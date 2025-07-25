fbpx
Summary

The Vauxhall Frontera is a small SUV that sits between the Mokka and Grandland in Vauxhall’s model line-up. This is the petrol mild-hybrid version. Vauxhall also offers an all-electric version, which we have covered on a separate page.

The Frontera has received a largely positive reception from the British motoring media, noted for its attractive upfront price tag and spacious cabin that can be specced with seven-seats instead of five. That is unique to the small SUV class, and makes this Vauxhall a rival to both the five-seat Dacia Duster and seven-seat Dacia Jogger.

“It’s a big step forward compared to the old Crossland it replaces”, says Parker’s Ted Welford, “and has comfort and spaciousness as its key selling points.” Alistair Crooks of Auto Express adds that the Frontera is “astonishingly good value for money when you compare it with the more expensive Mokka.”

That said, if you don’t mind making the all-electric switch and have no need for seven-seats, reviewers conclude that the identically-priced Frontera Electric is the better choice. The car has also faced criticism for some cheap interior materials and its rather noisy petrol mild-hybrid system.

As the Carbuyer team concludes, “there are more refined cars out there with better quality interiors, but the Vauxhall Frontera is a great budget-friendly family car.”

The UK motoring media hasn’t published and UK road tests on the Vauxhall Frontera just yet. Keep checking back in coming months as we continue to build this page with more information about the family-sized petrol SUV.

Frontera highlights

  • Good value-for-money
  • Practical and spacious interior
  • Seven-seat configuration available
  • Comfortable ride quality

Frontera lowlights

  • No price advantage over the Frontera Electric
  • Dacia alternatives are cheaper
  • Some cheap interior plastics
  • Noisy mild-hybrid engine

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV
Engines: petrol mild-hybrid
Price: From £24,255 on-road

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“The Vauxhall Frontera is a spacious small SUV with an attractive price tag and the option of seven seats, but the interior does feel cheap in places.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

Read full review
Carwow

Jamie Edkins

“On paper, the Vauxhall Frontera looks astonishingly good value for money when you compare it with the more expensive Mokka. It’s much bigger, doesn’t skimp on equipment too much, looks the part and has the option of hybrid and electric power with no cost between them.”

Model reviewed: Range overview (including Frontera Electric)

Score: 9 / 10

Read full review
Auto Express

Alastair Crooks

More reviews

Business Car

Car

Carbuyer

Heycar

Parkers

Top Gear

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the Vauxhall Frontera has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Vauxhall Frontera has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Vauxhall Frontera. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Frontera to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Frontera, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Vauxhall Frontera

Overall ratingD31%
Petrol or diesel modelsE17%
Electric or hybrid modelsC56%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Vauxhall’s new car warranty is lower than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Frontera.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles, which is pretty basic cover.

If you are purchasing an ‘Approved Used’ Vauxhall Frontera from an official Vauxhall dealership, you should get a minimum one-year warranty included. If you are buying a used Frontera from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company and the terms may vary. If you are buying a used Frontera from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond anything that may be left on the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Vauxhall Frontera

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Vauxhall Frontera. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Vauxhall dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Vauxhall Frontera, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Dacia Duster | Dacia Jogger | Ford Puma | Hyundai Kona | Kia Niro | MG ZS | Peugeot 2008 | Renault Captur | Skoda Kamiq | Toyota Yaris Cross | Vauxhall Mokka | Volkswagen Taigo | Volkswagen T-Roc

More news, reviews and information about the Vauxhall Frontera range at The Car Expert

Vauxhall Frontera Electric

Vauxhall Frontera Electric

Pricing for Vauxhall Frontera SUV announced

Pricing for Vauxhall Frontera SUV announced

New Vauxhall Frontera SUV unveiled

New Vauxhall Frontera SUV unveiled

