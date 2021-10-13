fbpx

Expert Rating

Nissan Qashqai

Our unique Expert Ratings combine scores from 25 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating on every new car

Expert Rating

72%
Summary

The Nissan Qashqai is widely regarded as the car that started the crossover craze in 2006 and has remained the class best-seller against ever more rivals. An all-new third-generation version, still built in Britain, launched in the second half of 2021.

The only engine available at launch is a 1.3-litre petrol unit with mild hybrid support, but the big news is the arrival of a 1.5-litre hybrid in 2022. This new hybrid is called a range extender, where the petrol engine is only used to generate power for the electric motor and is not connected to the wheels. 

Testers generally mark up the Qashqai for the same reasons they did the original – it doesn’t excel in one area but is more than competent in all. “The Qashqai is the establishment and no longer a clear leader, but it’s also hard to argue against,” says Top Gear.

Reviewers also like that, while the car is slightly bigger, interior space is greatly increased. “The boot has ballooned to 504 litres, one of the most capacious in the class, and it’s packed with family friendly features too,” says Autocar.

The limited powertrain options jar with some, Business Car arguing the lack of a diesel engine and an ultra-low emission option will lose the car fleet customers, though adding that the Qashqai “is a much more polished performer than before”. 

Otherwise significant minus points are few; some testers find the ride a bit firm, especially on the optional 20-inch wheels; Fleetworld describes the six-speed manual gearbox as slick but surging between gears “making smoother changes harder than they should be.”

Finally, the car also attracts some positive jingoism, summed up by the Telegraph; “Designed, engineered and built in Britain, the Qashqai is about as close to a British car as it gets.” 

As of October 2021, the third-generation Nissan Qashqai currently has an Expert Rating of 72% from 23 reviews.

Qashqai highlights

  • Complete and effective package
  • More interior space
  • Extensive user-friendly tech
  • Impressive safety kit
  • Effectively an all-British car

Qashqai lowlights

  • Limited engine range
  • Firm ride on 20-inch wheels
  • Sometimes irritating manual gearbox

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover
Engines: petrol
Price: From £26,100 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2021
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Reviews, road test and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

The Car Expert

+

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Business Car

+

Car

+

Car Keys

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Company Car Today

+

Daily Mirror

+

Driving Electric

+

Eurekar

+

Fleetworld

+

Heycar

+

Honest John

+

Parkers

+

The Sun

+

The Telegraph

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Which?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The new Nissan Qashqai is yet to be crash-tested by Euro NCAP. The organisation is currently clearing a backlog of cars that were launched during 2020 and 2021, as it was not able to conduct anywhere near its normal number of test programmes due to Covid restrictions.

When the new Qashqai has been tested, we will publish the results here. Check back soon.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Nissan Qashqai has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If an when it is put through its paces, we will publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Nissan Qashqai has received

2021

  • News UK Motoring Awards – The Sun Car of the Year + Best Small SUV/Crossover

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Nissan Qashqai, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda KaroqSsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen Tiguan

The mid-sized SUV class is one part of the market in which you really are spoilt for choice. Amongst the many comparisons, the closest to the Qashqai are the likes of the Peugeot 3008, Citroën C5 Aircross, Skoda Kamiq, Vauxhall Mokka and Ford Kuga. Several of these rivals are outstanding in a particular area – the Peugeot has an excellent-quality cabin for example. But few are as complete a package as the Nissan. 

Cupra Ateca

Cupra Ateca

Citroën C5 Aircross

Citroën C5 Aircross

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

Nissan Qashqai (2014 – 2021)

Nissan Qashqai (2014 – 2021)

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

This page last updated:

