About Aion

Aion is still a new name in the UK, but it comes from a much larger company than many buyers may realise. It’s part of GAC, one of China’s largest car manufacturers, and it has already built a strong position in its home market with electric cars and battery technology.

The brand’s UK arrival starts with the Aion V, a mid-sized electric SUV aimed at one of the busiest parts of the new car market. More models are expected to follow, so this is not likely to remain a one-car brand for long. Even so, it’s still early days, and British buyers will need time to understand where Aion fits alongside better-known names and the growing number of other Chinese brands already arriving here.

For now, Aion looks set to compete on the things that matter to many electric-car buyers: price, equipment, driving range, public charging speed and day-to-day practicality. The brand also has a battery and technology story behind it, but what matters most for UK buyers is how well the cars work on British roads and how quickly the dealer and service network builds up.

Aion is entering a crowded market, so a big company name in China will not be enough on its own. It will still need to prove itself on ownership support, software, resale values and long-term confidence. This page brings together all of our Aion coverage in one place, including Expert Ratings, reviews, news and feature articles, so you can keep track of how the brand develops in the UK.