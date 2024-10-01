fbpx
Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Find an Expert Rating: 
Coming soon

Dacia Duster

Dacia Duster | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

-

This model is not yet available in the UK so we don't have a full Expert Rating report card. Check back soon.

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

-

Safety Rating:

-

Eco Rating:

-

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

-

Summary

The Dacia Duster is a small SUV/crossover, priced at the budget end of the market. This model is the new third generation, which was launched in mid-2024.

No longer available with a diesel engine, the Duster range includes a petrol mild-hybrid and a petrol-electric hybrid option, the latter already available in the Dacia Jogger people carrier range.

Described by Autocar’s Illya Verpraet as “fresher and more sophisticated” than the SUV it replaces, UK reviewers agree that the latest Duster iteration is a certain improvement over its predecessor, while retaining its value-for-money credentials.

Praising the car’s “clever” and “sensible” interior, Parker’s Jake Groves says that “not only will you feel like you’re spending your money wisely, but you won’t feel like you’ve wasted it on a cheap-feeling product.” The interior materials still include some hard plastics, but What Car?’s Dan Jones argues that the SUV “makes up for that in comfort, boot space, price and even off-road ability.”

The car’s three-star Euro NCAP safety rating isn’t particularly impressive – the Duster scoring below average in some categories – but this is a budget-end SUV choice, and its safety credentials reflect that.

Other reviewer criticisms centre around loud wind and road noise, rather tight rear legroom and the fact that the entry-level trim is missing some of the on-board equipment that other small SUVs have as standard.

While there is now a decent selection of reviews already published on the new Duster, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Dacia an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Duster highlights

  • Fantastic value-for-money
  • 4×4 version has good off-road capability
  • Practical interior
  • Neat and comfortable driving experience

Duster lowlights

  • Some hard interior plastics
  • Alternatives have better rear legroom
  • Sparsely equipped entry-level model
  • Loud road and wind noise at speed

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV
Engines: petrol
Price: From £19,695 on-road

Launched: Summer 2024
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Dacia Duster front view | Expert Rating
Dacia Duster rear view | Expert Rating
Dacia Duster front interior view | Expert Rating
Dacia Duster rear interior | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express

+

Auto Trader

+

Autocar

+

Car

+

Carbuyer

+

Carwow

+

Parkers

+

The Sunday Times

+

Top Gear

+

What Car?

+

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 3 stars
Date tested: July 2024
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 70%
Child protection: 84%
Vulnerable road users: 60%
Safety assist: 57%

The third-generation Dacia Duster was awarded a three-star Euro NCAP safety rating in Summer 2024, with below average scores for vulnerable road user (pedestrians and cyclists) protection and safety assistance technology. The latter is to be expected, as this budget SUV isn’t as tech-laden as some of its more upmarket alternatives.

This is the same star score that was awarded to the previous Duster, but Euro NCAP’s assessment standards have got tougher since. So, despite getting the same score, the Duster’s safety credentials have improved moving into its third generation.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2024, the Dacia Duster has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest Dacia Duster range to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Duster, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Dacia Duster. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Dacia Duster

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the third-generation Dacia Duster. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Dacia dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Dacia Duster has received.

2024

  • Auto Express Awards – Best Small SUV

Similar cars

If you’re looking at the Dacia Duster, you might also be interested in these alternatives.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta | Citroën C4 | Audi A3 | BMW 1 SeriesCitroën C4 Cactus | Fiat Tipo | Ford Focus | Honda Civic | Hyundai i30 | Kia Ceed | Mazda 3 | Mercedes-Benz A-Class | Mini Countryman | Peugeot 308 | Renault MeganeSEAT Leon | Skoda Scala | Skoda Octavia | Suzuki SwaceToyota Corolla | Vauxhall Astra

More news, reviews and information about the Dacia Duster at The Car Expert

Dacia Duster (2017 to 2024)

Dacia Duster (2017 to 2024)

Dacia Duster (2010 to 2017)

Dacia Duster (2010 to 2017)

New Dacia Duster now on sale

New Dacia Duster now on sale

New Dacia Duster SUV debuts

New Dacia Duster SUV debuts

Five of the safest new small SUVs on sale

Five of the safest new small SUVs on sale

The best new petrol SUVs for every budget

The best new petrol SUVs for every budget

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2022

The cheapest new cars on sale in 2022

Dacia expands Duster range with Extreme SE trim

Dacia expands Duster range with Extreme SE trim

Dacia offers a more efficient Duster

Dacia offers a more efficient Duster

Dacia Duster Bi-Fuel test drive

Dacia Duster Bi-Fuel test drive

Dacia Duster gets new entry-level engine

Dacia Duster gets new entry-level engine

Dacia Duster test drive

Dacia Duster test drive

Buy a Dacia Duster

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Dacia Duster, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Motors 600x300

Find your next used car with Motors. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Dacia Duster

If you’re looking to lease a new Dacia Duster, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carparison 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carparison Leasing. Find out more

Rivervale Leasing logo 2022

Personal contract hire deals from Rivervale Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Dacia Duster

If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Wagonex logo 2023 600x300

Car subscriptions from Wagonex.
Find out more

Drive Fuze logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from DriveFuze.
Find out more

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car.
Find out more

Blue Motor Finance

Used car finance from Blue Motor Finance.
Find out more

Happy Motor Finance 600x300

Used car finance from Happy Motor Finance. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 3,000+ dealers all over the UK bidding on your car.
Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing millions of data points across the most important buyer categories to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The third-generation Dacia Duster is practical, comfortable and competitively priced, but alternatives offer more rear legroom.Dacia Duster
Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Motors

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Carparison

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Award-winning, independent and impartial advice on buying, owning and running a car

Explore
Expert Ratings

We compare reviews from 30 motoring websites to bring you a definitive rating for every new car

Explore
Expert News

All the most important new car launches, model updates, car reviews and industry news

Explore
Expert Partners

Our commercial partners bring you exclusive offers on their products and services

Explore
Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2024 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved