Summary

The BYD Sealion is a mid-large electric SUV that sits at the top of the ever-expanding BYD family. It was unveiled in 2024 before arriving in the UK in early 2025.

The Sealion 7 is related to the BYD Seal saloon, although it uses a more advanced version of the Seal’s platform, including more advanced electric motor and drive technologies for better performance and efficiency.

Initial media reviews for the BYD Sealion 7 have been disappointing. Despite praise for its spacious cabin and decent levels of kit for the money, several reviewers have pointed out that the Sealion 7 is more expensive and not as good to drive as a Tesla Model Y.

The ride and handling of the Sealion 7 have also been questioned by several reviewers, with Darren Cassey from Carwow describing it as “not very comfortable” and Dean Gibson from Auto Express pointing out that it “doesn’t drive as sweetly” as some alternatives.

On the positive side, it has an excellent safety rating according to testing by Euro NCAP, scoring a full five stars when testing in April 2025.

As of May 2025, the BYD Sealion 7 holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 71%. It scores top marks for its excellent safety rating and zero tailpipe emissions, but its running costs are only average and its media review scores have been poor.

Sealion 7 highlights Spacious interior compared to a petrol SUV

Competitive pricing and specification

Some tech not intuitive enough

Reasonable battery range, although not class-leading Sealion 7 lowlights Ride quality not particularly comfortable

Driving experience is sub-par

Fit and finish not a match for class leaders

The name is a bit cringey

Key specifications

Body style: Mid-large five-seat SUV

Engines: Electric

Price: From £44,990 Launched: Winter 2024/25

Last updated: N/A

Next update due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The BYD Sealion 7 is a spacious SUV with some clever tech, but it’s not very comfortable and alternatives are nicer inside.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

“The BYD Sealion 7 is a Chinese, electric family SUV that’s strong on space and kit, but doesn’t drive as sweetly as some in this competitive segment.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Auto Trader Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“BYD’s large electric SUV promises advanced technology, sporty performance and premium comfort, but doesn’t quite deliver in all areas.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The BYD Sealion 7 goes big on interior space and kit – although it’s not such a polished package as the Seal.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Sealion 7, slightly odd name aside, is well equipped, has decent range and performance, and is comfortable and quiet. A bit more polish in some areas would elevate it even higher, but as it stands the BYD Sealion 7 is well worth consideration.”

Author: Kyle Fortune, Seth Walton

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.4 / 10

“The BYD Sealion 7 is a fairly upmarket electric SUV with a spacious interior and lots of tech, but it needs some fine polishing.”

Author: Andy Goodwin, Jordan Katsianis

Read review Electrifying.com Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“BYD’s large family SUV is a rival to the Tesla Model Y, and with value, comfort and interior quality on its side, it could steal sales from its American nemesis.”

Author: Ginny Buckley

Read review Green Car Guide Model reviewed: Excellence AWD

Score: 9 / 10

“The BYD Sealion 7 offers an excellent driving experience, with comfortable ride quality, together with impressive performance and reassuring levels of grip in Excellence AWD trim. The interior is spacious, it feels genuinely premium and features the latest technology.”

Author: Paul Clarke

Read review Honest John Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“While the BYD Sealion 7 is able to compete with similarly priced but more established rivals, its sub-par ride and handling, plus some tech-related annoyances, mean it can’t be heartily recommended over better-known alternatives. And don’t get us started on the name…”

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Solid electric SUV will have a hard job toppling the class leaders.”

Author: Piers Ward, Seth Walton

Read review The Independent Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“So much for these Chinese brands undercutting rivals – the new BYD Sealion 7 is more expensive than its big rival, the new Tesla Model Y. It also doesn’t go as far on a single charge. So being more expensive and with a smaller range immediately count against the BYD, and then you drive it, which might put you off even more.”

Author: Steve Fowler

Read review The Sunday Times Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“Functional, fast, but somewhat forgettable.”

Author: Dave Humphreys

Read review The Telegraph Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 4 / 10

“Despite significant improvements on earlier Chinese BYD models, the BYD Sealion 7 is in danger of becoming just another battery-powered family SUV.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The BYD Sealion 7 is big, roomy and well-equipped for the price. But even though it’s quick, it’s not as much fun as some rivals.”

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: April 2025

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 87%

Child protection: 93%

Vulnerable road users: 76%

Safety assist: 79%

The BYD Sealion 7 scored top marks in its Euro NCAP safety assessment in 2025, with excellent results in every category.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2025, the BYD Sealion 7 has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Sealion 7 is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of May 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the BYD Sealion 7. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

The BYD Sealion 7 is still a very new car, we don’t have enough data to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Sealion 7, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the BYD Sealion 7

As of May 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the BYD Sealion 7. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local BYD dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the BYD Sealion 7, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Audi Q6 e-tron | BMW iX3 | Cupra Tavascan | Ford Mustang Mach-E | Genesis Electrified GV70 | Hyundai Ioniq 5 | Jaguar I-Pace | KGM Torres EVX | Kia EV6 | Mercedes-Benz EQC | Mini Countryman Electric | Nissan Ariya | Peugeot e-3008 | Polestar 3 | Renault Scenic E-Tech | Skoda Enyaq | Subaru Solterra | Tesla Model Y | Toyota bZ4X | Vauxhall Grandland Electric | Volkswagen ID.4

The ranks of mid-to-large electric SUVs are swelling by the week, with almost every major brand offering at least one vehicle that could rival the BYD Sealion 7 on price and/or specification. It’s a hugely competitive market out there, so keep an eye on our Expert Rating scores and new car offers from the leading brands to make the best decision for your needs.

More information

More news, reviews and information about BYD at The Car Expert

Buy a BYD Sealion 7

If you’re looking to buy a new or used BYD Sealion 7, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Lease a BYD Sealion 7

If you’re looking to lease a new BYD Sealion 7, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Subscribe to a BYD Sealion 7

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)