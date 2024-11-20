Summary
Cupra’s second all-electric model, the Tavascan is an upmarket coupé-SUV that first arrived in the UK in late 2024.
Praised by the British motoring media for its styling, battery range and ride comfort, some reviewers conclude that, while the Tavascan is a compelling family-friendly package, it doesn’t deliver the sporty driving experience its manufacturer promised – a criticism also levelled against the smaller Cupra Born when it first launched.
“There’s lots to admire but not enough to love”, says Andrew English of The Telegraph, adding that Cupra’s promise of a “terrific driving experience” is not backed up by the coupé-SUV’s performance, and that the slightly rubbery brakes “are horrible”.
Charlie Harvey of Carbuyer acknowledges that the car is “not especially quick to drive”, but that “it has nicely weighted controls and a good balance of driving feel and comfort.”
If you are simply looking for your next family car and driving thrills aren’t as necessary, Will Dron of The Sunday Times concludes that the Tavascan is a good “rational” SUV choice that is “more interesting than most other Volkswagen Group” models.
As of November 2024, the Cupra Tavascan currently holds a New Car Expert Rating of B with a score of 68%. While its review scores are hampered by some disappointment surrounding the car’s performance, this overall score is bolstered by the Tavascan’s full five-star Euro NCAP safety rating and low running costs.
Tavascan highlights
- Unique looks inside and out
- Well-built interior with impressive tech
- Competitive battery range
- Sharp handling
Tavascan lowlights
- Performance not as sporty as exterior looks
- Frustrating touch-sensitive slider
- Rivals are cheaper
- Brakes are a little rubbery
Key specifications
Body style: Medium coupé-SUV
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £47,340 on-road
Launched: Autumn 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Auto Express
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The Cupra Tavascan is the brand’s most convincing EV yet, with impressive ride comfort, fine handling, and excellent interior quality.”
Author: Jordan Katsianis
Read review
Auto Trader
Score: 7 / 10
“While the Cupra Tavascan is comfortable and certainly looks the part, it doesn’t quite live up to the assertive styling in all areas.”
Author: Catherine King
Read review
Autocar
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Cupra Tavascan is likeable, if not without its quirks and curiosities. Single-motor version should show it in a better dynamic light (we hope).”
Author: Mark Tisshaw
Read review
Car
Score: 8 / 10
“For better or worse, the Cupra Tavascan essentially takes the Born formula and scales it up. It executes its brief well, providing grip, ample straight-line speed and a degree of feedback that makes driving it fast relatively rewarding. But that if sounds stilted in some ways, that’s because, even in VZ mode, the Tavascan feels ‘competent’ rather than truly gripping.”
Author: Curtis Moldrich
Read review
Carbuyer
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“While it uses family underpinnings shared with other EVs from the Volkswagen Group, its design feels unique, whether you love or hate it. It’s not especially quick to drive, but it has nicely weighted controls and a good balance of driving feel and comfort.”
Author: Charlie Harvey
Read review
Carwow
Model reviewed: Range overview
“The Cupra Tavascan is a stylish SUV inside and out, but it remains to be seen whether it’s good enough to justify the rather hefty price tag.”
Read review
Driving Electric
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Cupra’s first electric SUV is the beginning of a new chapter for this growing brand, and a very promising one at that.”
Author: Shane Wilkinson
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“I had high expectations but have come away disappointed. I’d expected a car which took the best elements of the Born and Formentor and put them in a bigger package. But it’s not quite there.”
Author: Tom Barnard
Read review
Parkers
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“Is the Tavascan good? Yes, but it’s some nicer plastics and a little more calibration away from being very a true recommended choice.”
Author: Curtis Moldrich
Read review
The Sun
Model reviewed: Range overview
“Their bulk makes the back feel dark and dingy, but actually there’s plenty of room behind. Electric crossovers are mostly boring, if easy to drive.”
Author: Rob Gill
Read review
The Sunday Times
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The Tavascan has a tough job on its hands to attract buyers, though is more interesting than most other Volkswagen Group efforts and the Cupra brand is currently one of the coolest out there. And while somewhat less thrilling than the eye-catching design suggests, it’s actually a more rational choice than Cupra’s boss suggests.”
Author: Will Dron
Read review
The Telegraph
Model reviewed: VZ dual motor
Score: 6 / 10
“There’s lots to admire but not enough to love. Cupra promises a terrific driving experience with the Tavascan and it simply isn’t. It promises sporting handling, which it hasn’t, while the brakes are horrible and inhibit your ability to exploit the chassis that promises a lot more.”
Author: Andrew English
Read review
Top Gear
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10
“The styling is a matter of taste, but anyone put off by it will be missing out on one of the best-realised EV crossovers there is.”
Author: Paul Horrell
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 5 stars
Date tested: November 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 89%
Child protection: 86%
Vulnerable road users: 80%
Safety assist: 79%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of November 2024, the Cupra Tavascan has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the Tavascan is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing whenever it ever takes place. Check back again soon.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|EV models
|339 miles
|A
|324 – 353 miles
|A – A
|Electrical efficiency
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|EV models
|4.1 m/KWh
|C
|3.9 – 4.3 m/KWh
|B – C
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|31
|C
|28 – 33
|B – C
|Service and maintenance
|Cost
|Score
|Year 1
|£293
|C
|Year 2
|£559
|B
|Year 3
|£860
|B
|Year 4
|£1,112
|B
|Year 5
|£1,375
|A
|Overall
|£4,199
|B
The Cupra Tavascan is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
The SUV’s battery range is competitive and its electrical efficiency (the EV equivalent of miles per gallon for a petrol or diesel car) is good for a car of this size.
It’s insurance premiums are in a middling bracket and its servicing and maintenance costs over the first five years of ownership are on the cheaper side too.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of November 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Cupra Tavascan to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Tavascan, we’ll publish the results here.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Cupra Tavascan
As of November 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Cupra Tavascan. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Cupra dealer.
Awards
Trophies, prizes and awards that the Cupra Tavascan has received.
2024
- Red Dot Design Award
Similar cars
If you’re looking at the Cupra Tavascan, you might also be interested in these alternatives.
- More Cupra ratings, reviews, news and features
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Cupra Tavascan at The Car Expert
