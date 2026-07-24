About Zeekr

Zeekr may be a new name for British buyers, but it is part of one of the world’s largest car groups. It sits within Geely alongside brands such as Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, and was created to focus entirely on more upmarket electric cars rather than petrol or hybrid models.

The cars are engineered and built in China, while Zeekr’s global design operation is based in Gothenburg, Sweden. The result is intended to combine Geely’s electric-car technology and manufacturing resources with a more European design and driving character. Its range in existing European markets covers several types of premium electric car rather than relying on a single model or body style.

Zeekr is preparing to enter a crowded UK market, where established premium brands and newer Chinese manufacturers are already competing for many of the same buyers. The early signs from our first drive are promising, particularly for cabin quality and the way the car drives, but the full picture will depend on UK pricing, specifications and ownership support.

Dealer coverage, servicing, software support, warranty arrangements and resale values will all be important once the first cars go on sale. This page brings together all of our Zeekr coverage in one place, including reviews, news and feature articles, so you can learn more about the brand now and follow its progress as the UK launch approaches.