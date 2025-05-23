Expert Ratings

This is the definitive ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale in the UK that are made in China.

How can we make such a bold claim? Because this list isn’t just based on our opinion. We’ve pulled together tens of millions of key data points on every new car (as well as a growing number of near-new used cars), including more than 17,000 new car reviews from 35 of the UK’s top motoring websites. We also factor in complete safety data from Euro NCAP, reliability data and five-year running cost information.

All this adds up to the most comprehensive analysis of expert opinion and real-world data found anywhere in the motoring world.