Find an Expert Rating: 
Expert Rating

Ford E-Tourneo Courier

(2025 - present)

Ford E-Tourneo Courier | Expert Rating

Expert Rating

New car score:

77
%
A

Used car score:

75
%
A

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

80
%
B

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

91
%
A

Warranty Rating:

48
%
C

How are our Expert Rating scores calculated?

Expert Rating

New car score:

77
%
A

Used car score:

75
%
A

Expert Rating report card

Media Rating:

71
%
B

Safety Rating:

80
%
B

Eco Rating:

100
%
A

Reliability Rating:

-

Running Costs:

91
%
A

Summary

The Ford E-Tourneo Courier is a five-seat all-electric people carrier which is built on the same foundations as the popular Ford Puma Gen-E crossover.

Receiving a small collection of UK-based review scores that are largely positive to date, the Car team says that the electric Tourneo Courier “manages to bring a bit of Puma-like polish” to its driving experience, concluding that the “genuinely enjoyable to drive”.

Electrifying.com’s Sam Burnett adds that the people carrier “loads of space for carrying stuff, a refreshing simplicity to the drive and a decent level of kit as standard.”

Autotrader’s Tom Robert agrees that the Ford “drives well”, but adds that there are drawbacks – its battery range of around 170 miles which is bested by many alternatives, its “limited” luggage space, and “the fact that cars like the Dacia Jogger Hybrid are more affordable and can carry more passengers.”

As of May 2026, the Ford E-Tourneo Courier holds a New Car Expert Rating of A, with a score of 77%.

E-Tourneo Courier highlights

  • Spacious and versatile interior
  • Car-like driving dynamics
  • Reasonably priced

E-Tourneo Courier lowlights

  • Rather bland interior
  • Alternatives offer a longer battery range
  • Rivals have more boot space

Key specifications

Body style: People carrier
Engines: electric, battery-powered
Price: From £29,940

Launched: Winter 2024/25
Last updated: N/A
Replacement due: TBA

Ford E-Tourneo Courier front view | Expert Rating
Ford E-Tourneo Courier rear view | Expert Rating
Ford E-Tourneo Courier interior view | Expert Rating

Media reviews

Highlighted reviews and road tests from across the UK automotive media. Click any of the boxes to view.

Featured reviews

“It’s not just a smartly styled van with windows – it’s genuinely enjoyable to drive, cleverly thought out and easy to live with. That it manages to bring a bit of Puma-like polish to a family-focused package is a triumph in itself.”

Model reviewed: Range overview

Score: 8 / 10

Read full review
Car

Keith Adams and Jake Groves

More reviews

Auto Trader

Electrifying.com

Green Car Guide

Safety rating

Independent crash test and safety ratings from Euro NCAP

Overall score: 4 stars
Date tested: July 2025
Read the full Euro NCAP review

Adult protection: 85%
Child protection: 78%
Vulnerable road users: 78%
Safety assist: 66%

Eco rating

Independent economy and emissions ratings from Green NCAP

No eco rating

As of May 2026, the Ford E-Tourneo Courier has not been assessed by Green NCAP.

The Green NCAP programme measures exhaust pollution (which is zero for an electric car) and energy efficiency. Electric cars are much more energy-efficient than combustion cars, so the E-Tourneo Courier is likely to score very highly in Green NCAP testing if and when it takes place. Check back again soon.

Running cost rating

Clear Vehicle Data logo close crop

Monthly cost of ownership data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by Clear Vehicle Data

Battery rangeAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models177 milesC
Electrical efficiencyAverageScoreVariationScore
EV models3.6 m/KWhD
Insurance groupAverageScoreVariationScore
All models19A

The Ford E-Tourneo Courier is a relatively affordable car to own and run, according to whole-life cost numbers provided exclusively to The Car Expert by our data partner, Clear Vehicle Data.

The people carrier’s average battery range of 177 miles is a bit below par when compared to other people carriers of this size, as well as family-friendly SUVs around the same price tag. That said, the car’s estimated insurance premiums are in one of the cheapest brackets.

Reliability rating

MotorEasy logo 600x167

Reliability data provided exclusively for The Car Expert by MotorEasy

No reliability rating

As of May 2026, we don’t have enough reliability data on the Ford E-Tourneo Courier to generate a reliability rating.

The Car Expert’s reliability information is provided exclusively to us using workshop and extended warranty data from our partner, MotorEasy, sourced from both official dealerships and independent workshops. 

As soon as MotorEasy has sufficient data on the E-Tourneo Courier, we’ll publish the results here.

Warranty rating

New car warranty information for the Ford E-Tourneo Courier

Overall ratingC48%
New car warranty duration3 years
New car warranty mileage60,000 miles
Battery warranty duration8 years
Battery warranty mileage100,000 miles

Ford’s new car warranty is fairly average, and worse than some rival brands in a similar price bracket as the E-Tourneo Courier.

The duration is three years, with a limit of 60,000 miles. In addition to the standard new car warranty, the electric people carrier has an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty for the battery components.

Warranty on a used Ford E-Tourneo Courier

  • If you are buying an ‘Approved Used’ Ford E-Tourneo Courier from an official Ford dealership, you will get a minimum one-year warranty included.
  • If you are buying a used Ford E-Tourneo Courier from an independent dealership, any warranty offered will vary and will probably be managed by a third-party warranty company.
  • If you are buying a used Ford E-Tourneo Courier from a private seller, there are no warranty protections beyond any remaining portion of the original new car warranty.

If you’re looking to buy any used car that is approaching the end of its warranty period, a used car warranty is usually a worthwhile investment. Check out The Car Expert’s guide to the best used car warranty providers, which will probably be cheaper than a warranty sold by a dealer.

Recalls

Official DVSA safety recalls that have been issued for the Ford E-Tourneo Courier

As of May 2026, we are not aware of any DVSA vehicle safety recalls affecting the Ford E-Tourneo Courier. However, recall information is updated regularly, so this may have changed.

You can check to see if your car has any outstanding recalls by visiting the DVLA website or contacting your local Ford dealer.

Similar cars

If you’re looking at a new or used Ford E-Tourneo Courier, you might also be interested in these alternatives

Citroën ë-Berlingo | Peugeot e-Rifter | Toyota Proace City Verso EV | Vauxhall Combo Life Electric | Volkswagen ID. Buzz

More information

More news, reviews and information about the Ford E-Tourneo Courier at The Car Expert

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts in 2026

Electric car grant – all the EVs with discounts in 2026

All-electric Ford E-Tourneo Courier to arrive next year

All-electric Ford E-Tourneo Courier to arrive next year

Buy a Ford E-Tourneo Courier

If you’re looking to buy a new or used Ford E-Tourneo Courier, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find the right car.

Cazoo 600x300

Find your next used car with Cazoo. Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Auto Trader. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Find your next new or used car with Carwow. Find out more

Lease a Ford E-Tourneo Courier

If you’re looking to lease a new Ford E-Tourneo Courier, The Car Expert’s partners can help you find a competitive deal.

Leasing-com logo

Personal contract hire deals from Leasing.com. Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

Personal contract hire deals from Carwow. Find out more

Select Car Leasing logo

Personal contract hire deals from Select Car Leasing. Find out more

Subscribe to a Ford E-Tourneo Courier

Subscriptions are becoming a very popular way for consumers to try an electric car for a few weeks or months to help decide whether it’s a suitable alternative to a petrol car. If you’re interested in a car subscription, The Car Expert’s partners can help. (PS: What’s a car subscription?)

Cocoon Vehicles logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Cocoon.
Find out more

Just Vehicle Solutions logo 600x300

Car subscriptions from Just Vehicle Solutions.
Find out more

Flexible Vehicle Contracts logo 600x300px

Car subscriptions from Flexible Vehicle Contracts.
Find out more

Used car finance

Looking for an alternative to dealer finance? The Car Expert's partners can help
We Finance Any Car 400x200

Used car finance from We Finance Any Car. Find out more

CreditPlus logo 2025 600x300

Used car finance from Creditplus.
Find out more

Carki logo 600x300px

Used car finance from Carki. Find out more

Sell your car

Do you have a car to sell? The Car Expert's partners can offer you a great price
Motorway 600x300

Get a free valuation in seconds from Motorway.
Find out more

Auto Trader logo 600x300

Get a cash offer for your car in minutes from Auto Trader.
Find out more

Carwow logo 600x300

The free, easy way to get 5,500+ dealers bidding on your car. Find out more

Best car rankings

The top cars in every category

The Car Expert has the ultimate ranking of the best and worst new cars on sale, analysing scores from 35 of the top UK motoring websites to give you a definitive rating. We're adding more cars and more lists all the time, so keep checking back for the latest results.

Best small cars

Best medium cars

Best large cars

Best hot hatches

Best performance cars

Best EVs

Best small SUVs

Best medium SUVs

Best large SUVs

Best coupé SUVs

Best convertibles

Best coupés

Best MPVs

This page last updated:

This page contains links to some of our commercial partners. If you click on any of those links, we may receive a commission.

The Ford E-Tourneo Courier is an electric people carrier which is enjoyable to drive and spacious for five, but rivals offer more battery range.Ford E-Tourneo Courier

Automotive Website of the Year

Newspress Awards 2024 wide
Newspress Awards 2022 v2

Automotive Website of the Year

Automotive Website of the Year

Exclusive partner offers for you:

GAP insurance and warranty offers from ALA

Sell your car today with Motorway

Browse cars for sale from
Cazoo

Insurance and warranty offers from Motoreasy

New car leasing offers from Leasing.com

Check a car's history with carVertical

Expert Advice

Car buying
Car finance
Car ownership
Car insurance

Expert Ratings

All Expert Ratings
How our Expert Ratings work
License our Expert Ratings

Expert Info

About us
Media appearances
Partners
Advertising

Expert Family

The Van Expert
The Truck Expert
Immediate Network

Expert Knowledge

Would you like to stay up to date with all the latest advice, ratings, news and offers from The Car Expert?

Yes please

T&Cs | Privacy | Cookies
© 2026 Immediate Network Ltd.
All rights reserved