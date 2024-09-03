New Dacia Duster now on sale

The new third-generation Dacia Duster SUV is now available to order in the UK, which introduces an on-board tech overhaul, new hybrid engine options, more interior space and a fresh but pretty familiar exterior design.

Sporting the Romanian brand’s latest insignia, this new Duster is built on a different platform – the same foundations that underpin the current Renault Clio and Dacia Sandero.

This makes the SUV a bit wider and lower than the current iteration, and Dacia says that there is an extra three centimetres of legroom in the back and a bit more luggage space in the boot – 472 litres in total. The driving position is higher too, thanks to around a centimetre of extra ground clearance.

The SUV’s exterior looks are more of an evolution of the previous design, instead of a complete departure. Dacia says it has given the car a “more assertive” appearance to make the SUV look tougher and durable.

While the outside is mildly familiar, the interior certainly isn’t. This third-generation Duster has had a dashboard overhaul that introduces an angled 10-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, though these come with the middling ‘Expression’ trim and up.

Buyers looking at the lead-in ‘Essential’ grade should expect a smaller four-inch media screen behind the steering wheel and smartphone holder in the centre of the dash that uses your phone to run the infotainment functions. That said, entry-level models do still come with a decent on-board tech offering, including cruise control and rear parking sensors. Upgrading to the ‘Expression’ adds larger 17-inch alloy wheels and a reversing camera.

Sitting at the top of the range is the ‘Journey’ and ‘Extreme’ trim duo. The former gets bigger 18-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, automatic air-con, keyless entry, a wireless smartphone charger and a sound system upgrade. The latter focuses more on off-road practicality, with washable upholstery and rubber floor mats in the cabin and boot. The ‘Extreme’ also comes with electric folding door mirrors and some extra ‘Copper Brown’ styling touches, inside and out.

Like the Dacia Jogger people carrier, the Duster is offered with the brand’s ‘Hybrid 140’ engine, which pairs a 1.6-litre petrol engine with an electric motor and starter-generator for a total output of 140hp. This will sit alongside the more conventional (and presumably cheaper) 1.2-litre ‘TCe 130’ petrol which comes with a 48V mild-hybrid boost and the ‘TCe 100 Bi-Fuel’ which runs on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as well as regular unleaded.

Pricing for the new Duster begins at just under £19k for the lead-in ‘Essential’ trim and 100hp Bi-Fuel engine configuration, rising to near £27k for the top-spec ‘Extreme’ paired with the ‘Hybrid 140’ powertrain. The first customer orders are expected to arrive on UK roads in November.