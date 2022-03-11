Why are so many drivers choosing a used car?

For all of the attention that the motoring media lavishes upon new cars, it’s quite removed from what actually goes on in the real world. Just one in five cars bought today is new, while the remainder of car buyers are buying a used car.

With car companies struggling to build new cars at the moment (a situation that’s unlikely to improve for the rest of this year), many new car buyers are now unable to replace their current vehicles with another new car. As a result, they’re now looking at the used car market for an alternative.

The outlook for new machinery doesn’t appear any better for at least the rest of this year, either. The global shortage of semiconductors, the microchips used in cars to run infotainment displays and safety control systems, has led to huge cuts in production. Many car manufacturers are quoting months-long waits for almost any new car.

It could get even worse. Now the car industry is starting to be affected by parts and materials supplied from Ukraine and/or Russia as a result of the Russian invasion and the associated sanctions on Russian companies.

Used up, new stalling

With online car sales gaining far greater consumer confidence, ongoing new car production shortages and people’s driving needs significantly changing as a result of the pandemic, there has been a notable shift of new car buyers turning to the used car market.

Last year, the number of used cars changing hands grew by more than 11% over 2020 figures. That’s more than 7.5 million second-hand cars, according the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

That has carried into 2022 and, as the electric vehicle (EV) revolution continues to gain pace, there was a record demand for used battery-powered cars – they rose 119% with more than 40,000 transactions.

Of course, a used car can be anything from an old banger that has been passed down within a family for free, to a near-new luxury car that’s barely a few weeks old, so it’s a very wide spectrum of vehicles and values.

New car sales figures, on the other hand, ended up at a bit over 1.6 million registrations in 2021. That was up very slightly on 2020 – a year that was decimated by Covid forcing the car industry to shit down for months on end – but nearly 30% down on the years immediately prior to the Covid pandemic.

Car sales, looking at 2021 as a whole year:

Used car transactions 7,530,956 New car registrations 1,647,181 Total car sales 9,178,137 New car percentage of all transactions 17.9% Source: SMMT

The car leasing industry, which is almost entirely reliant on new car business, is certainly feeling the effects of the current production shortages, but personal contract hire (PCH), a form of leasing, is only used in just over a tenth of new car deals anyway. Most consumers purchase new cars using PCP car finance.

“In the current climate, you have to consider availability – someone who may ordinarily have opted to lease a new car could ultimately have chosen a different product in the used car market because that was the pragmatic choice at a time when supply issues would have delayed delivery of a brand new vehicle,” says Adrian Dally, director of motor finance at the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA).

“Supply issues aside, leasing accounts for around 11%-13% of point of sale finance in the new car market, and has remained at this level for some time, whereas PCP accounts for around 80% and has even eclipsed hire purchase as the product of choice in the used car market.

“The PCH/PCP split may change over time as customers embrace the next generation of EVs, but for now, PCP’s flexibility is what underpins its popularity.”

Bumper year ahead

As the swing towards second hand cars looks set to continue, used vehicle specialists are gearin up for a bumper year ahead. Experts at online used car retailer Cazoo said used car sales increased by 17% between January 2021 and January 2022. The average price of a used car leapt by 44% to just under £17,000 as consumers surged to replace their cars, according to Cazoo Data Services.

“Part of the improved demand is due to the lack of new car supply, but with used car sales volumes for 2021 at an unexpected 7.5 million units, there have clearly been other factors at play that have helped boost sales,” says Rupert Pontin, Head of Data Communications at Cazoo.

“The pandemic has been a large motivator to increased used car demand. Many people have been unable to take holidays in the way they had done before the pandemic and chose to spend the surplus cash on a replacement car.

Equally there has been a significant boost in the number of older cars being bought as second or third vehicles that have been used as commuter vehicles with consumers seeking to avoid travelling on public transport.

“With new car supply still being hurt by a lack of semiconductors for some car makers and used car supply directly affected as a result, the pressure on used car prices looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.”