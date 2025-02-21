Audi Q4 e-tron range bolstered by new entry-level model

Audi has introduced a cheaper lead-in version of its all-electric Q4 e-tron SUV – the ’40 e-tron – that is powered by a smaller battery.

One of Audi’s best-selling battery-powered models, the Q4 e-tron is a popular option in the UK’s mid-sized electric SUV class and a smaller alternative to the brand’s Q6 e-tron.

The Q4 ’40 e-tron’ uses a 63kWh battery – instead of the 77kWh unit that powers the ’45 e-tron’ which is the current entry-level model – which can reportedly muster up to 250 miles (258 miles for the Sportback coupé-SUV bodystyle) on a single charge. By comparison, the ’45 e-tron’ has an official range of 332 miles.

Using a 165kW DC rapid charging station, Audi adds that the ’40 e-tron’ can be topped up from 10% to 80% battery charge in 24 minutes, with a ten-minute charge adding up to 96 miles. The rear-mounted electric motor has an output of 204hp, and the SUV can complete a 0-62mph sprint in 8.1 seconds, which is slower than the rest of the Q4 e-tron range.

While it’s slower and offers a shorter range, the ’40 e-tron is also markedly cheaper, cutting around £5k from the Q4 e-tron’s entry-level price tag.

Despite the price drop, Audi says that the variant still “offers extensive standard equipment” which includes the brand’s navigation software, a ten-inch digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, LED headlights, dual-climate control and a faux-leather upholstery trim.

The ’40 e-tron’ will become available to order in the UK from March 13th, with pricing starting at under £47k and the first customer orders expected to arrive on UK roads this summer. The Audi Q4 e-tron currently holds an Expert Rating score of A in our Expert Rating index, with a score of 76%.