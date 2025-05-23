fbpx
Made in China

The definitive ranking of all the new cars on sale in the UK that are built in China

This is the definitive ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale in the UK that are made in China.

How can we make such a bold claim? Because this list isn’t just based on our opinion. We’ve pulled together tens of millions of key data points on every new car (as well as a growing number of near-new used cars), including more than 17,000 new car reviews from 35 of the UK’s top motoring websites. We also factor in complete safety data from Euro NCAP, reliability data and five-year running cost information.

All this adds up to the most comprehensive analysis of expert opinion and real-world data found anywhere in the motoring world.

How our Expert Rating scores are calculated
How Expert Ratings can help your car buying decisions

There’s a lot of misinformation about the Chinese car industry in the media. China is, by a long way, the world’s largest car manufacturing country – it builds roughly the same number of cars each year as the US, EU and Japan combined – and it leads the world in electric vehicle development.

With more and more new cars sold here in the UK being manufactured in China, whether by a Chinese brand or a European brand that has moved its production to China, we’ve used the power of our unique Expert Rating Index to rate and rank every new car on sale in the UK that’s imported from China.

Mini Cooper Electric

Expert Rating:
A
The all-new second-generation Mini Cooper Electric is a massive improvement on its predecessor, and scores well in all areas.

MG 4

Expert Rating:
A
Other electric cars are more polished, but reviewers believe the MG 4 is one of the best in its class - its unbeatable pricing is a bonus.

Volvo EX30

Expert Rating:
A
The critically-acclaimed electric Volvo EX30 is a compelling family car package, but compromised practicality may deter some buyers.

Tesla Model 3

Expert Rating:
A
The Tesla Model 3 has been highly praised by the UK media for its performance, driving dynamics and minimalist style, with criticism for some ergonomic issues.

Smart #1

Expert Rating:
A
Reviewers agree that the Smart #1 is a practical and refined compact family car, but its infotainment could deter some buyers.

Cupra Tavascan

Expert Rating:
A
The Cupra Tavascan is an electric coupé-SUV with attractive looks and tech, but those expecting driving thrills will likely be disappointed.

Smart #3

Expert Rating:
A
Reviews of the Smart #3 have been mixed. It's spacious, smooth and quiet, but the drive is uninspired and the touchscreen is heavily criticised.

Polestar 3

Expert Rating:
A
The electric Polestar 3 has been praised for its sharp driving dynamics, outstanding safety score and tech-laden interior, but rivals are more practical.

BYD Dolphin

Expert Rating:
A
The electric BYD Dolphin has the interior comfort and low pricing to turn heads, but its driving dynamics have not fostered much praise.

BYD Seal

Expert Rating:
A
Reviewers conclude that the BYD Seal is an impressive all-electric saloon, but its intrusive assistance systems may deter some buyers.

MG HS

Expert Rating:
A
Reviewers conclude that the second-generation MG HS is one of the best value-for-money packages on the market, but other SUVs are better to drive.

BYD Seal U

Expert Rating:
A
The plug-in hybrid BYD Seal U is well-built and well-priced, but reviewers conclude that the SUV has rather underwhelming driving dynamics.

MG 4 XPower

Expert Rating:
A
The high-performance MG 4 XPower has received a mixed bag of review scores, with praise for its pace and criticism for its driving dynamics.

BYD Atto 3

Expert Rating:
A
Chinese brand BYD's first model to arrive on UK roads, the Atto 3 is a credible all-electric contender that is well-equipped and reasonably priced.

GWM Ora 03

Expert Rating:
A
The GWM Ora 03 is a spacious hatchback and one of the safest all-electric family cars on the market, but its rivals are more fun to drive.

Citroën C5 X

Expert Rating:
A
The Citroën C5 X is a liftback blending the practicality of an estate with the comfort of an SUV, but alternatives are better to drive.

BYD Sealion 7

Expert Rating:
A
The BYD Sealion 7 has a terrific safety rating and a spacious cabin, but the comfort and driving experience leave a bit to be desired.

MG ZS EV

Expert Rating:
B
The MG ZS EV is a practical small electric budget SUV, although quality is average and it has less range than more expensive rivals.

MG 5

Expert Rating:
B
Its not very exciting, but it's not trying to be. The MG 5 is a budget EV family car whose one job is to undercut everything else on price.

BMW iX3

Expert Rating:
B
The BMW iX3 is quieter and more refined than the petrol or diesel X3 models on which it's based, but it's an expensive alternative.

Mini Aceman

Expert Rating:
B
The Mini Aceman is an electric crossover with boxy looks that is set to join the ever competitive small battery-powered SUV category.

Lotus Eletre

Expert Rating:
B
The battery-powered Lotus Eletre is a luxurious performance SUV that, while expensive, is cheaper than many of its high-power rivals.

Omoda E5

Expert Rating:
B
The Omoda E5 is a mid-sized EV SUV/crossover and the first model to be launched by new Chinese brand Omoda. Our award-winning Expert Rating has all you need to know about this new car.

Volvo EX90

Expert Rating:
B
The electric Volvo EX90 is an attractive luxury SUV package with plenty of space and practicality, but its eye-watering price has been criticised.

Jaecoo 7

Expert Rating:
B
The Jaecoo 7 is a new compact SUV from China. It has received decent reviews to date – we have everything you need to know right here.

Polestar 4

Expert Rating:
B
The sleek Polestar 4 offers engaging looks with plenty of tech. It doesn't drive as nicely as you might hope, though.

MG ZS

Expert Rating:
B
Now a hybrid, the second-generation MG ZS carries on its predecessor's value-for-money reputation, but the SUV's ride comfort has been criticised.

Lotus Emeya

Expert Rating:
B
The Lotus Emeya electric supersaloon provides astonishing performance and a luxurious cabin, but it doesn't topple the Porsche Taycan from its perch according to most UK motoring critics.

Leapmotor T03

Expert Rating:
C
The Leapmotor T03 scores top marks for its low pricing but its driving experience is poor and the electronic safety systems are awful.

Dacia Spring

Expert Rating:
D
The Dacia Spring is drawing plenty of reviewer attention due to its unparalleled EV pricing, but its poor safety credentials are a concern.

Omoda 5

Expert Rating:
D
The Omoda 5 is a medium-sized SUV/crossover and the first model to be launched by new Chinese brand Omoda. Our award-winning Expert Rating has all you need to know about this new car.