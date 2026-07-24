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Zeekr

Zeekr is a new car brand that will launch in the UK in 2027. Get up to speed with all the latest Zeekr news, Expert Ratings and reviews.

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Zeekr is an upcoming premium electric car brand from Geely, combining Chinese engineering with design work led from Sweden.

This page brings together all of our Zeekr coverage in one place, including early reviews, latest news and features, to help you understand the brand and follow its arrival in the UK.

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Zeekr Expert Ratings
Latest Zeekr news
Latest Zeekr reviews
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Expert Ratings

We do not currently have any Expert Ratings for Zeekr models. These will be added once UK cars are launched and enough information is available.

Coming soon

Current Zeekr models

Latest Zeekr news

New and updated Zeekr models, as well as industry news about Zeekr in the UK

Latest Zeekr reviews

We test the latest Zeekr models, with a variety of short test drives and comprehensive road tests

Zeekr features and advice

Feature articles and buying advice that include Zeekr, from model explainers to wider market analysis

About Zeekr

Zeekr may be a new name for British buyers, but it is part of one of the world’s largest car groups. It sits within Geely alongside brands such as Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, and was created to focus entirely on more upmarket electric cars rather than petrol or hybrid models.

The cars are engineered and built in China, while Zeekr’s global design operation is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The result is intended to combine Geely’s electric-car technology and manufacturing resources with a more European design and driving character. Its range in existing European markets covers several types of premium electric car rather than relying on a single model or body style.

Zeekr is preparing to enter a crowded UK market, where established premium brands and newer Chinese manufacturers are already competing for many of the same buyers. The early signs from our first drive are promising, particularly for cabin quality and the way the car drives, but the full picture will depend on UK pricing, specifications and ownership support.

Dealer coverage, servicing, software support, warranty arrangements and resale values will all be important once the first cars go on sale. This page brings together all of our Zeekr coverage in one place, including reviews, news and feature articles, so you can learn more about the brand now and follow its progress as the UK launch approaches.

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