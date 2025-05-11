fbpx

BYD Sealion 7

(2025 – present)

BYD Sealion 7 (2025 onwards) ER wallpaper

Summary

The BYD Sealion is a mid-large electric SUV that sits at the top of the ever-expanding BYD family. It was unveiled in 2024 before arriving in the UK in early 2025.

The Sealion 7 is related to the BYD Seal saloon, although it uses a more advanced version of the Seal’s platform, including more advanced electric motor and drive technologies for better performance and efficiency.

Initial media reviews for the BYD Sealion 7 have been disappointing. Despite praise for its spacious cabin and decent levels of kit for the money, several reviewers have pointed out that the Sealion 7 is more expensive and not as good to drive as a Tesla Model Y.

The ride and handling of the Sealion 7 have also been questioned by several reviewers, with Darren Cassey from Carwow describing it as “not very comfortable” and Dean Gibson from Auto Express pointing out that it “doesn’t drive as sweetly” as some alternatives.

On the positive side, it has an excellent safety rating according to testing by Euro NCAP, scoring a full five stars when testing in April 2025.

As of May 2025, the BYD Sealion 7 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating and zero tailpipe emissions, but its running costs are only average and its media review scores have been poor.

Sealion 7 highlights

  • Spacious interior compared to a petrol SUV
  • Competitive pricing and specification
  • Some tech not intuitive enough
  • Reasonable battery range, although not class-leading

Sealion 7 lowlights

  • Ride quality not particularly comfortable
  • Driving experience is sub-par
  • Fit and finish not a match for class leaders
  • The name is a bit cringey

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-large five-seat SUV
Engines: Electric
Price: From £44,990

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Next update due: TBA

BYD Sealion 7 Design (2025 onwards) front, dynamic
BYD Sealion 7 Design (2025 onwards) rear, dynamic
BYD Sealion 7 Excellence (2025 onwards) dashboard

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The BYD Sealion 7 is a spacious SUV with some clever tech, but it’s not very comfortable and alternatives are nicer inside.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Darren Cassey

“The BYD Sealion 7 is a Chinese, electric family SUV that’s strong on space and kit, but doesn’t drive as sweetly as some in this competitive segment.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Dean Gibson, Alex Ingram

More reviews

Auto Trader

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Electrifying.com

Green Car Guide

Honest John

Parkers

The Independent

The Sunday Times

The Telegraph

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: April 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 87%
Child protection: 93%
Vulnerable road users: 76%
Safety assist: 79%

The BYD Sealion 7 scored top marks in its Euro NCAP safety assessment in 2025, with excellent results in every category.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the BYD Sealion 7 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Sealion 7 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of May 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Sealion 7. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The BYD Sealion 7 is still a very new car, we don’t have enough data to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Sealion 7, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Sealion 7

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Sealion 7. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BYD Sealion 7, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Cupra TavascanFord Mustang Mach-E | Genesis Electrified GV70Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jaguar I-Pace | KGM Torres EVXKia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Mini Countryman ElectricNissan Ariya | Peugeot e-3008 | Polestar 3 | Renault Scenic E-TechSkoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland ElectricVolkswagen ID.4

The ranks of mid-to-large electric SUVs are swelling by the week, with almost every major brand offering at least one vehicle that could rival the BYD Sealion 7 on price and/or specification. It’s a hugely competitive market out there, so keep an eye on our Expert Rating scores and new car offers from the leading brands to make the best decision for your needs.

More news, reviews and information about BYD at The Car Expert

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin

BYD Seal

BYD Seal

BYD Seal U

BYD Seal U

Which new cars are built in China?

Which new cars are built in China?

Plug-in hybrid cars – what's on sale and what's coming in 2025?

Plug-in hybrid cars – what's on sale and what's coming in 2025?

Electric BYD Atto 2 crossover to arrive in February

Electric BYD Atto 2 crossover to arrive in February

Electric cars – what's on sale and what's coming in 2023?

Electric cars – what's on sale and what's coming in 2023?

BYD Sealion 7 coupé-SUV pricing announced

BYD Sealion 7 coupé-SUV pricing announced

The best new cars of this year are set to be revealed…

The best new cars of this year are set to be revealed…

New BYD Sealion 7 coupé-SUV to arrive before end of year

New BYD Sealion 7 coupé-SUV to arrive before end of year

Five of the safest new small cars on sale in 2024

Five of the safest new small cars on sale in 2024

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The BYD Sealion 7 has a terrific safety rating and a spacious cabin, but the comfort and driving experience leave a bit to be desired.BYD Sealion 7
