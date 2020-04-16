Darren Cassey
Will my insurance be invalidated if I drive during lockdown?

Will "non-essential" driving during the coronavirus lockdown invalidate your car insurance? The Car Expert has the answer.

During this unprecedented coronavirus lockdown situation, there have been plenty of questions arising for motorists.

Many of them have become clearer as time has gone on and the government has clarified certain situations, but in recent days there has been mounting concern and speculation online that motorists who are not on an essential trip could be invalidating their car insurance.

However, fortunately, that is not the case. The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has issued a lot of advice in recent weeks and has set up a specific coronavirus guidance page.

Within this guidance, the ABI says: “Your cover will not be affected if you drive during the lockdown period. However, all motorists should follow Government advice and avoid non-essential travel.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for car insurance company Aviva told the PA news agency: “Yes, the ABI are correct: your insurance is valid if you drive – we have not made any changes to our cover.”

Further guidance from the ABI also indicates that anyone who has signed up for the NHS Volunteer Responders service will not have to update their car insurance for it to be valid. However, if you are a Community First Responder or other ‘Blue Light’ volunteer, you should contact your insurer or broker to inform them.

Darren Cassey
Darren Cassey
Articles by Darren Cassey are provided for The Car Expert by PA Media (formerly the Press Association). They include test drives of the latest new cars and features on various aspects of automotive life.

Will my insurance be invalidated if I drive during lockdown?

