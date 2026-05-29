Pricing announced for Genesis GV60 Magma

Genesis has announced UK pricing for its first-ever high-performance model, the new GV60 Magma, which will become available to order in the coming weeks.

The Magma is the most powerful Genesis road car yet. Based on the existing electric GV60 SUV, it receives substantial upgrades to its powertrain, chassis and styling in a bid to take on performance EVs such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, Kia EV6 GT, Tesla Model Y Performance and Porsche Macan Electric 4S.

More power, more performance

At the heart of the GV60 Magma is an upgraded dual-motor powertrain producing 650hp. Power comes from an 84kWh battery, enabling the all-wheel-drive SUV to sprint from 0-62mph in 3.4 seconds before reaching a top speed of 164mph.

That makes it marginally quicker than the GV60 ‘Performance’ model and places it firmly among the fastest electric SUVs currently on sale.

Genesis says the electric motors have been upgraded to spin at more than 20,000rpm, while drivers can access dedicated performance settings through a new ‘Magma’ button on the steering wheel, including ‘Sprint Mode’ and ‘GT Mode’.

Chassis upgrades

In addition to the higher straight-line speed, Genesis has lowered the SUV’s ground clearance by two centimetres compared with the regular GV60 and fitted a wider track, revised aerodynamics and a new rear wing to improve stability at higher speeds.

Further performance hardware includes:

21-inch forged alloy wheels

Pirelli performance tyres

Four-piston front brake callipers

Large 400mm front brake discs

Genesis claims the upgraded braking system can bring the Magma to a halt from 62mph in just 33.8 metres.

Luxurious cabin with performance touches

Inside, the GV60 Magma retains the premium feel Genesis is known for but adds a more focused, driver-oriented atmosphere.

Highlights include electrically adjustable bucket seats trimmed in artificial suede, aluminium interior detailing and a choice of ‘Magma Orange’ or ‘Ash White’ contrast stitching. A 27-inch panoramic display combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system into a single screen, while an artificial sound system has been developed to create a more engaging driving experience.

How does it compare?

Priced at just under £76k, the GV60 Magma undercuts some premium rivals while offering comparable performance. It sits above the £65k Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but is cheaper than top-spec versions of the Porsche Macan Electric. Its 650hp output also surpasses the 609hp offered by the Kia EV6 GT.

While Genesis has yet to confirm an official WLTP range figure, the Magma’s 84kWh battery is the same size as that used in the latest Hyundai Motor Group performance EVs, suggesting a range comfortably above 250 miles is likely.

One trim grade with customisation options

Unlike many rivals, the GV60 Magma will be offered in a single, generously-equipped trim level. Buyers can choose from nine exterior colours, including exclusive ‘Magma Orange’, along with two interior themes.

Order books are expected to open shortly, with Genesis already inviting customers to register their interest ahead of first deliveries.