Summary

The Vauxhall Frontera is a small SUV that sits between the Mokka and Grandland in Vauxhall’s model line-up. This is the petrol mild-hybrid version. Vauxhall also offers an all-electric version, which we have covered on a separate page.

The Frontera has received a largely positive reception from the British motoring media, noted for its attractive upfront price tag and spacious cabin that can be specced with seven-seats instead of five. That is unique to the small SUV class, and makes this Vauxhall a rival to both the five-seat Dacia Duster and seven-seat Dacia Jogger.

“It’s a big step forward compared to the old Crossland it replaces”, says Parker’s Ted Welford, “and has comfort and spaciousness as its key selling points.” Alistair Crooks of Auto Express adds that the Frontera is “astonishingly good value for money when you compare it with the more expensive Mokka.”

That said, if you don’t mind making the all-electric switch and have no need for seven-seats, reviewers conclude that the identically-priced Frontera Electric is the better choice. The car has also faced criticism for some cheap interior materials and its rather noisy petrol mild-hybrid system.

As the Carbuyer team concludes, “there are more refined cars out there with better quality interiors, but the Vauxhall Frontera is a great budget-friendly family car.”

The UK motoring media hasn’t published and UK road tests on the Vauxhall Frontera just yet. Keep checking back in coming months as we continue to build this page with more information about the family-sized petrol SUV.

Frontera highlights Good value-for-money

Practical and spacious interior

Seven-seat configuration available

Comfortable ride quality Frontera lowlights No price advantage over the Frontera Electric

Dacia alternatives are cheaper

Some cheap interior plastics

Noisy mild-hybrid engine

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: petrol mild-hybrid

Price: From £24,255 on-road Launched: Winter 2024/25

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews “The Vauxhall Frontera is a spacious small SUV with an attractive price tag and the option of seven seats, but the interior does feel cheap in places.” Model reviewed: Range overview Score: 7 / 10 Read full review

“On paper, the Vauxhall Frontera looks astonishingly good value for money when you compare it with the more expensive Mokka. It’s much bigger, doesn’t skimp on equipment too much, looks the part and has the option of hybrid and electric power with no cost between them.” Model reviewed: Range overview (including Frontera Electric) Score: 9 / 10 Read full review

More reviews Business Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The Vauxhall Frontera feels like a car of its time, with 2025 in our opinion likely to be the year of the affordable EV.”

Author: Martyn Collins

Read review Car Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Vauxhall Frontera is a big step forward compared to the old Crossland. Better to drive, far more spacious and more in-keeping with the times. It’s an excellent small family car and available for a decent price, too. But the electric Frontera is a better choice still.”

Author: Chris Chilton

Read review Carbuyer Model reviewed: Range overview (including Electric model)

Score: 8.2 / 10

“It’s a very spacious car for the class and will cater to those who need seven seats, but be aware that option is limited to the hybrid models. It’s comfortable for the most part over pothole-filled roads, but keen drivers better look elsewhere as it’s not particularly inspiring from behind the wheel.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Heycar Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“It drives well, and only a few cheap-feeling materials and a lack of a few desirable options take the sheen off a very capable car that offers very good value for money.”

Author: Phill Tromans

Read review Parkers Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7.6 / 10

“If you want a spacious, well-priced crossover, the Vauxhall Frontera deserves a look. It’s a big step forward compared to the old Crossland it replaces, and has comfort and spaciousness as its key selling points.”

Author: Ted Welford

Read review Top Gear Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 7 / 10

“The new Frontera is categorically not the old Frontera – in fact, it’s a pretty solid effort from Vauxhall. But the elephant in the room is the identically priced electric variant. If electric works for you then it seems the Frontera to buy.”

Author: Peter Rawlins

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

No safety rating

As of July 2025, the Vauxhall Frontera has not been assessed by Euro NCAP.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of July 2025, the Vauxhall Frontera has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of July 2025, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Vauxhall Frontera. Check back again soon.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of July 2025, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Vauxhall Frontera to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Frontera, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Vauxhall Frontera

Overall rating D 31% Petrol or diesel models E 17% Electric or hybrid models C 56% New car warranty duration 3 years New car warranty mileage 60,000 miles Battery warranty duration 8 years Battery warranty mileage 100,000 miles

Vauxhall’s new car warranty is lower than average, and worse than rival brands in a similar price bracket as the Frontera.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles, which is pretty basic cover.

If you are purchasing an ‘Approved Used’ Vauxhall Frontera from an official Vauxhall dealership, you should get a minimum one-year warranty included. If you are buying a used Frontera from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company and the terms may vary. If you are buying a used Frontera from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond anything that may be left on the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy a used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Vauxhall Frontera

As of July 2025, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Vauxhall Frontera. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Vauxhall dealer.

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Vauxhall Frontera range at The Car Expert

