Vauxhall flips the script on EV pricing

For most new cars, the buying equation tends to be that the electric version of a particular model is more expensive than the same or similar car with petrol power. You pay more for the EV and then save money on your running costs over time.

But that creates a position where the petrol version is the ‘default’ choice, and plug-in hybrid or electric versions are optional upgrades. At a time when car manufacturers are trying to encourage buyers to choose EVs, it reinforces the idea that there’s a higher upfront cost to going electric.

For the last few months, Vauxhall has been starting to flip that script. With the new Frontera, launched late last year, it priced the petrol and electric versions at the same price. And there have been finance campaigns on the Corsa hatchback that put the electric and petrol versions on the same monthly payments (although the rest of the terms were not identical). Now, Vauxhall has taken another big step forward with the updated Astra, launched this week and hitting UK streets this summer.

The revised Astra starts at £29,995, regardless of whether you choose the electric, plug-in hybrid or mild hybrid version. On top of that, the hatchback and estate models are the same price. It only gets more expensive if you go for a higher trim level.

Reframing the conversation

The effect is deceptively simple but significant in what it signals. When the electric version costs the same as the alternatives, the buyer stops asking “Can I justify paying more for the electric car?” and starts asking “Is there a reason not to get the electric one?” That’s a very different conversation, and it’s one that most buyers will answer differently.

While most brands charge more for their electric cars and then have to discount them further to bring them within buyers’ budgets, Vauxhall is reframing the entire proposition. The EV model becomes the default, with the plug-in hybrid or mild hybrid versions becoming fallback options.

As the UK government’s ZEV (zero-emission vehicle) mandate starts to really bite into the new car market, Vauxhall’s approach feels like a much smarter way of positioning EVs to the average buyer who has no strong allegiance to any particular powertrain philosophy and just wants the best options for their needs.

It will be very interesting to see whether this approach pays dividends for Vauxhall. The Astra is no longer a massive seller, as customers have been steadily moving away from hatchbacks and estates to SUVs, but if it helps shift more Astra customers into electric models, we can expect to see this pricing structure rolled out across the rest of the Vauxhall line-up and the wider Stellantis family.

We’ll have a review of the revised Astra next week, as well as updates to our Expert Ratings pages for both the petrol/hybrid Astra and the Astra Electric.