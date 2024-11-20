Summary

Cupra’s second all-electric model, the Tavascan is an upmarket coupé-SUV that first arrived in the UK in late 2024.

Praised by the British motoring media for its styling, battery range and ride comfort, some reviewers conclude that, while the Tavascan is a compelling family-friendly package, it doesn’t deliver the sporty driving experience its manufacturer promised – a criticism also levelled against the smaller Cupra Born when it first launched.

“There’s lots to admire but not enough to love”, says Andrew English of The Telegraph, adding that Cupra’s promise of a “terrific driving experience” is not backed up by the coupé-SUV’s performance, and that the slightly rubbery brakes “are horrible”.

Charlie Harvey of Carbuyer acknowledges that the car is “not especially quick to drive”, but that “it has nicely weighted controls and a good balance of driving feel and comfort.”

If you are simply looking for your next family car and driving thrills aren’t as necessary, Will Dron of The Sunday Times concludes that the Tavascan is a good “rational” SUV choice that is “more interesting than most other Volkswagen Group” models.

As of November 2024, the Cupra Tavascan currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 68%. While its review scores are hampered by some disappointment surrounding the car’s performance, this overall score is bolstered by the Tavascan’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and low running costs.

Tavascan highlights Unique looks inside and out

Well-built interior with impressive tech

Competitive battery range

Sharp handling Tavascan lowlights Performance not as sporty as exterior looks

Frustrating touch-sensitive slider

Rivals are cheaper

Brakes are a little rubbery

Key specifications

Body style: Medium coupé-SUV

Engines: electric, battery-powered

Price: From £47,340 on-road Launched: Autumn 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Cupra Tavascan is the brand’s most convincing EV yet, with impressive ride comfort, fine handling, and excellent interior quality.”

Author: Jordan Katsianis

Read review Auto Trader + Score: 7 / 10

“While the Cupra Tavascan is comfortable and certainly looks the part, it doesn’t quite live up to the assertive styling in all areas.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Cupra Tavascan is likeable, if not without its quirks and curiosities. Single-motor version should show it in a better dynamic light (we hope).”

Author: Mark Tisshaw

Read review Car + Score: 8 / 10

“For better or worse, the Cupra Tavascan essentially takes the Born formula and scales it up. It executes its brief well, providing grip, ample straight-line speed and a degree of feedback that makes driving it fast relatively rewarding. But that if sounds stilted in some ways, that’s because, even in VZ mode, the Tavascan feels ‘competent’ rather than truly gripping.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“While it uses family underpinnings shared with other EVs from the Volkswagen Group, its design feels unique, whether you love or hate it. It’s not especially quick to drive, but it has nicely weighted controls and a good balance of driving feel and comfort.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The Cupra Tavascan is a stylish SUV inside and out, but it remains to be seen whether it’s good enough to justify the rather hefty price tag.”

Read review Driving Electric + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Cupra’s first electric SUV is the beginning of a new chapter for this growing brand, and a very promising one at that.”

Author: Shane Wilkinson

Read review Electrifying.com + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“I had high expectations but have come away disappointed. I’d expected a car which took the best elements of the Born and Formentor and put them in a bigger package. But it’s not quite there.”

Author: Tom Barnard

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“Is the Tavascan good? Yes, but it’s some nicer plastics and a little more calibration away from being very a true recommended choice.”

Author: Curtis Moldrich

Read review The Sun + Model reviewed: Range overview

“Their bulk makes the back feel dark and dingy, but actually there’s plenty of room behind. Electric crossovers are mostly boring, if easy to drive.”

Author: Rob Gill

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Tavascan has a tough job on its hands to attract buyers, though is more interesting than most other Volkswagen Group efforts and the Cupra brand is currently one of the coolest out there. And while somewhat less thrilling than the eye-catching design suggests, it’s actually a more rational choice than Cupra’s boss suggests.”

Author: Will Dron

Read review The Telegraph + Model reviewed: VZ dual motor

Score: 6 / 10

“There’s lots to admire but not enough to love. Cupra promises a terrific driving experience with the Tavascan and it simply isn’t. It promises sporting handling, which it hasn’t, while the brakes are horrible and inhibit your ability to exploit the chassis that promises a lot more.”

Author: Andrew English

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The styling is a matter of taste, but anyone put off by it will be missing out on one of the best-realised EV crossovers there is.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 5 stars

Date tested: November 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 89%

Child protection: 86%

Vulnerable road users: 80%

Safety assist: 79%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Cupra Tavascan has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Tavascan is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data Battery range Average Score Variation Score EV models 339 miles A 324 – 353 miles A – A Electrical efficiency Average Score Variation Score EV models 4.1 m/KWh C 3.9 – 4.3 m/KWh B – C Insurance group Average Score Variation Score All models 31 C 28 – 33 B – C Service and maintenance Cost Score Year 1 £293 C Year 2 £559 B Year 3 £860 B Year 4 £1,112 B Year 5 £1,375 A Overall £4,199 B

The Cupra Tavascan is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The SUV’s battery range is competitive and its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is good for a car of this size.

It’s insurance premiums are in a middling bracket and its servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are on the cheaper side too.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Cupra Tavascan to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tavascan, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Cupra Tavascan

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Cupra Tavascan. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Cupra dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Cupra Tavascan has received.

2024 Red Dot Design Award

