Cupra Tavascan

(2024 - present)

Cupra Tavascan | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

68
%
B

This model is still new so we don't have a Used Car Expert Rating score yet. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

63
%
B

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

100
%
-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

80
%
A

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Summary

Cupra’s second all-electric model, the Tavascan is an upmarket coupé-SUV that first arrived in the UK in late 2024.

Praised by the British motoring media for its styling, battery range and ride comfort, some reviewers conclude that, while the Tavascan is a compelling family-friendly package, it doesn’t deliver the sporty driving experience its manufacturer promised – a criticism also levelled against the smaller Cupra Born when it first launched.

“There’s lots to admire but not enough to love”, says Andrew English of The Telegraph, adding that Cupra’s promise of a “terrific driving experience” is not backed up by the coupé-SUV’s performance, and that the slightly rubbery brakes “are horrible”.

Charlie Harvey of Carbuyer acknowledges that the car is “not especially quick to drive”, but that “it has nicely weighted controls and a good balance of driving feel and comfort.”

If you are simply looking for your next family car and driving thrills aren’t as necessary, Will Dron of The Sunday Times concludes that the Tavascan is a good “rational” SUV choice that is “more interesting than most other Volkswagen Group” models.

As of November 2024, the Cupra Tavascan currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 68%. While its review scores are hampered by some disappointment surrounding the car’s performance, this overall score is bolstered by the Tavascan’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and low running costs.

Tavascan highlights

  • Unique looks inside and out
  • Well-built interior with impressive tech
  • Competitive battery range
  • Sharp handling

Tavascan lowlights

  • Performance not as sporty as exterior looks
  • Frustrating touch-sensitive slider
  • Rivals are cheaper
  • Brakes are a little rubbery

Key specifications

Body style: Medium coupé-SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £47,340 on-road

Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Cupra Tavascan front view | Expert Rating
Cupra Tavascan rear view | Expert Rating
Cupra Tavascan interior view | Expert Rating
Cupra Tavascan boot view | Expert Rating

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 89%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 80%
Safety assist: 79%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of November 2024, the Cupra Tavascan has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Tavascan is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models339 milesA324 – 353 milesA – A
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models4.1 m/KWhC3.9 – 4.3 m/KWhB – C
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models31C28 – 33B – C
Service and maintenanceCostScore
Year 1£293C
Year 2£559B
Year 3£860B
Year 4£1,112B
Year 5£1,375A
Overall£4,199B

The Cupra Tavascan is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The SUV’s battery range is competitive and its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is good for a car of this size.

It’s insurance premiums are in a middling bracket and its servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are on the cheaper side too.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Cupra Tavascan to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tavascan, we’ll publish the results here.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Cupra Tavascan

As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Cupra Tavascan. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Cupra dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Cupra Tavascan has received.

2024

  • Red Dot Design Award

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Cupra Tavascan, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

  • More Cupra ratings, reviews, news and features

More news, reviews and information about the Cupra Tavascan at The Car Expert

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

The Cupra Tavascan is an electric coupé-SUV with attractive looks and tech, but those expecting driving thrills will likely be disappointed.

