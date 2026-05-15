All-electric Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI revealed

Volkswagen has revealed the all-new ID. Polo GTI, marking the first fully electric GTI model in the badge’s 50-year history.

Unveiled at the Nürburgring 24 Hours race, the ID. Polo GTI is set to join a small but growing field of battery-powered hot hatches that already includes the Alpine A290 and Abarth 500e. This model reveal comes two weeks after the unveiling of the Volkswagen ID. Polo range – you can read more about the standard ID. Polo range here.

The GTI will sit at the top of the upcoming ID. Polo range and is due to go on sale in Germany later this year, with UK pricing and specifications still to be confirmed.

Powertrain and performance

Power comes from a front-mounted electric motor producing 226hp, enabling the ID. Polo GTI to accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds before reaching a top speed of 109mph.

Volkswagen says maintaining front-wheel drive was crucial to preserving the GTI’s traditional driving feel. To help put the power down effectively, the ID. Polo GTI comes fitted as standard with:

An electronically controlled front differential lock

Adaptive DCC sports suspension

Progressive steering

A new ‘GTI’ driving mode sharpens throttle response, steering and chassis settings at the press of a button, while also changing the cockpit graphics and ambient lighting to a more aggressive red-themed display.

The ID. Polo GTI uses a 52kWh battery and offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 263 miles, giving it considerably more usability than many traditional petrol hot hatches.

DC rapid charging at up to 105kW allows the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in around 24 minutes.

Volkswagen also claims the charging curve remains particularly stable during fast charging, helping to maintain strong charging speeds for longer.

Exterior looks and interior design

At the front, a familiar GTI stripe stretches across the nose above a honeycomb lower grille, joined by illuminated VW badges and ‘IQ.LIGHT’ Matrix LED headlights, which are included as standard. In the rear, the GTI gains a unique split roof spoiler and illuminated LED light bar.

Inside, the cabin continues the GTI theme with:

Red contrast stitching

Sports seats with tartan-inspired upholstery

A flat-bottom GTI steering wheel with a 12 o’clock marker

Illuminated GTI logos

Volkswagen has also added a retro-inspired display mode that transforms the digital instruments into graphics inspired by the original Mk1 Golf GTI.

More practical than the petrol Polo GTI

Despite being an electric performance hatchback, Volkswagen says the ID. Polo GTI is also more spacious than the current petrol-powered Polo GTI.

Boot capacity increases from 351 litres to 441 litres, while folding the rear seats expands luggage space to 1,240 litres.

The model can also tow up to 1,200kg, while an optional removable tow bar supports bike carriers carrying up to two e-bikes.

Technology and equipment

The ID. Polo GTI’s entry-level equipment list includes:

19-inch alloy wheels

Matrix LED headlights

Adaptive suspension

A ten-inch digital driver display

A 13-inch infotainment touchscreen

Optional extras include:

Harman Kardon premium audio

Panoramic glass roof

Massage front seats

Special Bridgestone Potenza Sport tyres developed specifically for the car

Volkswagen’s latest ‘Connected Travel Assist’ system will also be available, adding features such as automatic traffic light recognition and assisted braking.

Price and UK arrival

Volkswagen says German pricing will start at just under €39k, which converts to roughly £33k to £34k. However, official UK pricing has not yet been confirmed and could differ once specifications are finalised.

Pre-orders in Germany are scheduled to open this autumn, while UK launch timing is still to be announced.