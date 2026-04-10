Electric Cupra Raval set for summer arrival

Cupra has announced more details about its long-awaited Raval, a small electric hatchback that will sit at the entry point of the brand’s EV line-up.

The model is due to arrive in the UK this summer and is based on the Volkswagen Group’s new ‘MEB+’ foundations, which will underpin a range of upcoming small electric cars including the Volkswagen ID. Polo and Skoda Epiq.

Trims and battery options

A compact city car that is set to rival the likes of the BYD Dolphin Surf and Fiat 500 Electric, the Raval will be offered with a choice four different trim levels, with specific powertrains locked to each trim grade.

Entry-level ‘ Origin ‘ – 37kWh battery producing 115hp

‘ – 37kWh battery producing 115hp Mid-range ‘ V1 ‘ and ‘ V2 ‘ – available with either a 37kWh battery producing 135hp, or a 52kWh battery producing 210hp

‘ and ‘ ‘ – available with either a 37kWh battery producing 135hp, or a 52kWh battery producing 210hp Range-topping ‘VZ‘ 52kWh battery only, with 225PS

Cupra quotes a battery range of around 280 miles for the 52kWh versions, while the ‘VZ’ performance model has a slightly lower range of around 250 miles. Rapid charging from 10% to 80% is claimed to take around 23 minutes.

In addition to the added power, the ‘VZ’ adds features aimed at improving handling, including an electronic limited-slip differential and ‘Dynamic Chassis Control’ tech. These features are typically found on larger or more performance-focused models, rather than small electric hatchbacks.

Interior and technology

Inside, the Raval features a digital dashboard layout with a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel and a 13-inch central infotainment screen.

The steering wheel includes physical controls, along with buttons for driving modes and regenerative braking settings.

Pricing and availability

The Cupra Raval is expected to arrive in the UK in summer 2026, with prices starting from under £24k.