electric SUV, there’s a good chance you’ve cast your eyes over a Volkswagen ID.4 lease deal.

It’s the perfect blend of premium aspirations and commanding electric performance, building on the hugely successful ID.3.

Just like the ID.3 before it, the ID.4 secured all five stars during its Euro NCAP safety testing, with an impressive 93% and 89% score for adult and child occupants.

With up to 332 miles of pure electric range, this is an EV that will not only go the distance, but it will keep you and your family safe along the way too.

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi Q4 e-tron (2021 onwards) - Expert Rating

The Audi Q4 e-tron is one of the go-to choices for a premium electric SUV that has room for all the family.

This should come as no surprise when you see the stunning attention to detail that runs throughout its design, the 300+ mile range and incredibly practical charging times.

In their Euro NCAP testing, the Q4 e-tron was judged to have a 93% safety rating for adult occupants and 89% for child occupants, securing an overall five-star score.

With an Audi Q4 e-tron lease, you too can revel in the pristine quality that the German manufacturer provides, with remarkable range, technology and space.

Carparison’s best car lease deals can suit your every need. Contact their leasing experts at www.carparisonleasing.co.uk for more information.

Carparisonhttps://www.carparisonleasing.co.uk/
Carparison aims to provide an industry-leading vehicle leasing service: combining personal, impartial advice with the tools to source the very best available leasing offers in the current marketplace.

