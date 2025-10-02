The ten worst new cars on sale in 2025

Here at The Car Expert, we consistently highlight the very best new cars you can buy right now. Whether you are looking for a supermini or an SUV, a petrol car or something electric, we have you covered. But what about the new cars you should avoid?

Using our unique Expert Rating Index, we’ve listed the ten worst new cars on sale in the UK, as judged by the country’s top motoring websites.

By aggregating more than 17,000 new car reviews from 35 different media titles, our award-winning Expert Rating Index now includes over 600 different cars from 60 different car brands. While we will be limiting our focus to UK review scores – or Media Rating – in this article, our Expert Rating Index also includes safety, eco, reliability, and now running cost and warranty ratings, so you can be sure that you are getting the full picture when researching your next car.

It’s inevitable that some new cars will struggle to compete. While the cars on this list are the lowest-ranked cars in our Expert Rating Index, it doesn’t mean that they are inherently bad new car choices. Often, these are older models that have fallen behind the curve as newer rivals have arrived. That said, some have simply been sub-standard from the start.

All of these cars are available new from their respective dealerships in 2025, although a few may be withdrawn or replaced before the end of the year. The good news is that you can pick up most of these cars for a relative bargain – either brand-new or second-hand – which makes them a lot more attractive.

With comprehensive review data backing the rankings below, you can be confident that this is the definitive guide to the worst new cars in the UK.

10th place: Jeep Wrangler (55%)

The first stop on our list of the worst new cars on sale in the UK is the rugged Jeep Wrangler, which has been on sale in the UK since 2018. While this model is still widely regarded as one of the best 4×4 off-roaders on the market, that comes at the expense of on-road comfort. For a price tag that exceeds £60k, the Wrangler delivers a low-rent interior fit and finish, poor ride comfort and an abysmal one-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The Jeep Wrangler holds a Media Rating of 55% and a New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 54% in our Expert Rating Index, which places it near the bottom of the large SUV class. Jeep Wrangler (2018 onwards) – Expert Rating

9th place: Ineos Grenadier (52%)

Another 4×4 that excels off-road and is rather uninspiring on it, the Ineos Grenadier is the brainchild of Ineos founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who desired a modern successor for the boxy Land Rover Defender of old. While widely praised for its durability and retro charm, UK reviewers largely agree that similarly priced rivals offered a greater breadth of ability. The Grenadier can’t match the on-road comfort and interior quality of the likes of the current Land Rover Defender, and the 4×4 has a rather steep price list. The Ineos Grenadier holds a Media Rating of 52% and a low New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 48%, its poor review scores compounded by very high running costs. Ineos Grenadier (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

8th place: Suzuki S-Cross (50%)

First arriving in 2022, the British motoring media largely conclude that the Suzuki S-Cross struggles to stand out in a very competitive medium SUV class that includes best-sellers like the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage. Often described as ‘dull’ or ‘basic’, the S-Cross has been criticised for its rather cheap interior trim and laggy infotainment tech, as well as its interior space. That said, the Suzuki is still a good value-for-money option with a stellar reliability record. The Suzuki S-Cross holds a Media Rating of 50% and a low New Car Expert Rating of D with a score of 56% in our Expert Rating Index. Suzuki S-Cross (2022 onwards) – Expert Rating

7th place: Jeep Compass (48%)

The second long-standing Jeep model on this list to face consistent criticism from British automotive outlets, the soon-to-be-replaced Jeep Compass has been criticised for its poor handling, underpowered engines and dull interior. On the other hand, the Jeep one of the few SUVs that is actually comfortable on anything tougher than a gravel driveway, and has also been praised for its fuel efficiency. As well as a poor Media Rating of 48%, the Jeep Compass holds an even worse overall New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 40% in our Expert Rating Index. Jeep Compass (2018 onwards) – Expert Rating

6th place: KGM Torres EVX (48%)

Korean marque SsangYong rebranded as KGM Motors in 2023, launching the brand’s first electric car – the Torres EVX – not long after. While the SUV has picked up praise for its spacious interior and large boot, reviewers generally agree that the SUV has vague handling and a frustrating infotainment system. In a very competitive electric SUV category, the Torres EVX is hard to recommend when compared to more impressive alternatives that offer better value-for-money. Despite the overwhelmingly negative reviewer consensus resulting in a Media Rating of 48%, the KGM Torres EVX holds a respectable New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 65% in our Expert Rating Index, thanks to the car’s low running costs and KGM’s excellent five-year warranty. KGM Torres EVX (2024 onwards) – Expert Rating

5th place: KGM Rexton (47%)

Enormous, plush and robust, the KGM Rexton is an accomplished off-roader with an upmarket seven-seat interior. If you’re looking for an SUV for the road, with car-like handling and great efficiency, the Rexton is not for you. Reviewers conclude that its handling is heavy, the diesel engine can be expensive to run and several outlets report that the Rexton is rather uncomfortable on tarmac, which can make long-distance journeys quite taxing. The KGM Rexton holds a poor Media Rating of 47% and an overall New Car Expert Rating of D with a score of 54% in our Expert Rating Index. KGM Rexton (2017 onwards) – Expert Rating

4th place: Jeep Renegade (47%)

The Jeep Renegade is unique in the small SUV class – it offers off-road solutions that no other car in the sector can quite manage. It should also be quite cheap to run daily, but beyond that, reviewers find little else to praise. This chunky-looking crossover isn’t fun to drive, and its interior is cheap in places and cramped in the rear. The Renegade’s biggest issue, however, is its pricing. In a highly competitive small SUV sector, there are more comfortable and refined alternatives available for less money. The Jeep Renegade holds a very poor Media Rating of 47% and an overall New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 53% in our Expert Rating Index. Jeep Renegade (2015 onwards) – Expert Rating

3rd place: DS 3 (46%)

Criticised by the British motoring media for prioritising style over substance, the DS 3 is a capable family car that simply isn’t as appealing as its rivals in the small SUV pack. While the car is well-equipped as standard, its interior fit and finish does not match its price tag, and alternatives are more practical. Reviewers also take issue with the car’s driving dynamics, criticising its ride comfort and handling. The DS 3 holds a very poor Media Rating of 46%, with an overall New Car Expert Rating of E with a score of 54% in our Expert Rating Index, which puts it near the bottom of the small car segment. DS 3 (2019 onwards) – Expert Rating

2nd place: BMW XM (42%)

A high-performance BMW model in the bottom two? You’d better believe it. The expensive BMW XM is the most powerful car ever produced by BMW’s famed ‘M’ division, and beyond its divisive exterior design, reviewers agree that BMW’s engineers have missed the mark. The SUV has been heavily criticised for its punishing ride, hesitant automatic gearbox and very poor fuel economy, which is even more disappointing when you consider its sky-high price tag. And then, of course, there’s the styling… The BMW XM currently holds a very poor Media Rating of 42%, and an overall New Car Expert Rating of D with a score of 55% in our Expert Rating Index. BMW XM (2023 onwards) – Expert Rating

1st place: Skywell BE11

Dead last in our Media Rating rankings this year is the all-electric BE11 SUV from fledgling Chinese marque Skywell, with a woeful score of 21% – some 20% lower than the next-worst car. Reviewers agree that the battery-powered family car is both spacious and well-equipped as standard, and the SUV is highlighted for Skywell’s generous seven-year new car warranty.

Unfortunately for Skywell, the British motoring media found little else to praise. Summed up by The Car Expert’s own Andrew Charman as “a car that underestimates the UK market”, the BE11 has been criticised for its poor driving dynamics, out-of-date safety credentials, cheap interior fit and finish, questionable pricing and fiddly infotainment system.

The Skywell BE11 holds a New Car Expert Rating of D with a score of 56%, and is the lowest-ranked electric car in our Expert Rating Index.

For the definitive rankings of the worst new cars on sale in 2025, we’ve used more than 17,000 new car reviews from The Car Expert‘s award-winning Expert Rating index. The index analyses new car reviews from 30 of the top UK motoring websites, using an advanced algorithm that we have developed specifically to compare review scores. We also factor in safety and eco ratings, plus reliability and running cost data to give you the full picture of any new car on sale.