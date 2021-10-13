Summary

The Nissan Qashqai is widely regarded as the car that started the crossover craze in 2006 and has remained the class best-seller against ever more rivals. An all-new third-generation version, still built in Britain, launched in the second half of 2021.

The only engine available at launch is a 1.3-litre petrol unit with mild hybrid support, but the big news is the arrival of a 1.5-litre hybrid in 2022. This new hybrid is called a range extender, where the petrol engine is only used to generate power for the electric motor and is not connected to the wheels.

Testers generally mark up the Qashqai for the same reasons they did the original – it doesn’t excel in one area but is more than competent in all. “The Qashqai is the establishment and no longer a clear leader, but it’s also hard to argue against,” says Top Gear.

Reviewers also like that, while the car is slightly bigger, interior space is greatly increased. “The boot has ballooned to 504 litres, one of the most capacious in the class, and it’s packed with family friendly features too,” says Autocar.

The limited powertrain options jar with some, Business Car arguing the lack of a diesel engine and an ultra-low emission option will lose the car fleet customers, though adding that the Qashqai “is a much more polished performer than before”.

Otherwise significant minus points are few; some testers find the ride a bit firm, especially on the optional 20-inch wheels; Fleetworld describes the six-speed manual gearbox as slick but surging between gears “making smoother changes harder than they should be.”

Finally, the car also attracts some positive jingoism, summed up by the Telegraph; “Designed, engineered and built in Britain, the Qashqai is about as close to a British car as it gets.”

As of October 2021, the third-generation Nissan Qashqai currently has an Expert Rating of 72% from 23 reviews.

Key specifications

Body style: Medium SUV/crossover

Engines: petrol

Price: From £26,100 on-road Launched: Autumn 2021

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

The Car Expert + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Nissan Qashqai is not particularly revolutionary but it does what Nissan claims it wanted to do – keep all the good bits and add some new and better bits. It drives well, offers lots of space and a quality of fit and finish that compares with most of the competition. The technology additions are generally useful and the safety package top-notch.”

Read review Auto Express + Model reviewed:

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Nissan Qashqai is an eminently usable and usefully practical family SUV. It might only be so-so to drive, but it nails the basics that some family SUVs don’t, making it an affordable and relatively successful evolution of the Qashqai formula for this third generation.”

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Designed, developed and built here in Britain, the Qashqai is a deserved family favourite, this new one set to continue Nissan’s top ranking in the crossover field.”

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest version builds on the strengths of its predecessors with practicality, modern styling and inoffensive driving dynamics, though, it ends up short of class-leading status mostly because of its lacklustre petrol engine and a disappointing manual gearbox.”

Read review Model reviewed: Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T Tekna+

Score: 8 / 10

“The competition is crowding in, but with these updates, it’s difficult to see any knocking the Qashqai off its top spot just yet.”

Read review Business Car + Model reviewed: Qashqai 1.3 138hp N-Connecta

Score: 7 / 10

“Excellent practicality, equipment and easy to drive. Although, fleets might get turned off with no diesel or PHEV models.”

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Despite the onslaught of more than 20 C-segment crossover rivals, the Qashqai Mk2 was the class best-seller. This slicker, thoughtfully engineered, handsome and more rewarding to drive version has the capabilities to stay there.”

Read review Car Keys + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Nissan has really moved the game forward with the new Nissan Qashqai, with a range of big advancements in the key areas that matter – how it drives, the technology on offer and its practicality. Though it doesn’t quite rival the class best, it’s a very appealing crossover nonetheless that deserves all the success it will likely get.”

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.8 / 10

“The new Nissan Qashqai improves on the old model in all the right areas.”

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The new Qashqai looks modern but is still recognisable as the iconic model it has evolved from. I really like the look of it. I’d definitely get the 156hp model, though.”

Read review Company Car Today + Model reviewed: Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T Tekna+

“An intelligent evolution rather than a revolution. New hybrid model will provide a much-needed efficiency boost, but the driving experience, cabin quality, improved kit levels and sharper front-end are all evidence of the big advances over the second-generation Qashqai.”

Read review Daily Mirror + Model reviewed: Qashqai 1.3 DiG-T Tekna+

Score: 8 / 10

“If you’re upgrading from the current Qashqai you will find yourself in a hugely improved new model.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The latest version of the big-selling family SUV is now on sale, with sharp new look and hybrid-only engine range.”

Read review Eurekar + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Bigger, better all round and with ultra-modern technology the mild hybrid powered model is a car of our times and comes as the company gears up to take the Qashqai into the mainstream electric age.”

Read review Fleetworld + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Better-looking, with higher levels of standard equipment and it’s keener to drive. The original crossover should keep its crown, despite keen rivals.”

Read review Heycar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It’s practicality where the 2021 Nissan Qashqai shines the most. From the generous stowage areas to the rear seats that fold flat, doors that open incredibly wide and extensive list of standard safety equipment, there’s no doubt that this is a car designed with families in mind.”

Read review Honest John + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Hybrid power and increased practicality mean the new Nissan Qashqai can proudly fight it out against the Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 Aircross and Skoda Karoq.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.4 / 10

“The all-new Qashqai is good to drive and a very polished performer.”

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed:

“Nissan has moved the game on massively. Qashqai is posh, practical, hybrid, hi-tech and still sensibly priced from £23k.”

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: 1.3-litre petrol manual Tekna+

Score: 8 / 10

“The new Nissan Qashqai has a workmanlike, tough-as-boots quality, with software systems that are well thought through and simple to operate; the model has a track record for longevity and reliability, too. Oh, and it’s built in Britain.”

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Into generation three, the Qashqai remains, like even its best rivals, a car for owners rather than drivers. If you want fun, spend the same money on a hatch or estate.”

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The latest Nissan Qashqai is a strong contender in the family SUV class, although it doesn’t quite beat the all-round package offered by the Skoda Karoq.”

Read review Which? + Model reviewed: Range overview

“With the all-new Qashqai, Nissan is aiming to retake the crossover crown. On this first acquaintance there’s little to suggest that it hasn’t got what it takes to rival the best models we’ve tested.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

The new Nissan Qashqai is yet to be crash-tested by Euro NCAP. The organisation is currently clearing a backlog of cars that were launched during 2020 and 2021, as it was not able to conduct anywhere near its normal number of test programmes due to Covid restrictions.

When the new Qashqai has been tested, we will publish the results here. Check back soon.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

The Nissan Qashqai has not been lab tested by Green NCAP. If an when it is put through its paces, we will publish the results here.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Nissan Qashqai has received

2021 News UK Motoring Awards – The Sun Car of the Year + Best Small SUV/Crossover

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Nissan Qashqai, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën C5 Aircross | Ford Kuga | Honda CR-V | Hyundai Tucson | Jeep Compass | Kia Sportage | Mazda CX-5 | MG HS | Peugeot 3008 | Renault Kadjar | SEAT Ateca | Skoda Kamiq | Skoda Karoq | SsangYong Korando | Subaru XV | Suzuki S-Cross | Toyota C-HR | Vauxhall Grandland X | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen Tiguan

The mid-sized SUV class is one part of the market in which you really are spoilt for choice. Amongst the many comparisons, the closest to the Qashqai are the likes of the Peugeot 3008, Citroën C5 Aircross, Skoda Kamiq, Vauxhall Mokka and Ford Kuga. Several of these rivals are outstanding in a particular area – the Peugeot has an excellent-quality cabin for example. But few are as complete a package as the Nissan.

