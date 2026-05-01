Everything-you-need-to-know-about-Aion

Never heard of Aion? Arriving in the UK in April 2026, this is of course yet another Chinese brand, and in the world of ‘new energy vehicles’ (in English – electric vehicles or EVs) it’s no bit player – this is the third-largest electric vehicle brand in the world, beaten only by Tesla and BYD.

In China, Aion creates a swathe of positive headlines – it was the first Chinese brand to reach one million EV sales, and has topped the Chinese version of the annual J.D.Power customer satisfaction survey for nine consecutive years.

Parent company GAC Aion is renowned for its pursuit of technology, particularly in battery charging. In China, a graphene battery has been developed for the Aion V, technology that can permit a 0 to 80% charge in a mere eight minutes, and GAC Aion has also developed 480kW charging stations that add 30% to 80% charges in less than five minutes.

Aion says that not being among the first wave of new Chinese brands in the UK has been an advantage, as it’s been able to quiz potential customers on the good and bad points of buying from an unknown name. And it’s used this information to shape its offering, not least with a warranty that will make rivals sit up and take notice.

So who or what is Aion?

Aion is a sub-brand of GAC, the fifth-largest automotive manufacturer in China and long established – its output has included joint programmes over many years with Honda and Toyota, among others, including building the European versions of the Honda Jazz.

The company that became Aion was established in 2017, initially as GAC New Energy Automobile. As the title suggests, its brief was to develop ‘new energy’ vehicles, primarily electric vehicles (EVs), and it launched Aion as a brand in 2018 – the first model being the Aion S, a mid-sized electric saloon. The Aion V electric SUV, the company’s first car in the UK, was among some 12 new models unveiled in 2019.

In 2020, the ‘New Energy’ bit was dropped, and the company was renamed GAC Aion, being separated from the rest of the GAC operation. Progress was swift and, by the end of 2023, GAC Aion had become the world’s third-largest electric vehicle brand, beaten only by Tesla and BYD.

GAC Aion’s first right-hand drive vehicle was launched in Thailand in 2023, and a factory opened there in 2024. GAC Aion expanded throughout the Far East and then set its sights on Europe, with the UK a prime initial market.

When did Aion launch in the UK?

As of April 2026, Aion is in the process of arriving in the UK, unveiling its first car and appointing its initial dealers. Distributor Jameel Motors has been signed up to bring the Chinese brand to customers – the company has a long history with Honda, especially in Asian markets, and has recently launched the Chinese van brand Farizon in the UK.

What models does Aion have and what else is coming?

Aion arrives on the UK market with the V (pronounced ‘vee’, not five), a mid-sized electric SUV which the brand is promoting on its interior space, quality of build and a market-leading ‘Great 8’ warranty (see below). It comes with just one battery size, claiming an official range of 317 miles which puts it ahead of most of its direct rivals.

The Aion V will be joined by the UT, a smaller sister SUV, before the end of 2026. A larger SUV will then follow in 2027 – it’s called the S7 in China but apparently is unlikely to carry this name into UK showrooms. It will have a plug-in hybrid drivetrain and Aion is also considering offering range-extenders among the seven car lines it expects to have on sale by the end of 2027.

2026 Aion V

Where can I try an Aion car?

The first and flagship Aion outlet has opened in Slough to coincide with the launch of the Aion V, operated by distributor Jameel Motors with the brand’s UK headquarters above it.

Aion is now recruiting dealers, initially targeting major regional groups, both those who already market one of the emerging Asian brands and others who according to Aion retail boss Duncan Johnston “missed out” when the first swathe of new brands arrived in the UK.

The intention is to have 15 outlets by summer 2026, expanding to 25 by the end of the year and then to around 100 by 2030.

What makes Aion different to the rest?

While Aion is yet to prove its credentials in the UK, the company insists it will be different to the mainstream, because before bringing a car to market it has seriously listened to potential customers and acted on what they are looking for.

A prime example was the seven-year warranty offered by Kia, which customers reportedly described as a “game-changer”. As a direct result, all Aion cars will come with the ‘Great 8’ – eight years warranty (or 100,000 miles), eight years servicing, eight years of MOTs and eight years of roadside assistance through a partnership with the AA.

This warranty has had a knock-on effect of boosting the predicted resale value of the Aion V, with the three-year predicted value by industry specialists Cap HPI placing the Aion at more than £17,000, matching the significantly more expensive Volkswagen ID.4 and more than £3,000 ahead of Chinese rivals such as the Omoda E5 and BYD Atto 3.

Summary

Aion argues that by not being the first of the new Chinese brands on the UK market, it has been able to talk to consumers and do right what the others might have got wrong.

This company believes that it has a strong product and that the Aion V will tick many boxes for the EV buyer, while plus points such as the Great 8 warranty will boost resale values and help the brand stand above the mainstream. Only time will tell…

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