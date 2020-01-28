Driving

Will I need a permit to drive in the EU after Brexit?

The Department for Transport has issued guidelines for motorists driving on the continent during the transition period.

Stuart Masson
- Advertisement -

UK motorists will continue to be able to drive in the EU as normal after Brexit and until the transition period is over.

The existing rules allow motorists to drive in EU countries on a full UK licence, but there had been concerns that permits would be required to drive on the continent after January 31.

However, in a statement yesterday to the PA news agency, the Department for Transport said: “Under the withdrawal agreement, arrangements for drivers (both commercial and private motorists) will remain as they are now during the transition period.

“This means that UK motorists will be able to continue to drive in the EU as they do now, until 31 December 2020. UK motorists will therefore not require an International Driving Permit (IDP) alongside their UK driving licence when driving in the EU as a visitor during this time.

“Whether IDPs will be required to drive in the EU from 1 January 2021 will be subject to future relationship negotiations.”

After numerous delays, 31 January 2020 will be the day the UK leaves the EU after MPs voted in favour of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill and it was given Royal Assent. After that date, the UK will enter a transition period, where many of the existing agreements with the EU will remain in place. From 1 January 2021, any new deals that have been negotiated will come into force.

Under current rules, when driving in countries outside the EU, UK motorists may need an IDP, which is a small booklet that can be bought for £5.50 over the counter at most post offices. When applying for one, you must bring their full and valid UK photocard driving licence and a passport-standard photograph. If your licence is still the old paper version, you need to bring that plus a valid passport as proof of ID, as well as a passport-standard photograph.

View comments0
Stuart Masson
Stuart Massonhttps://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/
Stuart is the Editorial Director of our suite of sites: The Car Expert, The Van Expert and The Truck Expert. Originally from Australia, Stuart has had a passion for cars and the automotive industry for over thirty years. He spent a decade in automotive retail, and now works tirelessly to help car buyers by providing independent and impartial advice.

Latest Expert Advice

Driving

Will I need a permit to drive in the EU after Brexit?

The Department for Transport has issued guidelines for motorists driving on the continent during the transition period after Britain leaves the EU.
Read more
Car finance advice

Understanding your credit history and credit score

If you've watched TV lately, you'll have seen loads of ads talking about your credit score. But what is a credit score, and how important is it really?
Read more
More advice

Latest Expert Ratings

Ratings and reviews

BMW X5

80%
The BMW X5 currently holds a rating of 80% on our Expert Rating scale, which is a few points behind the class leaders but still competitive.
Read more
Ratings and reviews

Mercedes-Benz GLE

76%
The Mercedes-Benz GLE has received generally good media reviews, although its overall Expert Rating score lags some way behind the class-leading Volvo XC90.
Read more
More ratings

Latest New Car News

Model update

Pricing and specs for Fiat 500 and Panda mild hybrids

Fiat has confirmed UK pricing and specifications for upcoming mild-hybrid variants of its Fiat 500 and Fiat Panda superminis.
Read more
Model update

Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS 4.0 revealed with six-cylinder engine

Porsche has unveiled new six-cylinder-powered versions of its 718 Cayman and Boxster GTS models, addressing one of the biggest concerns of the 718 twins.
Read more
More new cars

Latest Industry News

Car manufacturer news

Suzuki set to drop Jimny from line-up?

Suzuki looks set to take its popular Jimny off sale in Europe in order to meet emissions targets, according to media reports.
Read more
Car industry news

Positive end to negative year for new car sales

Some good results for new car sales in December will have brought some Christmas cheer to the car industry at the end of another year of falling sales.
Read more
More news

More from The Car Expert

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, financing, owning and running a car

Explore

Expert Ratings

We analyse and aggregate dozens of media reviews for each new car into an overall Expert Rating

Explore

Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore

Expert Partners

Our new space for commercial partners to bring you special offers on their products and services

Explore

What are your thoughts? Let us know below.

Get a better deal on your next car

Stay up to date with all the latest advice with The Car Expert newsletter.
Essential car buying and car finance advice, plus the latest news and car reviews.

Yes please!

Our site

Our story

Our family

© 2020 – Immediate Network Limited. All rights reserved.

T&Cs

Privacy

Cookies

This site uses cookies to improve your experience. Read more.