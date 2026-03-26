Cupra Tavascan range gains new entry-level model

Cupra has announced updates to its all-electric Tavascan coupé-SUV, including a new entry-level variant, revised interior technology and additional features.

This is the Tavascan’s first mid-life update since its UK launch in Autumn 2024, as Cupra aims to keep the family car competitive with similarly-sized newcomers like the MG S6 EV, Citroën ë-C5 Aircross and BYD Sealion 7, as well as recently-updated alternatives like the Skoda Enyaq.

New entry-level version added

The main change is the introduction of a new lower-powered variant, which sits below the existing models in the line-up.

This version uses a 190hp electric motor paired with a 58kWh battery. Cupra quotes a range of around 270 miles from full charge and a 10% to 80% rapid charging time of approximately 28 minutes.

It joins the existing Tavascan range, which includes:

A 286hp model with a 77kWh battery

A 340hp dual-motor ‘VZ’ version, also using a 77kWh battery

The addition of the smaller battery and lower output brings the Tavascan more in line with other electric SUVs that offer multiple battery options, such as the Volkswagen ID.5 and Skoda Enyaq.

The updated Tavascan introduces changes to the in-car technology and controls.

A new ten-inch digital instrument display replaces features behind the steering wheel, while the infotainment system now runs on Android Automotive OS. This allows access to apps via a built-in app store, similar to systems used by Volvo and Polestar.

Cupra has also added physical buttons to the steering wheel, moving away from touch-sensitive controls used in some Volkswagen Group models.

Other tweaks and additons

New digital access features have been introduced, including the ability to use a smartphone as a key. Owners can share access with other users, while functions such as automatic locking and unlocking based on proximity are also included.

The Tavascan also gains vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, allowing it to supply power to external devices using the car’s battery. This feature is increasingly common in electric vehicles, with similar functionality offered by models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.

Cupra has also added or updated several driving-related features. Launch Control is available on versions with the larger 77kWh battery, enabling maximum acceleration from a standstill. One-pedal driving is also included, allowing the car to slow down and stop using regenerative braking when the driver lifts off the accelerator.

Further updates include:

A revised climate control system that can pre-condition the cabin before entry

An updated sound system developed with Sennheiser

A new exterior colour option, Midnight Black

Production of the updated Cupra Tavascan is due to begin in the coming weeks, with the first customer deliveries expected in the latter part of the third quarter of 2026.