Sporty Alpine A110 range gains limited edition ‘R 70’ trim

Alpine has added two trims to its A110 sports car range, these new additions marking the final year that the car will be sold in the UK

by Sean Rees
Alpine has added two trim guises to its A110 sports car range – the ‘GTS’ and limited-edition ‘R 70’ – these new additions marking the final 12 months that the car will be sold in the UK.

This model launch is timed to mark the 70th birthday of Renault’s performance-focused Alpine marque. Both variants are powered by a four-cylinder 1.8-litre 300hp petrol engine – like the standard model. The flagship choice is the ‘R 70’, with only 770 models going into production. Carbon fibre used “from the front bonnet to the rear window, including the roof and rear spoiler.”

The car sits on 18-inch alloy wheels – also made of carbon fibre – with Michelin tyres and white accents. Like the former A110 ‘R Ultime’, the ‘R 70’ sports bonnet vents, but with an additional black strip that runs across the bonnet and roof. The car also comes with a unique exhaust made by Slovenian company Akrapovic.

There are seven different colours for the Brembo brake calipers, four different interior colour schemes, and ten different exterior colour options to choose from, including a tri-colour range of blue, white and red that Alpine says pays homage to the A106 coupé range from the 1950s.

1955 Alpine A106
2025 Alpine A110 R 70

The ‘GTS’ – which the brand will sell in higher quantities – replaces the former ‘GT’ and ‘S’ trim options and, according to the manufacturer, offers “an exhilarating driving experience based on the ‘S’ chassis without compromising the everyday comfort of the ‘GT’.”

Also sitting on 18-inch alloys with Brembo brakes wrapped in Michelin tyres for an additional fee, the ‘GTS’ can be specced with a new ‘GTS’ aero kit which includes a front splitter, side skirts, rear spoiler and rear wing with carbon fibre gooseneck mounts, providing “better downforce for even greater agility.”

Though Alpine haven’t exactly specified how much the ‘GTS’ will cost in the UK, the model will go on sale in France from March with a lead-in price tag of €80k (£66k). The limited-run ‘R 70’ is much more expensive, costing €123k (£102k). Alpine has confirmed that these will be the last editions to the A110 range as we know it, as the all-electric version of the A110 is expected to arrive next year.

The Alpine A110 currently holds a New Car Expert Rating score of C, with a score of 64%. It scores top marks from motoring journalists, while its CO2 emissions are also low. However, running costs are high, while the Alpine’s score also suffers from a lack of independent safety testing by Euro NCAP.

Sean Rees
Sean Rees
Sean is the Deputy Editor at The Car Expert. A enthusiastic fan of motorsport and all things automotive, he is accredited by the Professional Publishers Association, and is now focused on helping those in car-buying need with independent and impartial advice.
