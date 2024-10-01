Summary

The Dacia Duster is a small SUV/crossover, priced at the budget end of the market. This model is the new third generation, which was launched in mid-2024.

No longer available with a diesel engine, the Duster range includes a petrol mild-hybrid and a petrol-electric hybrid option, the latter already available in the Dacia Jogger people carrier range.

Described by Autocar’s Illya Verpraet as “fresher and more sophisticated” than the SUV it replaces, UK reviewers agree that the latest Duster iteration is a certain improvement over its predecessor, while retaining its value-for-money credentials.

Praising the car’s “clever” and “sensible” interior, Parker’s Jake Groves says that “not only will you feel like you’re spending your money wisely, but you won’t feel like you’ve wasted it on a cheap-feeling product.” The interior materials still include some hard plastics, but What Car?’s Dan Jones argues that the SUV “makes up for that in comfort, boot space, price and even off-road ability.”

The car’s three-star Euro NCAP safety rating isn’t particularly impressive – the Duster scoring below average in some categories – but this is a budget-end SUV choice, and its safety credentials reflect that.

Other reviewer criticisms centre around loud wind and road noise, rather tight rear legroom and the fact that the entry-level trim is missing some of the on-board equipment that other small SUVs have as standard.

While there is now a decent selection of reviews already published on the new Duster, we currently don’t have any emissions, reliability or running cost data for the model. Once we have the full picture, we will give this Dacia an Expert Rating score. Check back again soon!

Duster highlights Fantastic value-for-money

4×4 version has good off-road capability

Practical interior

Neat and comfortable driving experience Duster lowlights Some hard interior plastics

Alternatives have better rear legroom

Sparsely equipped entry-level model

Loud road and wind noise at speed

Key specifications

Body style: Small SUV

Engines: petrol

Price: From £19,695 on-road Launched: Summer 2024

Last updated: N/A

Replacement due: TBA

Image gallery

Media reviews

Reviews, road tests and comparisons from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Auto Express + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Thankfully, the latest Dacia Duster stays true to the company’s principle of offering good-value motoring. It might not be the most refined or luxurious SUV out there, but the Duster’s honesty makes it easy to enjoy. Pricing and finance offers will be crucial to the car’s success, although the myriad improvements certainly warrant a higher price tag.”

Author: Alastair Crooks

Read review Auto Trader + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“We loved the previous Duster for its rugged, no-nonsense approach to motoring. Robust and ready for anything it offered impressive affordability with its own distinctive style. Dacia has modernised the Duster whilst retaining its core spirit and we are big fans of the result.”

Author: Catherine King

Read review Autocar + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Fresher and more sophisticated than the version it replaces, and still good value.”

Author: Illya Verpraet

Read review Car + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“The Duster still does a lot so well, and manages to be charming, too. Older Dusters have been desirable because they’ve been great value for money. But this one is desirable full stop.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review Carbuyer + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8.2 / 10

“The latest Dacia Duster has stayed true to its ethos of offering a lot of car for a low price. Great value is the name of the game, and it’s even more practical and well-engineered than before, with clever features that give rivals like Skoda a run for their money.”

Author: Charlie Harvey

Read review Carwow + Model reviewed: Range overview

“The new Duster offers a hard wearing interior and is good-value family transport, just don’t expect as much clever tech as alternatives.”

Read review Parkers + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9.2 / 10

“The latest Dacia Duster builds on the success, practicality, usefulness and general no-nonsense approach of the older generation and includes a much-improved interior, stylish exterior design and more technology for not much more extra money.”

Author: Jake Groves

Read review The Sunday Times + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

“In some ways, part of its raw, honest charm has gone as it conforms with the rest of the market, but the overall result is an impressive SUV that shouldn’t cost the Earth to buy or run.”

Author: Dave Humphreys

Read review Top Gear + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 9 / 10

“Easy to use, and designed for real life… the Duster is one of the car world’s true bargains.”

Author: Paul Horrell

Read review What Car? + Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 6 / 10

“The Dacia Duster represents good value for money. True, it’s not as dynamic as some of its rivals and the interior has more hard plastics, but it makes up for that in comfort, boot space, price and even off-road ability.”

Author: Dan Jones

Read review

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP Overall score: 3 stars

Date tested: July 2024

Read the full Euro NCAP review Adult protection: 70%

Child protection: 84%

Vulnerable road users: 60%

Safety assist: 57%

The third-generation Dacia Duster was awarded a three-star Euro NCAP safety rating in Summer 2024, with below average scores for vulnerable road user (pedestrians and cyclists) protection and safety assistance technology. The latter is to be expected, as this budget SUV isn’t as tech-laden as some of its more upmarket alternatives.

This is the same star score that was awarded to the previous Duster, but Euro NCAP’s assessment standards have got tougher since. So, despite getting the same score, the Duster’s safety credentials have improved moving into its third generation.

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of October 2024, the Dacia Duster has not been lab tested by Green NCAP.

Reliability rating

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of October 2024, we don’t have enough reliability data on the latest Dacia Duster range to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the Duster, we’ll publish the results here.

Running cost rating

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

No data yet

As of October 2024, we don’t have independently verified data available for the Dacia Duster. Check back again soon.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Dacia Duster

As of October 2024, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the third-generation Dacia Duster. However, this information is updated very regularly so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Dacia dealer.

Awards

Trophies, prizes and awards that the Dacia Duster has received.

2024 Auto Express Awards – Best Small SUV

