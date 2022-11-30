Terms and conditions

Win a Tesla Model Y for 3 months (the “Promotion”) online rules

By entering the Promotion, you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions (these Terms and Conditions). Completion and submission of an entry form or e-mail will also be deemed acceptance of these Terms and Conditions. Promotional materials relating to the Promotion, including all information on how to enter the Promotion published on Promoter’s website and social media accounts, also form part of these Terms and Conditions.

In the event of any conflict between any terms referred to in such promotional materials and these Terms and Conditions, these Terms and Conditions take precedence.

All information submitted in connection with this Promotion will be processed in accordance with the privacy policy accessible at https://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/contact/privacy/.

The promoter of this Promotion is Immediate Network Ltd (Publishers of The Car Expert) of Wsm, Connect House, 133-137 Alexandra Road, London, SW19 7JY (the Promoter).

Participation in the Promotion

The Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (excluding Northern Ireland). The following individuals are not eligible to enter the Promotion:

employees and agents of the Promoter, Mycardirect Ltd or other group companies; employees and agents of any organisation directly connected with the operation or fulfilment of the Promotion (including third party promotional partners) and their respective associated, affiliated or subsidiary companies; the immediate families and household members of all such employees and agents referred to in (b) and (c); and individuals under 25 years of age individuals without a valid UK driving licence

The Promotion starts at 12.00 (UK time) on 1 December 2022 and closes at 23.59 (UK time) on 28 February 2023 (the Promotion Period ). Any entries received outside the Promotion Period will be void.

). Any entries received outside the Promotion Period will be void. Bulk, automatically generated or third party entries are void.

Duplicate entries are void

To enter you must sign up, or be already registered, to the The Car Expert newsletter available (register here) by the end of the promotion period.

Entries received which are not submitted via the official entry method will not be accepted. Use of script, macro or any automated system to enter the Promotion is prohibited and entries made (or which appear to have been made) using any such system may be treated as void. Any illegible, incomplete or fraudulent entries will be rejected. No purchase of any product or service is required to enter into this Promotion. Participants should be aware that they may be subject to data charges at the usual rate depending on their own individual arrangements for Internet access if they enter the Promotion online or by email.

Winners and Prize

There will be 1 winner. One prize per winner.

The winner will be selected at random from all valid entries for this Promotion received during the Promotion Period by a computer process that produces verifiably random results. There will be no prizes for any other entrants.

The winner, will be telephone interviewed by the editor of The Car Expert during the three months. The focus of the interview is to capture the experience of the prize, which will be shared on the The Car Expert website and social media channels.

The prize is a Tesla Model Y or equivalent, based on supply and stock available from Mycardirect, on a car subscription for three months.

The prize does not include car insurance for the term, which is a requirement to release the vehicle. The winner will be required to provide proof of insurance cover acceptable to Mycardirect before taking delivery of the vehicle.

The vehicle is provided for personal (social, domestic and commuting) use only. A usage limit of 1,000 miles a month applies. The vehicle may not be used for business purposes.

Prizes are as stated and are non-exchangeable and non-transferable. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize in whole or in part.

The winner is responsible for paying all associated costs that are not specifically stated in any Promotional materials or these Terms and Conditions, including (where applicable) fines, charges and taxes. Winners are also personally responsible for any personal or incidental expenses and any VAT, national and/or local tax liabilities incurred in claiming or using the prize. By participating in the Promotion, participants agree that the prize is awarded on an “as is” basis, and that neither the Promoter nor any of its subsidiary or affiliated companies, make any guarantees, representations or warranties of any nature with respect to the prize.

In the event that, for reasons beyond the Promoter’s reasonable control, the Promoter is unable to award the prize as described in these Terms and Conditions, the Promoter reserves the right to award a prize of a similar nature and an equivalent value, or at its sole discretion, the cash value of the prize. The Promoter also reserves the right to award a prize of a similar nature and an equivalent value, or at its sole discretion, the cash value of the prize if in its reasonable discretion it is appropriate to do so.

The Promoter or its affiliates, may amend or withdraw any element of a competition, prize draw, vote or poll for reasons beyond their reasonable control, including but not limited to the unavailability of the vote, poll, competition or prize draw entry platform before the closing date, or for strike, lock-out, labour dispute, illness, act of God, natural disaster, adverse weather conditions, war, riot, civil commotion, accident, public health concern in relation to potential infection, epidemic or pandemic, malicious damage, fire, flood and/or storm, compliance with law or governmental order, rule, regulation or direction, breakdown of plant, machinery or transportation. The Promoter or its affiliates are not responsible for any loss or damage caused to you as a result of any of these occurrences. Therefore the Promoter shall not be responsible if the winner is unable to redeem the prize for any time period as a result of government guidelines or restrictions resulting from Covid-19. No compensation will be made available in these circumstances.

Winner Announcement and claiming of prize

Winners will be notified by email or using the other contact details provided to the Promoter within 7 days after the end of the Promotion Period. All reasonable endeavours will be made to contact the winner during the specified time. If a winner cannot be contacted or is not available, the Promoter reserves the right to re-draw another winner from the valid/correct entries that were received during the Promotion Period. Winners may be required to submit valid identification before receiving their prize. Winners will be required to confirm acceptance of the applicable prize within 14 days of having been notified. If the winner has not claimed their prize by the date specified, the Promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another participant. The winner and the Promoter will agree a date on which the prize will be redeemed, which must be before 30th March 2023. If the winner is unable to redeem the prize before this date, or the winner and the promoter are unable to agree a date to redeem the prize within 14 days of the winner being notified, the promoter reserves the right to award the prize to another participant. The Promoter proposes to make available a ‘list’ document of the name of the winner, subject to any objections from the relevant individuals. For a copy of the list, please send a stamped self-addressed envelope by no later than 28 days after the end of the Immediate Network Ltd, Wsm, Connect House, 133-137 Alexandra Road, London, SW19 7JY stating the Promotion you would like winners’ details. If a winner objects to this information being made available, they should inform the Promoter at the earliest opportunity using email [info@thecarexpert.co.uk]. Winners acknowledge that the Promoter may still be required to share their details with the Advertising Standards Authority or other regulators.

Data Protection and Publicity

The Promoter will collect and process participants’ personal information in accordance with the privacy policy at https://www.thecarexpert.co.uk/contact/privacy/. The information provided may be shared with the Promoter’s agents, affiliates and, if applicable, any third party prize provider (including those outside the UK/European Economic Area) who will process such information in accordance with their own privacy policy. Information provided by participants will only be used for the purpose of conducting this Promotion (including for prizes to be delivered) and other purposes as may be specified or consented to at the time of entry or on promotional materials. If participants do not provide any of the mandatory information requested when participating in the Promotion, their entry will be void. The Promoter is required to either publish or make available information that indicates a valid award took place. As such, the Promoter will send the surname and county of major prize winners and, if applicable copies of their winning entries, to anyone that contacts the Promoter at the address given above by no later than 28 days after the end of the Promotion Period. If a winner objects to any or all of their surname, county and winning entry being published or made available, they should contact the Promoter at the address given above. In such circumstances, the Promoter must still provide the information and winning entry to competent authorities, including the Advertising Standard Authority, on request.

General