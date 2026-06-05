All-electric Leapmotor B05 hatchback arriving in July

Chinese brand Leapmotor is continuing its UK expansion with the launch of the new B05, a family-sized electric hatchback that aims to shake up the increasingly competitive market for affordable electric cars.

The newcomer will sit below the larger C10 SUV in the firm’s line-up and takes aim at established rivals such as the MG 4, Kia EV3, Volkswagen ID.3, Renault Mégane E-Tech and BYD Dolphin. Leapmotor believes the B05’s combination of standard equipment and price tag gives it a strong advantage over many competitors.

Rear-wheel drive sets it apart

One of the most unusual features of the B05 is its rear-wheel-drive layout. While most affordable electric hatchbacks use front-wheel drive, Leapmotor has opted for a rear-mounted motor producing 215hp, giving the car a claimed 0-62mph time of 6.7 seconds.

That makes it quicker than many mainstream electric family hatchbacks, including entry-level versions of the Volkswagen ID.3 and Renault Megane E-Tech. It also places the B05 in similar performance territory to higher-powered versions of the MG 4.

Leapmotor says the chassis has been specifically tuned for European roads with support from Stellantis engineers, while a 50:50 weight distribution and multi-link rear suspension are intended to deliver a more engaging driving experience than many rivals.

Competitive range and charging

Power comes from a 67kWh battery that delivers up to 300 miles of battery range.

That figure places the B05 towards the top end of the family hatchback EV segment. It comfortably exceeds the range offered by the standard BYD Dolphin and is broadly comparable with larger battery versions of the MG 4 and Volkswagen ID.3.

Rapid charging capability is equally competitive. The B05 can charge from 30% to 80% in 17 minutes at speeds of up to 174kW, making it one of the faster-charging cars in its class.

Family-friendly size

At over four metres long, the B05 sits firmly in the mid-sized hatchback segment, and Leapmotor says its cell-to-chassis battery technology helps maximise interior space. By integrating the battery into the vehicle structure, engineers have been able to free up more cabin room while also making the car’s body more rigid.

The result is a spacious cabin with generous rear passenger accommodation and a 345-litre boot. Fold the rear seats down and luggage capacity expands to 1,400 litres. There are also 25 storage compartments spread throughout the cabin.

While the boot is slightly smaller than some similarly-priced SUV alternatives, it compares well with many conventional hatchback rivals.

A single trim available

Like the rest of the Leapmotor range, the B05 will be offered in a single, highly specified trim level rather than multiple grades.

Standard equipment includes a panoramic glass roof, 19-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable heated seats, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charging and a 12-speaker audio system. The car’s safety assistance tech suite includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring and a surround-view camera system.

Pricing and availability

The Leapmotor B05 will be priced from £29k – that includes the brand’s £1,500 ‘LEAP-GRANT’ incentive.

Order books open in early July, with first UK customer deliveries expected later the same month. The B05 will be sold through Leapmotor’s growing UK dealer network and comes with a four-year/60,000-mile vehicle warranty, plus an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranty.