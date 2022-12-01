Win a Tesla Model Y subscription for three months!

Undoubtedly one of the hottest new cars of 2022 has been the Tesla Model Y. It has taken the mantle of Tesla’s best-selling car from its saloon sister, the Model 3, thanks to its extra practicality and SUV-style driving position.

Now, the UK’s top automotive consumer advice site, The Car Expert, and the UK’s top car subscription provider, Mycardirect, are giving you the chance to win the use of a Tesla Model Y for three months!

That’s right. One lucky subscriber to The Car Expert’s weekly newsletter will win a three-month subscription for a Tesla Model Y thanks to Mycardirect. You could be spending next spring behind the wheel of the UK’s most popular electric car, enjoying the performance and silent luxury as the rest of the country watches with envy.

What’s a car subscription?

If you’re thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle but not really sure whether it’s the right move for you, a car subscription can be the perfect ‘try before you buy’ option. There’s no hefty deposit to pay up-front, and you’re not locked in for the next three or four years. It’s simply a rolling 30-day contract, so you can stop anytime you like.

You can live with an electric car – whether its the Model Y or any other EV in stock – for a few weeks or a few months to make sure you’re comfortable with it before making a longer-term commitment.

A car subscription also offers you much more flexibility than a regular lease or car finance agreement. Maybe you’d like an EV for most of the year, but would prefer to swap it for a month or two over winter for a 4×4? Maybe you need a van for some summer seasonal work but don’t want to have to be paying for it all year round? Maybe you just like changing your car more often than a conventional lease allows?

Tell me more about the Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y has been praised by motoring journalists for its practicality and excellent battery range – not to mention access to Tesla’s world-class Supercharger recharging network, an exclusive feature that no other car manufacturer offers.

According to The Car Expert’s award-winning Expert Rating Index, the Model Y has an excellent Expert Rating of 79%, making it one of the top mid-sized SUV/crossovers on sale in the UK.

So how do I enter the competition?

All you need to do is sign up to our weekly newsletter. That’s it. There’s no cost to enter, but you can only enter once.

The competition will run until 11.59pm on 28 February 2023. Obviously, the competition has certain terms and conditions that you need to comply with to be eligible, so make sure you read those. Good luck!