Looking for vans, pick-ups and light commercial vehicles? Visit our sister site, The Van Expert.
Expert Ratings
Made in China
The definitive ranking of all the new cars on sale in the UK that are built in China
This is the definitive ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale in the UK that are made in China.
How can we make such a bold claim? Because this list isn’t just based on our opinion. We’ve pulled together tens of millions of key data points on every new car (as well as a growing number of near-new used cars), including more than 17,000 new car reviews from 35 of the UK’s top motoring websites. We also factor in complete safety data from Euro NCAP, reliability data and five-year running cost information.
All this adds up to the most comprehensive analysis of expert opinion and real-world data found anywhere in the motoring world.
There’s a lot of misinformation about the Chinese car industry in the media. China is, by a long way, the world’s largest car manufacturing country – it builds roughly the same number of cars each year as the US, EU and Japan combined – and it leads the world in electric vehicle development.
With more and more new cars sold here in the UK being manufactured in China, whether by a Chinese brand or a European brand that has moved its production to China, we’ve used the power of our unique Expert Rating Index to rate and rank every new car on sale in the UK that’s imported from China.