Summary
The Ford E-Tourneo Courier is a five-seat all-electric people carrier which is built on the same foundations as the popular Ford Puma Gen-E crossover.
Receiving a small collection of UK-based review scores that are largely positive to date, the Car team says that the electric Tourneo Courier “manages to bring a bit of Puma-like polish” to its driving experience, concluding that the “genuinely enjoyable to drive”.
Electrifying.com’s Sam Burnett adds that the people carrier “loads of space for carrying stuff, a refreshing simplicity to the drive and a decent level of kit as standard.”
Autotrader’s Tom Robert agrees that the Ford “drives well”, but adds that there are drawbacks – its battery range of around 170 miles which is bested by many alternatives, its “limited” luggage space, and “the fact that cars like the Dacia Jogger Hybrid are more affordable and can carry more passengers.”
As of May 2026, the Ford E-Tourneo Courier holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 77%.
E-Tourneo Courier highlights
- Spacious and versatile interior
- Car-like driving dynamics
- Reasonably priced
E-Tourneo Courier lowlights
- Rather bland interior
- Alternatives offer a longer battery range
- Rivals have more boot space
Key specifications
Body style: People carrier
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £29,940
Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA
Image gallery
Media reviews
Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.
Featured reviews
“It’s not just a smartly styled van with windows – it’s genuinely enjoyable to drive, cleverly thought out and easy to live with. That it manages to bring a bit of Puma-like polish to a family-focused package is a triumph in itself.”
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 8 / 10Read full review
More reviews
Auto Trader
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“The five-seater Ford E-Tourneo Courier shrugs off the usual ‘van-derived’ hallmarks with its car-like driving habits and good use of space.”
Author: Tom Roberts
Read review
Electrifying.com
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It’s not a car that will necessarily win anyone over, this – the prevailing winds of fashion have long ceased blowing in this direction. But actually that shows up a snobbery that will mean you’re missing out on a great car – there’s loads of space for carrying stuff, a refreshing simplicity to the drive and a decent level of kit as standard.”
Author: Sam Burnett
Read review
Green Car Guide
Model reviewed: Range overview
Score: 7 / 10
“It features stylish design, it’s good to drive, and it offers lots of luggage space. The official driving range, at 177 miles, could be better.”
Author: Paul Clarke
Read review
Safety rating
Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP
Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: July 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review
Adult protection: 85%
Child protection: 78%
Vulnerable road users: 78%
Safety assist: 66%
Eco rating
Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP
No eco rating
As of May 2026, the Ford E-Tourneo Courier has not been assessed by Green NCAP.
The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the E-Tourneo Courier is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.
Running cost rating
Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data
|Battery range
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|EV models
|177 miles
|C
|Electrical efficiency
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|EV models
|3.6 m/KWh
|D
|Insurance group
|Average
|Score
|Variation
|Score
|All models
|19
|A
The Ford E-Tourneo Courier is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.
The people carrier’s average battery range of 177 miles is a bit below par when compared to other people carriers of this size, as well as family-friendly SUVs around the same price tag. That said, the car’s estimated insurance premiums are in one of the cheapest brackets.
Reliability rating
Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy
No reliability rating
As of May 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford E-Tourneo Courier to generate a reliability rating.
The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops.
As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the E-Tourneo Courier, we’ll publish the results here.
Warranty rating
New car warranty information for the Ford E-Tourneo Courier
|Overall rating
|C
|48%
|New car warranty duration
|3 years
|New car warranty mileage
|60,000 miles
|Battery warranty duration
|8 years
|Battery warranty mileage
|100,000 miles
Ford’s new car warranty is fairly average, and worse than some rival brands in a similar price bracket as the E-Tourneo Courier.
The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the electric people carrier has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.
Warranty on a used Ford E-Tourneo Courier
- If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Ford E-Tourneo Courier from an official Ford dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
- If you are buying a used Ford E-Tourneo Courier from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
- If you are buying a used Ford E-Tourneo Courier from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.
If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.
Recalls
Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ford E-Tourneo Courier
As of May 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Ford E-Tourneo Courier. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.
You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Ford dealer.
Similar cars
If you’re looking at a new or used Ford E-Tourneo Courier, you might also be interested in these alternatives
Citroën ë-Berlingo | Peugeot e-Rifter | Toyota Proace City Verso EV | Vauxhall Combo Life Electric | Volkswagen ID. Buzz
More information
More news, reviews and information about the Ford E-Tourneo Courier at The Car Expert
Buy a Ford E-Tourneo Courier
If you’re looking to buy a new or used Ford E-Tourneo Courier, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.
Find your next used car with Cazoo. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more
Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more
Lease a Ford E-Tourneo Courier
If you’re looking to lease a new Ford E-Tourneo Courier, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.
Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more
Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more
Subscribe to a Ford E-Tourneo Courier
Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)
Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more
Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
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Car subscriptions from Flexible Vehicle Contracts.
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